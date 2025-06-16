(If you have received this article by email, please click on the title to read the latest version. I often continue to edit and correct typos after publishing the first version).

Dear leaders of the ‘free world’,

I’m going to speak plainly. Do you really not know what Israel is, what its ultimate aim is, and what it’s doing to achieve that aim? I believe you do. But just in case, let me give you the executive summary, which despite some claims to the contrary is not complicated.

Are you familiar with the concept of settler-colonialism? It’s basically exactly the same as a home invasion, only in the international sphere. The Zionist movement, which began in the late 19th century, invaded the fully populated territory of Palestine and ethnically cleansed its non-Jewish indigenous inhabitants to settle its own people in their place. The aim of Zionism was never for Jewish people to join the indigenous people and live alongside them. It was to create an exclusively Jewish state in their place.



The Zionists did so with the blessing, encouragement, and support of your predecessors. Since Israel—the state the Zionist movement created—was unable to remove everyone by 1948, it’s worked relentlessly to ‘finish the job’. The destruction of refugee camps like Gaza is a continuation of this project and an attempt to complete it.

And before you give me the false excuse of ‘self-defence’: since when do colonisers defend? As Munther Isaac rightly pointed out in Christ in the Rubble, colonisers don’t defend, they attack. The entire enterprise of settler-colonialism is rooted in violence. It is based on entitlement, and the cold-hearted, inhumane pragmatism of the invaders who single-mindedly pursue their own agendas and interests.



Settler-colonisers are always in the wrong. There is no universe where settler-colonialism is just, fair, reasonable, moral, or right. It doesn’t matter if the colonisers are escaping religious persecution, like some of the genocidal settler-colonisers that took North America from its indigenous people, or if it’s European Jews escaping persecution. You’d never condone, accept or enable home invasions by the poor, abused, disenfranchised, or homeless in your own societies—would you? You know you’d lose your jobs in a heartbeat if you did. For some reason the same crime is okay when it is in the international sphere, and even when it involves the lives and dignity of millions.

And what exactly do you expect people to do when they are ethnically cleansed and eliminated—sit there and die? Leave their homes and their whole reality, and become displaced willingly? Israeli society has always unfairly accused Europe’s Jews of ‘walking like sheep to the slaughter’ instead of resisting their annihilators. I grew up on this horrible and unfair indictment of victims of persecution and genocide. Why the double standard when the Palestinians resist? What would you do if someone invaded your home or your country and decided to remove you and your family, take your stuff, and replace you? How would you feel if everyone else sided with the invaders instead of with you? How would you feel if when you tried to resist and protest, everyone labelled you a terrorist, and told the invaders of your home that they have a right to defend themselves from you?…

I’d like to understand your reasons for supporting Israel despite the cost to the Palestinians, and potentially to all of us. Those of you who are afraid to be labelled ‘antisemites’ are choosing to place your fear of a blatantly false label—cynically used by Israel to deflect from its crimes and silence criticism—ahead of the lives, dignity, and welfare of millions of Palestinians.



MSP Fergus Ewing (SNP) who chairs the cross party ‘friends of Israel’ group in the Scottish Parliament, ended our recent email exchange with, “let’s agree to disagree”… Disagree about what exactly? That Israel is committing an intentional genocide? Do you not think the past year and a half, and the last seventy-seven years provide enough evidence?… You are watching a televised genocide, and are actively choosing to support the perpetrator. Do you also want to tell me that we should ‘agree to disagree’…?

And let’s talk about your racism. You consciously support a settler-colonial society bent on eliminating millions of Palestine’s indigenous people, because they belong to the ‘wrong’ race. The free world rightly got rid of the abomination of defining people by race. Israel is the only country that still does this. Do you know what makes me ‘Jewish’, when I don’t even observe a ‘secular’ version of Jewish religion, don’t believe in it, and don’t even like it? According to Israel what makes me Jewish is my ‘blood’, or in more modern terms, my DNA. How can my identity, group affiliation or character be defined by my DNA? Of course it can't. It’s ludicrous.

By supporting Israel out of fear of being called ‘antisemitic’, you are, in fact, openly racist. You support the ‘race’ called Jews—a totally fictitious concept originally promoted by racists who hated Jews. You sacrifice the Palestinians because the state of Israel considers them a different ‘race’. What is this, the 1700s? And should I also mention that Israel does not speak for ‘the Jews’?…

Please don’t make up some bogus excuses for your support of Israel that fewer and fewer of your constituents buy, and that insult both your intelligence and ours. Those of you who stubbornly continue to support Israel, the settler-coloniser, for selfish reasons—such as fear of losing your jobs due to Israel’s undue political influence in your countries, or because you’re being bribed—just admit it. Admit to your public—those who voted you into power and whose taxes pay for your salaries and perks—that you’re really in it for yourselves. You must realise that this makes you not just petty criminals, but collaborators with, and enablers of, a crime against humanity. You should all be in The Hague and pay the price in your lifetime, not posthumously after you’ve enjoyed long and comfortable lives cushioned by the fruits of your corruption and cowardice. You have no right to sacrifice an entire people, abandoning them to unimaginable suffering and the threat of annihilation, because of your lack of ethics and morality. You were not elected to support settler-colonialism and genocide.

If I, and a growing number of people who were born, and raised in Israel can overcome our intense indoctrination and stand against Israeli settler-colonialism, I’m sure you can too. Unlike you, none of us have enough influence to intervene and stop what’s happening. But you could stop this wholesale carnage in a heartbeat if you wanted to. You could end the unfathomable suffering of millions, but you choose not to. Ilan Pappé rightly claimed recently that you and the media do what you do not out of ignorance, but by choice.

Israel is attacking Iran not because Iran was ever a real threat to Israel, but because it’s one of the only countries that has named Israel’s settler-colonialism and stood up for the Palestinians. This too is your doing and we all know you supply weapons to Israel.

You—you know who you are—have no right to hold the positions you do. I hope you suffer from imposter syndrome because unlike a lot of people you deserve to. Politics without courage, without ethics and morality, without truth is nothing more than organised crime.



We, the people, did not put you in power for this. Reform, or resign and let better people take your place.

I’d say ‘shame on you’, if I had any confidence that you’re capable of shame.

Avigail Abarbanel

Former Israeli citizen

Find me on Bluesky

A comment on paid subscriptions

Substack encourages writers to activate paid subscriptions. They take a small cut to enable them to provide this, otherwise free-to-use platform. I am grateful to the readers who have pledged money for monthly or yearly subscriptions, but I have no intention of monetising my work.

I do not want to turn my writing into an obligation, but even more importantly, I don’t believe in a tiered system where those who can pay get preferential treatment over those who can’t, such as the right to comment, or privileged content. This hierarchy of ‘worthiness’, especially based on such an arbitrary principle like how much money people have, couldn’t be further away from my values.

If you do feel moved to make a contribution to support my writing, see the ‘buy me a coffee’ button below. If you haven’t seen it before, it is a way of offering a donation to freelance writers. Payments are processed securely by Stripe on the ‘Buy Me A Coffee’ site. I believe people can keep donations anonymous if they wish. This is entirely voluntary. Everyone is and always will be welcome to read my work free of charge.



Thank you so much for reading my work!

Buy me a coffee 🙏🏼