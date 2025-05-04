Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Truth Seeking Missile
3d

Your post is highly relevant with regards to debating Jews living in Israel. However, I feel frustrated knowing that my country has nearly as many Jews as Israel and yet they are not rising up in massive opposition. Imagine if even half of the 1.5 million Jews in NYC turned to their humanity and found the inspiration to massively protest Zionism, Israel, MAGA, Starmer, et al! If we are not to debate the mostly Zionists, how then will Jews be educated and inspired to protest genocide?

Ben_H
3d

I can share with you the fact that I exchanged messages with highly educated and very experienced individual who is a left-wing Zionist. Israel is very dear to him. We exchange personal messages for maybe 2 months (on almost daily basis). His position was that current Israeli leadership is somehow absorbing its identity from a certain rabbinical sect (~1700 years ago) and that this mentality is what keeps Israel from the ability to normalise. He is participating in demonstration against the government on a weekly basis.

I have tried to tell him that although this view can be look at as a possibility the likelihood is that Israel is not a normal country which was broken down at a certain point but that the country itself is fraudulent and has no intention of serving its own people because it is by itself an organ of western imperialism and it has no meaning at all as a standalone country.

I put forward to him that the inability of Israel to normalise comes from this function which is inbuilt into the fabric/role of Israel from inception. Therefor you are living in a lie called "Israel". A lie that you also tell yourself(!) about your "state", its meaning and the way this mechanism actually is.

We argued about it for ~ 2 months!

In the end the person admitted that I am probably correct but due to being involved with Israel emotionally he can't accept this on a simple logical basis.

In other words, many Israelis simply WANT very much to imagine certain things about the place and the way it is being run. Coming logically to another conclusion shatters their collective story they are made to hold about it.

"Israel" is intertwined with them on a deep personal level which is beyond argumentation.

We went our separate ways because he admitted that logic alone is not the way he wants to talk about it. And trust me this guy has a very impressive resume. This was maybe 6 months ago.

