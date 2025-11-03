Another Petition Rejected: The UK Government's Refusal to Name Israeli Settler-Colonialism
What this reveals about British complicity
(If you've received this article by email, please click on the title to read the latest version. I often continue to edit and correct typos after publishing the first version).
The UK Government has rejected another petition I proposed. The first one they rejected called on the Government to proscribe the IDF. This one asked the Government to name Israeli settler-colonialism. What I’m asking for isn’t radical—it’s evidence-based, historically, morally and legally correct, and simply common sense.
Here is what they told me:
“We cannot accept petitions that include accusations of wrongdoing, or libellous or defamatory statements, against an identifiable person, organisation or government.”
Let that sink in for a moment. According to the UK Government’s petitions team, naming Israeli settler-colonialism—a well-documented historical and ongoing reality—constitutes an “accusation of wrongdoing” that is “libellous or defamatory.”
As infuriating as this rejection is, it is also extremely useful. It reveals exactly and without a shadow of doubt where our UK Government stands on Israel. Imagine if during South African Apartheid the UK Government had rejected a petition calling on the Government to name Apartheid. That’s exactly what they’re doing here—protecting a criminal regime from being named for what it is. Since (along with Israel) the Thatcher-led UK Government never sanctioned or boycotted South Africa when the rest of the world did, I wouldn’t be surprised if it had rejected such a petition.
Despite overwhelming historical and documented evidence; despite the Zionists’ own repeated (historical and current) admissions that they seek to colonise Palestine and replace its indigenous population; despite the unmistakable pattern in everything Israel has done over the past seventy-seven years; and despite damning reports from human rights organisations and legal bodies, the UK Government claims that naming Israeli settler-colonialism is “libellous or defamatory”. They also claim that my proposed petition contains “accusations of wrongdoing”. Yes, it contains accusations of wrongdoing—because wrongdoing is precisely what is happening. Settler-colonialism is wrongdoing. Ethnic cleansing is wrongdoing. Genocide is wrongdoing. The UK Government’s position appears to be that we cannot name these crimes, even when they are happening in plain sight. Does the British Government see nothing wrong with Israel’s behaviour? Apparently not. We are trapped in a Kafkaesque system where the crime cannot be named, and therefore cannot be addressed.
Let’s consider the alternative for a moment. What would actually happen if the UK Government named Israeli settler-colonialism? If the UK Government acknowledged Israel’s actions as settler-colonialism, it would immediately trigger legal and moral obligations. Naming it would mean:
Legally: The UK would be obligated under international law to cease all support for an illegal colonial project—arms sales, trade agreements, and diplomatic protection of Israel in international forums.
Politically: It would expose decades of UK foreign policy that has treated Israel as a legitimate democratic ally rather than a colonial occupier. The Government would have to explain its complicity in supporting a settler-colonial project.
Economically: It would require divestment and sanctions—the same measures applied to other colonial and apartheid regimes. British companies profiting from the occupation would face scrutiny and legal challenges.
Historically: It would force Britain to acknowledge its own role in enabling the Nakba through the Balfour Declaration and the British Mandate, creating pressure for accountability and perhaps reparations.
Naming it would require action. By refusing to call settler-colonialism what it is, the Government can continue profiting from, and enabling it whilst maintaining a façade of evenhandedness—bleating about ‘Israel’s right to defend itself’, and paying lip service to a fictional ‘two-state solution’. It’s hard not to think that the British Government is deliberately stalling, shielding Israel and buying it time to complete the settler-colonial project. I realise how serious this accusation is. But if it’s unfair, I would like to see evidence to the contrary.
The UK Government acts as though it owes greater loyalty to the criminal, settler-colonial state of Israel than to international law or to Israel’s victims who face the imminent threat of erasure. But even this gives them too much credit. The truth is simpler: our elected politicians are protecting themselves. If there is no crime, they cannot be accused of aiding and abetting it.
But they do need to remember that the longer they delay doing the right thing on Palestine, the longer grows their list of crimes—and the greater their risk of being indicted for complicity in genocide. Whether they like it or not, and however much they try to prevent it, a day of reckoning will come.
The email below speaks for itself. If you want to use it to send your own letters to the UK Government or initiate your own petition, please do. The more people write to them, the stronger the pressure. Despite their intransigence, these politicians are still sensitive to what we think.
