(If you’ve received this article by email, please click on the title to read the latest version. I often continue to edit and correct typos after publishing the first version).

The UK Government has rejected another petition I proposed. The first one they rejected called on the Government to proscribe the IDF. This one asked the Government to name Israeli settler-colonialism. What I’m asking for isn’t radical—it’s evidence-based, historically, morally and legally correct, and simply common sense.

Here is what they told me:

“We cannot accept petitions that include accusations of wrongdoing, or libellous or defamatory statements, against an identifiable person, organisation or government.”

Let that sink in for a moment. According to the UK Government’s petitions team, naming Israeli settler-colonialism—a well-documented historical and ongoing reality—constitutes an “accusation of wrongdoing” that is “libellous or defamatory.”

As infuriating as this rejection is, it is also extremely useful. It reveals exactly and without a shadow of doubt where our UK Government stands on Israel. Imagine if during South African Apartheid the UK Government had rejected a petition calling on the Government to name Apartheid. That’s exactly what they’re doing here—protecting a criminal regime from being named for what it is. Since (along with Israel) the Thatcher-led UK Government never sanctioned or boycotted South Africa when the rest of the world did, I wouldn’t be surprised if it had rejected such a petition.

Despite overwhelming historical and documented evidence; despite the Zionists’ own repeated (historical and current) admissions that they seek to colonise Palestine and replace its indigenous population; despite the unmistakable pattern in everything Israel has done over the past seventy-seven years; and despite damning reports from human rights organisations and legal bodies, the UK Government claims that naming Israeli settler-colonialism is “libellous or defamatory”. They also claim that my proposed petition contains “accusations of wrongdoing”. Yes, it contains accusations of wrongdoing—because wrongdoing is precisely what is happening. Settler-colonialism is wrongdoing. Ethnic cleansing is wrongdoing. Genocide is wrongdoing. The UK Government’s position appears to be that we cannot name these crimes, even when they are happening in plain sight. Does the British Government see nothing wrong with Israel’s behaviour? Apparently not. We are trapped in a Kafkaesque system where the crime cannot be named, and therefore cannot be addressed.

Let’s consider the alternative for a moment. What would actually happen if the UK Government named Israeli settler-colonialism? If the UK Government acknowledged Israel’s actions as settler-colonialism, it would immediately trigger legal and moral obligations. Naming it would mean:

Legally: The UK would be obligated under international law to cease all support for an illegal colonial project—arms sales, trade agreements, and diplomatic protection of Israel in international forums.

Politically: It would expose decades of UK foreign policy that has treated Israel as a legitimate democratic ally rather than a colonial occupier. The Government would have to explain its complicity in supporting a settler-colonial project.

Economically: It would require divestment and sanctions—the same measures applied to other colonial and apartheid regimes. British companies profiting from the occupation would face scrutiny and legal challenges.

Historically: It would force Britain to acknowledge its own role in enabling the Nakba through the Balfour Declaration and the British Mandate, creating pressure for accountability and perhaps reparations.

Naming it would require action. By refusing to call settler-colonialism what it is, the Government can continue profiting from, and enabling it whilst maintaining a façade of evenhandedness—bleating about ‘Israel’s right to defend itself’, and paying lip service to a fictional ‘two-state solution’. It’s hard not to think that the British Government is deliberately stalling, shielding Israel and buying it time to complete the settler-colonial project. I realise how serious this accusation is. But if it’s unfair, I would like to see evidence to the contrary.

The UK Government acts as though it owes greater loyalty to the criminal, settler-colonial state of Israel than to international law or to Israel’s victims who face the imminent threat of erasure. But even this gives them too much credit. The truth is simpler: our elected politicians are protecting themselves. If there is no crime, they cannot be accused of aiding and abetting it.



But they do need to remember that the longer they delay doing the right thing on Palestine, the longer grows their list of crimes—and the greater their risk of being indicted for complicity in genocide. Whether they like it or not, and however much they try to prevent it, a day of reckoning will come.

The email below speaks for itself. If you want to use it to send your own letters to the UK Government or initiate your own petition, please do. The more people write to them, the stronger the pressure. Despite their intransigence, these politicians are still sensitive to what we think.

Email date: 3rd November 2025

From: no-reply@petition.parliament.uk

To: Avigail Abarbanel

Subject: We rejected your petition “It is time for the UK Government to name Israeli settler-colonialism”

Dear Avigail Abarbanel,

Sorry, we can’t accept your petition – “It is time for the UK Government to name Israeli settler-colonialism”.

It included confidential, libellous, false, unproven or defamatory information, accusations of wrongdoing, or a reference to a case where there are active legal proceedings.

We cannot accept petitions that include accusations of wrongdoing, or libellous or defamatory statements, against an identifiable person, organisation or government.

We only reject petitions that don’t meet the petition standards:

https://petition.parliament.uk/help#standards

If you want to try again, click here to start a petition:

https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/check

Thanks,



The Petitions Team

House of Commons

A comment on paid subscriptions

Substack encourages writers to activate paid subscriptions. They take a small cut to enable them to provide this, otherwise free-to-use platform. I am grateful to the readers who have pledged money for monthly or yearly subscriptions, but I have no intention of monetising my work.

I do not want to turn my writing into an obligation, but even more importantly, I don’t believe in a tiered system where those who can pay get preferential treatment over those who can’t, such as the right to comment, or privileged content. This hierarchy of ‘worthiness’, especially based on such an arbitrary principle like how much money people have, couldn’t be further away from my values.

If you do feel moved to make a contribution to support my writing, see the ‘buy me a coffee’ button below. If you haven’t seen it before, it is a way of offering a donation to freelance writers. Payments are processed securely by Stripe on the ‘Buy Me A Coffee’ site. I believe people can keep donations anonymous if they wish. This is entirely voluntary. Everyone is and always will be welcome to read my work free of charge.



Thank you so much for reading my work!

Buy me a coffee 🙏🏼