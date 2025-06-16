Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
5d

Avigail, thanks so much for this powerful piece of writing.

I often wonder about the class of people who are actively supporting this genocide, calling us anti-semitic when we oppose it, and who actually profit from it.

The disconnect between governed and those who govern them has never seemed as enormous as it does now. Many are now acknowledging our own complicity in colonialist attitudes by making land acknowledgements to those our ancestors committed genocide against. I don't know why more of those people aren't up in arms, but propaganda is so powerful in the west, and our governments and media are highly influenced by the moneyed.

My belief is that Palestine will be the tipping point. I hope it tips towards a better future and not annihilation.

"Politics without courage, without ethics and morality, without truth is nothing more than organised crime.

We, the people, did not put you in power for this. Reform, or resign and let better people take your place."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Edijal Lowley's avatar
Edijal Lowley
5d

I always wait almost at the proverbial gate of the internet server for your posts. I have known for a long time that we are not ruled by people but by psychopaths and cowards. The evil live-streamed genocide being conducted by this Ultra apartheid state of Israel in partnership with The Great Satan United States, UK and Europe has exposed them utterly and completely! There is no where to hide now and for that grateful. I don’t know what to do anymore and I fear this evil will come for us next. It is just warming-up! It has to be stopped before at all costs!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Avigail Abarbanel
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Avigail Abarbanel
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture