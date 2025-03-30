I am pleased to announce the next Book Club on Palestine (BCOP) series. It will commence on Wednesday, 16th of April (19:00 UK time/21:00 Gaza/14:00 EST), and will focus on Rev. Munther Isaac’s new book, Christ in the Rubble.

Rev. Dr Munther Isaac and the cover of his new book, Christ in the Rubble.

This new series follows our previous BCOP discussions last year, which featured Prof. Ilan Pappé’s Ten Myths About Israel, and Prof. Rashid Kahlidi’s The Hundred Years War on Palestine.

Continuing with our established format, Rev. Isaac will join us for the launch meeting to present his work and engage in dialogue with participants. Each subsequent session will focus on a single chapter, beginning with a ten-minute presentation from a volunteer to guide our discussion. Each meeting is one-hour long.

Many who instinctively support the Palestinian people remain hesitant to speak out, discouraged by the false claim that the issue is ‘too complicated’, or by criticism (especially from Zionists), that they lack adequate knowledge to express their feelings and opinions. The Book Club on Palestine aims to empower people through joint engagement with literature that enhances our collective knowledge about Palestine’s historical and current realities, within a safe and supportive global forum. The BCOP seeks to highlight significant literature and authors on the subject of Palestine to ensure the topic remains in the spotlight, and that the Palestinian plight is not forgotten or trivialised.

There is no pressure to attend every meeting. However, regular participation offers continuity and fosters connections with others, which many find both supportive, and intellectually enriching.

Our discussions maintain a constructive atmosphere where everyone is welcome, provided they observe our guidelines for respectful engagement—speaking from personal perspective, rather than challenging others directly, or attacking. This approach ensures all participants feel safe to express their views and questions.

The BCOP email invitation, including the registration link is below. I will update this post with additional information as it becomes available.

Please join us, and share widely.

Thank you!

Invitation—Rev. Munther Isaac on Christ in the Rubble

Rev. Munther Isaac, is a Palestinian theologian, pastor, and author of a new book Christ in the Rubble.

The event will explore faith, justice, and the Palestinian struggle.

Date: Wednesday, 16 April 2025

Time: 19:00 London / 21:00 Gaza / 14:00 EST

Host: Avigail Abarbanel



Registration Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/s9O2PDBxQbWIG106pDZjJg

About the Book:

Christ in the Rubble confronts the stark realities of occupation through a powerful theological framework, offering a vision of solidarity with the oppressed. Rev. Isaac’s work has resonated globally, challenging readers to see Christ ‘in the rubble’ of Gaza and beyond. The book has just been published and can be found at:

This event marks the launch of a 9-week discussion series on the book Christ in the Rubble. It will follow the customary weekly presentations and group discussion.

Stay Updated – Never Miss an Event:

Subscribe for future programmes: https://forms.gle/dYTEZiCVc1B7Tnyj6

Follow Us & Watch Previous Episodes:

