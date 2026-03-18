(If you have received this by email, please click on the title to read the latest version. I often correct typos and continue to edit my essays after publishing the first version).

You might remember my recent call to all armed forces personnel throughout the world to lay down their arms and refuse to facilitate and participate in all armed conflict. This was an appeal to place morality, humanity, empathy and conscience above all else. But in the case of the Israeli military, soldiers in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon and Iran should have been refusing their orders right from the start, and not only on moral grounds. By Israel’s own law, they are obliged to.

I’m not sure how many readers know this, but according to Israel’s own laws, any soldier who has been obeying their orders in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon and Iran is in fact a criminal. In Israel there is a principle known as פקודה בלתי חוקית בעליל (p’kuda bilti hukit be’alil) — meaning a manifestly illegal order. The legal doctrine established in the Kafr Qasim trial verdict of 1958 is embedded in Israeli military law and is sometimes referred to as the ‘black flag’ doctrine (דגל שחור — degel shahor).

A ‘manifestly illegal order’ is an order that is so obviously and flagrantly unlawful that no soldier could claim they didn’t know it was wrong. The word בעליל (be’alil) is the crucial one here. It means ‘manifestly’ or ‘patently’ — something that is openly, undeniably, visibly the case. Not a grey area, not a matter of judgment or interpretation, but something that any reasonable person would immediately recognise as illegal.

The specific formulation that became canonical came from Judge Benjamin Halevy’s ruling in the Kafr Qasim case, where he wrote that an illegal order flies a black flag above it, meaning its illegality is so visible, so patent, that it cannot be missed by anyone with a functioning conscience.

Under Article 125 of the Military Justice Law, soldiers do not bear criminal responsibility for non-compliance with an order when the order given is manifestly illegal. By the same logic, a soldier who obeys a manifestly illegal order cannot claim the defence of following orders. Obedience to a manifestly illegal order is itself a criminal act under Israeli law. The Kafr Qasim verdicts established this explicitly. The soldiers who carried out the massacre were convicted precisely because they obeyed orders that flew the black flag.

In Kafr Qasim, Israeli border police murdered in cold blood 49 Palestinian Arab citizens returning from work, unaware that a curfew had been imposed. The soldiers who carried out the killings claimed they were following orders. The court that subsequently tried them established the ‘black flag’ principle — that a manifestly illegal order flies a black flag above it, visible to any moral person, and must be refused. The Kafr Qasim massacre, for which this doctrine was established, involved the murder of Palestinian citizens of Israel, whose descendants are now subject to what the ICJ has described as a plausible genocide.

The near-total non-application of this law today is not an accident or an oversight. This law, which was established in response to a massacre of Palestinians, is not invoked in relation to what is happening in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, or Iran. The black flag flies over almost everything being ordered and carried out right now. And the soldiers, with very few exceptions, are not refusing.

The indoctrination in Israel is so total, the dehumanisation of Palestinians and others so complete, that soldiers not only obey their orders with relish — they do it with a sense of moral certainty and sacred duty. But indoctrination alone does not explain it. Laws are only useful if they are enforced. When Israel fails to enforce its own law — intended precisely to prevent crimes against humanity — heinous crimes and genocide become inevitable.



Soldiers are aware of this law. They tell you about it at the very start of basic training. But soldiers also know they can get away with anything, and that refusal, whilst legally and morally required, will elicit retribution from their own officers and comrades.

The atmosphere around violent military actions deliberately induces psychological hyper-arousal, an almost trance-like state, in military personnel. In most people, limbic hyper-arousal causes a neurological weakening and bypassing of higher human abilities like moral reasoning, clarity and empathy. The inner tension this can generate in otherwise moral human beings is so intense that some soldiers choose to take their own lives, rather than comply. The fact that they cannot see any other way out testifies to how psychologically devastating this can be. As you would expect, the Israeli military diligently hides all data on suicide and attempted suicide among its personnel. Admitting that the military and its actions are the cause of suicides and attempted suicides is not a good look for the ‘most moral army’ in human history.

Israel has a law to prevent genocide but genocide is at very the foundation of Israeli identity and its ultimate goal to become an exclusively Jewish state. Settler-colonialism, the removal and replacement of an entire population, is by its very nature violent and genocidal. There is no ‘nice’, ‘gentle’, non-violent settler-colonialism. That’s why this law cannot possibly be enforced. But it also cannot be abolished. If Israel abolishes it, it would constitute an admission that the Israeli state orders its soldiers to commit war crimes and crimes against humanity.

By Israel’s own legal standards, by a principle established by Israeli courts in response to a massacre of Palestinians, what is being ordered and carried out right now should be refused. The soldiers know it. The commanders know it. The government knows it. The world needs to know it.

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