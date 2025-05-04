(If you have received this post by email, please click on the title to see the most up-to-date version).

On Debating & Competition

Debating is a contest between points of view—a verbal sparring match. In debating, one side tries to knock down the other side’s arguments in order to ‘win’ the contest—look at our houses of Parliament... I’ve often pondered what the genuine purpose of debating might be. Why is winning any competition so important, and what does this victory actually achieve or prove? What genuine value does it offer to people, and why are we so deeply entrenched in this binary culture of ‘winning’ and ‘losing’?

I am passionate about human potential, and my professional life as a psychotherapist is invested in supporting people to grow towards their fullest selves. The ingredients we all need for growth and development can only be provided by our human environment. We are not born with them. The quality of our relationships determines whether and to what extent these crucial ingredients will be available to us. To develop to our potential, we need to cooperate and support each other, and we need to live in environments that are peaceful and free of threat.

Growth and development excite and energise me. Competition—in any domain—even sports, bores me to death. I can appreciate mastery in sport or other fields, but must this mastery be showcased in competitive contexts? What’s wrong with simply witnessing someone excel at what they do, and appreciating their mastery without obsessive categorisation into winners and losers?

The real purpose of competition is fundamentally primal—to survive another day. It is a product of our most primitive, survivalist, limbic psychology, which insists that life’s most important purpose—perhaps even its only purpose—is to stay alive as long as possible. Safety, comfort, recognition by others—all serve the goal of physical survival. Winners receive more recognition than losers, so in our primitive limbic world, they stand a better chance of surviving. Winners take a bigger share than losers. Wealthy celebrities enjoy more creature comforts and attention than ‘ordinary’ people. If someone is considered ‘important’—regardless of whether they are ‘good’ or ‘bad’—they’re more likely to receive preferential treatment, and be protected from harm than an ‘ordinary’ person.

If winning is associated with basic survival, then what is competition really about? Competition is a mechanism that separates out those who excel at survival from those who struggle. In our primitive social structures, poverty for example, is perceived as a sign of character failure or weakness. Those who cannot compete successfully in our ruthless and harsh jungle economy are regarded as less important or valuable than those who do. If neoliberalism was left completely unmitigated, the poor and disabled would be seen as expendable. I have no doubt slavery would be back in a heartbeat.

Winning is pleasurable, as are most things that support our physical survival. Sex is pleasurable because it ensures species continuation. Eating is pleasurable because a full belly makes it more likely that we survive another day. Recognition is pleasurable because approval by others is clearly advantageous for survival. Pleasure is nature’s clever trick to ensure we all work towards the physical survival of our species. Raw, tooth and claw nature is indifferent to our happiness, ethics, kindness or fulfilment. It demands only that we stay alive as long as possible so that our species continues to exist.

As a relationship therapist one of my routine tasks is to facilitate partners to shift from power struggles and competition, threat and mistrust, towards collaboration and cooperation for the benefit of everyone’s growth and wellbeing. The reason people seek relationship therapy is because they desire more out of their relationship than just existing—surviving—together. They are weary of a bunker mentality, and they want better. When I ask people what ‘better’ means to them they express a desire for peace, warmth, closeness, collaboration, equality, gentleness and kindness. They want to grow together, not just survive together.



Only predators truly thrive on competition and one-upmanship. Only predators such as Zionists, MAGAs and other proponents of far-right extremist ideologies embrace the notion that human existence is an eternal struggle between winners and losers. Yet even as our fear-based, survival-driven limbic system pushes us toward combat and competition, we possess both the yearning and capability to pursue something more meaningful than merely surviving until another day.

Cooperation has also been crucial to our survival. Our species has persisted through a combination of both competitive and cooperative strategies. When we advocate for cooperation, however, we must be clear about our purpose—what exactly are we cooperating to achieve?

Share

(Not) 'Debating' with Zionists

In the early days of my activism, when I still debated with Zionists, I acted out of anger and frustration at their irrationality, closed-mindedness, entitlement, and their lack of empathy and basic morality. I thought logic and facts would make them see how flawed their position was and change their minds.

