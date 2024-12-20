(If you have received this by email, please click on the title to read the latest version. I often correct typos and continue to edit my essays, after publishing the first version).

The popular Israeli media are filled with typical Jewish Israeli triumphalism. Yediot Aharonot reported today (19th December 2024) on operation ‘the white city’, a new air strike on Yemen early this morning (GMT). According to the paper, fourteen Israeli fighter-jets assisted by aircraft tankers for refuelling attacked Yemen in two waves. (Yemen is too far from Israel for a fighter-jet to make it there and back without refuelling. Can you guess where Israel got its refuelling aircraft tankers from, or for that matter its fighter-jets?)

The first wave, at 03:15, bombed the Yemenite coast, and the second, at 04:30, the area of Sana'a, where it allegedly caused a blackout that according to the article frightened the city’s residents. The report says the Israeli airforce used sixty bombs, and attacked ports, fuel and oil tanks, and a power station. Among other things, the report indicates that Israel deliberately intended to harm civilians in order to trigger anger against the Yemenites authorities. I have not checked if this story appeared also on the BBC or the Guardian. (Do people here know that Israel has been attacking Yemen in the past few months?)



According to another front-page story about the closure of the Israeli embassy in Dublin, Israel’s Foreign Minister said that “Israel has exposed the Irish to the world community for what they are, obsessive antisemites and anti Israelis”…

Everything Israel is doing (and always has done) is presented as justified, rational, and heroic, and always in ‘self-defence’. Israel’s media portray Israel routinely as entirely innocent and as having no other choice (אין ברירה/ ein breira), but to use its military. In the minds of its citizens, Israel can do no wrong.

The country is always, allegedly, the target of unfair, and incomprehensible military or diplomatic attacks motivated only by antisemitism, and inexplicable hatred against Israel its Jewish citizens. Last month’s events in Amsterdam triggered by the vile and thuggish behaviour of Maccabi Tel-Aviv fans, who among other things openly incited genocide, are consensually labelled a ‘pogrom’. The only debate is about whether or not the so-called ‘pogrom’ was pre-meditated. The Maccabi Tel Aviv fans are heroes in Israel.

What I have described here is only available to Hebrew speakers. The Israeli media are careful and selective about what they make available to non-Hebrew speakers. Few people outside of Israel are aware that every media report, which is not is not simple gossip, must clear the Israeli military censor before it can be published. The military controls not only the content of what is published, but also the tone of reports.

Alongside the usual themes of heroism, innocence, and self-sacrifice the media routinely heighten the sense of alarm and threat to Israel and to Jews in general. The use of the highly inappropriate word ‘pogrom’ in relation to the Amsterdam incident is intended to provoke imagery of historical Jewish victimhood. Everything in Israel is saturated with relentless indoctrination and propaganda that impacts on what people feel and think, and on what they do.

When it comes to Israel’s relationship with the rest of the world, there is only one side to every story. Israel is always right, and anyone who disagrees with it, even mildly is wrong. Critics of Israel are either terrorists’, or ‘antisemites’, which is how Israeli society, its leaders and its media see and portray organisations like Amnesty International or Human Rights Watch. I have no doubt that Jewish Israeli schools have been hyping up the indoctrination to new levels. It is not yet illegal for (Jewish) Israeli citizens to question their government’s political and military policies, but informally no one would dare, especially not in a time of ‘war’.

In Israel there is no division between the citizenry and its government. Neither is there any division between the citizenry and its military. The military is the people, and the people are the military. With the exception of a small layer of career officers who usually retire early, there are no professional soldiers or officers in the Israeli military.

The butchery in Gaza, the colonised/occupied West Bank, Lebanon and Syria, is committed by ordinary citizens who are all members of Israel’s reserve military force. The eighteen-to-twenty-one-year-old recruits are not the real military. They represent a military force in training. When you read about Israel’s ‘reserve’ military force, be aware that this does not refer to a group of hobbyists who play soldiers for fun one weekend a month. What Israel calls the ‘reserve’ is the real, and very deadly, deal. Israel does not use mercenaries. Its military force is made up of regular people who do regular jobs. Almost everyone knows someone who is an active soldier right now, and who is committing war crimes. They are all seen as heroes.

The ever-present sense of victimhood is especially heightened right now in Israel, and is heavily bolstered everywhere in society, and in the mass media. After all, this psychologically problematic, dangerous, and profound sense of threat and perpetual victimhood is the only glue that holds Jewish Israeli society together. It enables ordinary people to commit horrendous war crimes and genocide, while at the same time believing themselves to be innocent victims acting in self-defence.

Israel and Jewish Identity

In case you wonder why I use qualifying phrases such as, ‘Jewish Israelis’, or ‘Israeli Jews’ when I write about Israel, I have two reasons for doing so. One is to highlight the fact that not all Israelis are Jews. About 20% of Israeli citizens are Muslim and Christian Palestinians. They are second-class citizens, and they are in great danger in a state that defines itself officially by a foundational law (the equivalent to a constitutional law) as a state only for Jews. To say ‘Israelis’ without qualifying it risks implicating the Palestinian citizens of Israel in Israel’s settler-colonialism, and the genocide of their own people. They obviously do not agree with what Jewish Israeli society does, and do not participate in it. It is also important that the identity of Palestinian citizens of Israel is not just subsumed under the title ‘Israelis’.



