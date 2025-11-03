Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

1d

As a British citizen, born in Yorkshire but living now in Australia, I am disgusted by the British and Australian governments, as well as others, complicity in Israel's genocidal attacks on Palestinians, as well as their illegal incursions and attacks on other neighbouring nations.

It is indisputable that Netanyahu's led Israel has:

* Effectively held 2.4 million Palestinians hostage for at least 2 decades and probably more;

* Contravened international laws and the Genocide convention;

* Arrested and imprisoned Palestinians without charge, trial or even offence;

* Has tortured and otherwise mistreated Palestinian prisoners;

* Has allowed, even encouraged the illegal settlement of its citizens on the West Bank;

* Has knowingly allowed and even supported Israeli settlers in attacking Palestinians on the West Bank, destroying their crops and burning their property;

* Has caused the death and illness of many Palestinians, particularly children through the refusal to allow medical aid or even the basic necessities of life to reach those in need;

* Has continually broken cease-fire agreements, not least the current one during which they have killed at least 100 Palestinians;

* Have never engaged with any integrity in any peace negotiations.

It is also indisputable that nations such as Britain, Germany, the USA and others have been complicit in Israel's immoral and horrific brutality by supplying funding or armaments or both to Israel and by failure to condemn possibly the greatest brutality and horror since that inflicted by the National Socialist Regime in Germany and Europe during WWII.

In the case of the USA, there is no doubt that they are as guilty as Netanyahu because;

* It is primarily USA warplanes, bombs and other military equipment that has allowed Israel to conduct is genocidal activity;

* Since 1948 it has rewarded Israel with increased $$$ amounts each time Israel has conducted a military assault on Palestinians;

* It has used tits veto at the UN Security Council on multiple occasions to protect Israel from sanctions;

* The USA has entertained Netanyahu on its territory and failed to arrest him in line with the warrant issued by the International Criminal Court in Novemeber 2024 for his arrest;

* The USA has labelled and continually claimed that Hamas are 'Terrorists' when in fact they are, as their name defines, a resistance to occupation and therefore legitimate under international law which allows the right of those under occupation to fight for their freedom;

* The excuses made to justify Israel's actions are contradictory to is own supposed sacred religious tenets as contained in the Torah which include the Babylonian originated 'Eye for an eye' legal concept designed to *limit* conflict and retaliation - Hamas fighters killed 1241 in their incursion of 7 October 2023 and took 251 hostages whom they held for about 2 years. Israel has killed over 68,000 Palestinians (and probably many more who are missing and likely dead under rubble), and held 2.4 million Palestinians hostage for at least 20 years. This is hardly 1 for 1;

That World 'leaders' have failed to sanction Israel and condemn Netanyahu, his war cabinet and the IDF for their scurrilous and horrific brutality, not only to Palestinian people but also by razing most of Gaza to the ground, is an appalling indictment on the power at play in the World today and of the corruption, self-interest and cowardice of those in power.

Israel's actions have destroyed its credibility and turned it into a pariah state with no longer any right to exist - given its actions and the reality that it stands on Palestinian land given to it by the British in concert with European Allies and without any Palestinian involvement, as well as in deceit through failing to honour a promise made to the Arabs in exchange for their help in defeating the Ottomans.

This last two years of Israeli actions are an abomination and abuse of human rights, common decency and any sound standard of morality.

Those who condone or fail to call it out are complicit and ought to take a long hard look at themselves and their prejudices.

1d

Britain will never name another country's colonialosm as it will expose their own.