Email date: 3rd November 2025
From: no-reply@petition.parliament.uk
To: Avigail Abarbanel
Subject: We rejected your petition “It is time for the UK Government to name Israeli settler-colonialism”
Dear Avigail Abarbanel,
Sorry, we can’t accept your petition – “It is time for the UK Government to name Israeli settler-colonialism”.
It included confidential, libellous, false, unproven or defamatory information, accusations of wrongdoing, or a reference to a case where there are active legal proceedings.
We cannot accept petitions that include accusations of wrongdoing, or libellous or defamatory statements, against an identifiable person, organisation or government.
We only reject petitions that don’t meet the petition standards:
https://petition.parliament.uk/help#standards
If you want to try again, click here to start a petition:
https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/check
Thanks,
The Petitions Team
House of Commons
As a British citizen, born in Yorkshire but living now in Australia, I am disgusted by the British and Australian governments, as well as others, complicity in Israel's genocidal attacks on Palestinians, as well as their illegal incursions and attacks on other neighbouring nations.
It is indisputable that Netanyahu's led Israel has:
* Effectively held 2.4 million Palestinians hostage for at least 2 decades and probably more;
* Contravened international laws and the Genocide convention;
* Arrested and imprisoned Palestinians without charge, trial or even offence;
* Has tortured and otherwise mistreated Palestinian prisoners;
* Has allowed, even encouraged the illegal settlement of its citizens on the West Bank;
* Has knowingly allowed and even supported Israeli settlers in attacking Palestinians on the West Bank, destroying their crops and burning their property;
* Has caused the death and illness of many Palestinians, particularly children through the refusal to allow medical aid or even the basic necessities of life to reach those in need;
* Has continually broken cease-fire agreements, not least the current one during which they have killed at least 100 Palestinians;
* Have never engaged with any integrity in any peace negotiations.
It is also indisputable that nations such as Britain, Germany, the USA and others have been complicit in Israel's immoral and horrific brutality by supplying funding or armaments or both to Israel and by failure to condemn possibly the greatest brutality and horror since that inflicted by the National Socialist Regime in Germany and Europe during WWII.
In the case of the USA, there is no doubt that they are as guilty as Netanyahu because;
* It is primarily USA warplanes, bombs and other military equipment that has allowed Israel to conduct is genocidal activity;
* Since 1948 it has rewarded Israel with increased $$$ amounts each time Israel has conducted a military assault on Palestinians;
* It has used tits veto at the UN Security Council on multiple occasions to protect Israel from sanctions;
* The USA has entertained Netanyahu on its territory and failed to arrest him in line with the warrant issued by the International Criminal Court in Novemeber 2024 for his arrest;
* The USA has labelled and continually claimed that Hamas are 'Terrorists' when in fact they are, as their name defines, a resistance to occupation and therefore legitimate under international law which allows the right of those under occupation to fight for their freedom;
* The excuses made to justify Israel's actions are contradictory to is own supposed sacred religious tenets as contained in the Torah which include the Babylonian originated 'Eye for an eye' legal concept designed to *limit* conflict and retaliation - Hamas fighters killed 1241 in their incursion of 7 October 2023 and took 251 hostages whom they held for about 2 years. Israel has killed over 68,000 Palestinians (and probably many more who are missing and likely dead under rubble), and held 2.4 million Palestinians hostage for at least 20 years. This is hardly 1 for 1;
That World 'leaders' have failed to sanction Israel and condemn Netanyahu, his war cabinet and the IDF for their scurrilous and horrific brutality, not only to Palestinian people but also by razing most of Gaza to the ground, is an appalling indictment on the power at play in the World today and of the corruption, self-interest and cowardice of those in power.
Israel's actions have destroyed its credibility and turned it into a pariah state with no longer any right to exist - given its actions and the reality that it stands on Palestinian land given to it by the British in concert with European Allies and without any Palestinian involvement, as well as in deceit through failing to honour a promise made to the Arabs in exchange for their help in defeating the Ottomans.
This last two years of Israeli actions are an abomination and abuse of human rights, common decency and any sound standard of morality.
Those who condone or fail to call it out are complicit and ought to take a long hard look at themselves and their prejudices.
Britain will never name another country's colonialosm as it will expose their own.