The second reason I use these qualifiers is to emphasise that Israel has its own definition of Jewishness, which is not shared by everyone who identifies as Jewish. Jewish Israelis are not ‘the Jews’. They are Jews in the unique (and disturbing) sense that Israel defines Jewishness. A Jew to me is someone who follows some version of Jewish religion. I observe nothing Jewish. I abandoned all Jewish traditions, festivals, everything, even before I left Israel. But no matter what I call myself, in the eyes of Israel society and its institutions, I will always be ‘Jewish’. That is because Zionism and Israel have always defined Jewishness as a race. I have discussed all of this in detail in a previous article. I even shared my birth certificate to show people how different Israel is from other Western countries, despite Israel’s claims to be a ‘normal’ Western democracy governed by ‘progressive Western values’.

Israel, and the Zionist movement that gave birth to it, redefined Jewishness, or Jewish identity, or rather hijacked the idea of Jewishness. As anti-Zionist Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro, brilliantly explains in an interview on TRT World, Zionism sought to distance itself from the image of the ‘pathetic’, ‘weak’, ‘passive’, and physically ‘ugly’ Jew, created by (real) antisemites. The Zionists wanted to create a ‘new Jew’. I was a product of this programme, and I had to work hard to tease out and liberate my own identity and values out of the mess that Israel has made of me.



What Israel’s soldiers are doing is the product of Zionism’s toxic response to historical suffering. This is not a justification for what they do. It is an indictment. Israel does not deserve sympathy for historical Jewish suffering, because Israel is not ‘the Jews’. Its image of Jewish identity is fictitious, and it is based entirely on the pathology of those who perpetrated crimes against Jews.

Those who genuinely hated Jews developed stereotypes to describe them, as all racists, misogynists, and ‘other-phobes’ of all kinds do in order to foment, and justify their hatred of a particular group of people. The hatred of others as a group is an expression of the haters’ psychology. It says nothing about the target group. Why people hate groups of people is a big topic. But whatever the specific context may be, racism, misogyny, or any form of other-phobia is a mental health problem.

It is common for many abused people to internalise the hatred against them, to believe what the perpetrator thought or felt about them. When people recover from trauma, they realise that while the abuse they suffered felt personal, it never was directed at them because of who they are. Bullies and haters do not care about the people they hate and abuse. The narrative they develop and use is intended to justify their actions, to themselves and to others. The human mind, no matter how twisted, requires consistency. They might say that they hate a group of people because of something to do with them, they might accuse their victims of something, but it is always a lie. In reality what haters, bullies, and abusers do, they do only for their own gratification.

Racism is an expression of extremely primitive, mindless, and unethical psychology. Jewish Israeli society’s feelings about the Palestinians they are attempting to eliminate fall under this category. Despite its own arrogant perception of specialness, Israel has not invented anything new. For the past seventy-six years Israel has acted out of its own version of the most primitive, and deadly instincts humans are capable of.

Some readers might want to pick me up for appearing to generalise about Jewish Israeli society. So let me be clear. I am not criticising Jewish Israelis because of any real or imaginary characteristics they have. I criticise Jewish Israeli society for what it does, what it enables, and what it supports. I am not criticising the people, or what they believe. I criticise their choices and their actions.

A group of people may choose to live in a cultural, or ideological ghetto, to be insular, or hold strange beliefs. But they can still be harmless. The Flat Earth society may be strange (it is to me), but its members do not harm anyone. They just have an odd belief system that they continue to treasure despite all the evidence against it. People’s beliefs, and subjective inner experience and states are harmless, until they spur them into action that harms others. Israel’s very existence is based on crossing the line between beliefs and actions. Israeli Jews do not just hold strange and destructive beliefs about themselves and their relationship with the world. Their beliefs are making them commit genocide.

I do not blame people for expecting human beings to make sense, to be rational, and decent. I do not blame people for hoping against hope that Israeli society will come to its senses. But I am sad to tell you that what you are seeing is only the beginning. Israel will not stop its murderous settler-colonial expansion until someone from outside stops it. I wonder how far Israel has to go before people finally accept what they are seeing for what it is, and start defending Israel’s victims.

A comment on paid subscriptions

Substack encourages writers to apply paid subscriptions. They take a small cut to enable them to provide this, otherwise free-to-use platform. A few readers have pledged money for monthly or yearly subscriptions, to which I am grateful. I enjoy, and feel privileged to write and publish on this platform. But I am holding back on monetising my Substack channel, because I do not want to turn my writing into an obligation.

Below you will see a ‘buy me a coffee’ button. If you haven’t seen it before, it is a way of offering a donation to freelance writers, and others who provide similar services that are not paid work. Payments are processed securely on the ‘Buy Me A Coffee’ site, using Stripe, and I believe people can keep donations anonymous if they wish. This is entirely voluntary. Everyone is welcome to read my work free of charge.



Thank you so much for reading my work!

Buy me a coffee 🙏🏼