In twenty-four years of activism for Palestinian human rights, I have never won an argument with a Zionist. Eventually, I stopped ‘debating’ with Zionists and Israel apologists partly because, as I explained above, I’m not interested in verbal contests. But more importantly, I came to realise that in engaging in these so-called debates, I was inadvertently supporting the Zionist mindset of hostility and competition. By being drawn into arguments with Zionists, I unwittingly reinforced their ‘us’ versus ‘them’ paradigm, which is at the very core of Zionism and the settler-colonial state of Israel. I was opposed to Zionism and to what Israel was doing in its name, but was still caught up in their framework of winners and losers.

In Darkness Over Germany: A Warning from History, we learn that author, Amy Buller, an English academic who traveled extensively in pre-war Nazi Germany—tried for as long as possible to maintain a dialogue with the Nazis. Even as the Nazis tightened their grip over Germany, she still hoped that an exchange of ideas, a discussion between educated, logical representatives from Britain and Germany might avert the war. Buller was an educated, logical, refined person. She did not understand two basic realities about extreme right-wing ideology. One is how frightened supporters of extremist far-right ideology are of complexity; how desperate they are to see the world in simplistic, binary terms. The second is that they don’t play fair. While they are still busy worming their way into positions of influence and acquiring political power, they pretend to obey the law and play by civilised social norms. But once they feel confident enough, they drop the act, and show themselves in their full and disgusting depravity.

As a case study in settler-colonialism and extreme right-wing ideology, Zionism is a product of the most primitive psychology humans are capable of. It is on par with Nazi ideology, MAGA and the UK Reform Party to name but a few. Zionist ideology is based entirely in survivalism—that of the Jewish people. Others don’t matter. The MAGA movement believes that white straight ‘Christian’ men are superior. Everyone else is somewhere down an imagined hierarchy of worthiness. Trump and his supporters are already engaged in full-on attacks on those they deem less human, and an obstacle to their fantasy of a white, ‘Christian’, male-dominated society. Nazi racial ideology is well known, and we also know what it led to. Zionism has long been engaged in a massive campaign of dehumanisation of the Palestinians, and we can see clearly where this is going.

Many Zionists promote false narratives and quasi-religious beliefs, or they simply deny what Israel is doing. If these strategies fail, they resort to accusations of antisemitism, and personal attacks. Debating with Zionists not only risks legitimising their position, it also helps them deflect from the horrifying truth behind their belief system. I have no interest in giving them an opportunity to do this. Either way, you cannot debate with this kind of psychology expecting to convince the other side to reevaluate their position.

Instead of playing a game of tennis with historical facts, rights and wrongs, I would ask Zionists to be honest and admit that they believe that their own group’s survival is more important than anyone else’s. Having said that, I do not trust that even a full admission from Israel and its supporters will motivate those who have the power to do what is necessary to save the Palestinians from Israel’s genocide. The Nazis didn’t hide, at least not for long. Even as Hitler and his people declared exactly what they were going to do; even when they enacted the 1935 Nuremberg laws, politicians elsewhere including in countries like the US, did nothing.

“The two [Nuremberg] laws were the Law for the Protection of German Blood and German Honour, which forbade marriages and extramarital intercourse between Jews and Germans and the employment of German females under 45 in Jewish households; and the Reich Citizenship Law, which declared that only those of German or related blood were eligible to be Reich citizens.” (Wikipedia — my bold emphasis)

At a recent event I encountered an older man I had never met before. When he realised I was originally from Israel and spoke Hebrew, he made the wrong assumption about me. He took me aside and told me proudly that in his youth he was a volunteer in the ‘Six-Day-War’. I responded quietly, “If I were you, I wouldn’t boast about it”. He recoiled in visible shock and confusion. When we next bumped into each other, he proceeded to tell me that the purpose of the 1967 war was to ‘protect millions of Jews from being annihilated by seven Arab states’. This is the exact narrative I was taught growing up in Israel. This man was unable to hear that the 1967 war was an expansionist war that Israel initiated. There was no ‘infrastructure’ in his mind to accommodate anything that contradicted what he believed to be true.

