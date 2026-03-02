Yes, we can blame self-serving leaders for the mess we’re in, but without you obeying your orders, there can be no armed conflict. Without you operating the machinery of war, firing your guns and your rocket launchers, operating drones, flying your fighter jets there is no destruction or death. In the past it was clubs, bows and arrows, spears, and now it’s drones operated from afar, missiles, and the ever-present threat of nuclear weapons. In the past it was warlords, kings and queens who sent you to war, now it’s prime ministers and presidents. Nothing’s really changed. Technology has not made us wiser, only more destructive and you are the ones who operate this technology.



You may not be the ones who initiate war, but you are the ones who make it possible. I’m talking not just to those of you in the battlefield, but to everyone who is part of the machinery of war: those who work in accounting and procurement, logistics, strategy, IT, communications. You are all indispensable cogs in a machinery of never-ending war.



War and conflict are not inevitable. They are choices and without you they are impossible. We are one species. Our divisions are an illusion, and our differences and disagreements don’t have to lead to death and destruction. They can be an opportunity to enhance and enrich all of humanity, if we sit and talk and cooperate instead of blowing each other up.



Everyone must stop and refuse at the same time. I know what you're thinking: ‘if we stop, we'll be defenceless against our enemies’. But if absolutely everyone stops at once, there are no enemies left to be defenceless against. No one is at a disadvantage. No one needs protecting from anyone. This is not naive — this is the only logic that actually works.

Despite what you are told, there is no glory in what you do. Fighting brings only misery and destruction and trauma that reverberates for generations. It robs young human beings of the opportunity to develop before they even get a chance.

You want to be heroes?

You want glory?

You want to serve and protect your families and societies?

You want your life to mean something, to have a purpose?

The best service and protection you could offer to your loved ones and your society, is to help usher in a new era where armed conflict is a thing of the past. What greater purpose can anyone have than help humanity evolve into the best version of itself it can be?

Your skills and abilities can and should be used to enable communities to cooperate and thrive — to connect people and communities, build, plant, clean, invent, protect and improve instead of destroy. There is nothing more glorious than this.



World peace can only start with you. Leaders are powerless without you. They can lie, manipulate and play politics. But without armed forces obeying their orders and making their sick fantasies a reality, they can do no harm.

Don’t wait for our leaders to do the right thing. They won’t.

It’s really up to you.



Don’t allow yourselves to be used as a force for destruction — and yes, you are being used.

This is a plea from me, a human being, to you my fellow human beings.



It’s time to stop.

Now.



Yours in humanity,

Avigail

If you know other languages, please translate this plea, and share as widely as you can.





