Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

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DMarlene's avatar
DMarlene
2d

And so many, so many, look away. Carpet bomb, rape, murder, destroy, "no quarter". "Lethality" is the new word of the day that is proudly used by those playing video games from their war rooms. It's hideous and terrifying with no end in sight and no resistancec to this black flag abuse of humanity.

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
2d

Law is meaningless. Enforcement is all that matters.

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