This man can see what Israel is doing in Gaza, the colonised West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen. He hears what Israel’s leaders are now openly admitting. I am sure he knows of Israel’s 2018 Nation State Law. Still, he believes that the alleged safety/survival of Jews justifies everything. Israel’s Basic (constitutional) Law is no different from the Reich Citizenship Law. It declares that Israel is a state of the Jewish people, and Jewishness in Israel is defined as a race. Israel has long prohibited marriages between Jews and Palestinians. Palestinian citizens of Israel have been barred for decades from living in certain areas, and they are by no means equal citizens. Just as Trump is looking for ways to deport US citizens he deems undesirable, so is Israel searching for ways to remove Israeli citizenship from Palestinian citizens of Israel, with the ultimate aim of expelling them into new territories it is acquiring in Syria and Lebanon. While some protective laws are still in place it is a struggle for those regimes to achieve their aims. The interesting thing about authoritarian regimes is that everything they do is legal by their own laws. It is the transition phase we need to be attentive to—the period when existing legal systems are gradually replaced to accommodate right-wing genocidal ideologies.

Behind Trump’s views, and many like him, there is a clear absence of empathy. Empathy extended only to one’s own group is ‘tribalism’. Selective empathy is not real, and it is dangerous. This is why depraved authoritarian regimes inevitably end up turning against members of their own group, often on a whim. Anyone who imagines they would be safe, physically or psychologically, in a society based on discrimination, needs to adjust their thinking.

Empathy is easily compromised by fear—this is a biological, neurological fact. Even otherwise ethical human beings can fall into ‘us or them’ binary thinking when repeatedly told they face mortal danger. When people come to believe they are threatened with annihilation, they see only two options: either fight for what they perceive as their group’s survival (regardless of harm to others), or opt out and be branded a ‘traitor’. Questioning the official narrative to discover truth can be costly, both socially and psychologically. Yet we must remain vigilant about our own thinking, critically examining what we’re gradually being conditioned to accept as ‘normal’. At the very end of episode ‘stronghold’ in Stargate SG-1, Teal’c advises Mitchell that, “to resist the influence of others, knowledge of oneself is most important.” (Stargate SG-1 S9:E14). To resist indoctrination we need self-awareness, empathy, and intellectual honesty.

I feel empathy for Zionists, Trumpists and Reform voters. How can I not feel empathy for human beings who live in constant fear? It doesn’t mean I forgive or excuse what they do, that I fail to recognise how dangerous they can be, or that I won’t do everything I can to stop them. Frightened people worry me much more than the perpetrators themselves. If the majority of people could resist acting out of fear, perpetrators would be ineffective.

Israel has always demanded that Jews worldwide support it unconditionally, regardless of its actions. According to Zionist ideology, an exclusively Jewish state is the only protection Jews have against another holocaust. Jewish Israelis and Jews worldwide are taught that it’s not a question of ‘if’ another holocaust happens, but ‘when’—they are essentially told they face an imminent danger of annihilation. No matter how detached from reality this fear is, many people believe it, including many non-Jews. In primary school in Israel, I was taught unequivocally that ‘the end justifies the means’. The ‘end’ is the ‘survival of the Jewish people’, which Zionists consider synonymous with the survival of an exclusively Jewish state, regardless of the cost to Palestinians, or anyone else. This partly explains why criticism of Israel triggers accusations of antisemitism. By this twisted logic, if you criticise Israel and try to stop it from destroying the Palestinian people, you must want Jews to be annihilated. Jews are not required to agree with Israel, or with everything it’s doing, only to support it—to remain loyal—so it can survive as an exclusively Jewish state.

How do you convince someone who lives in fear and believes their group cannot survive without eliminating others—refugees, migrants, people with brown skin, indigenous people, LGBTQ+ individuals, environmentalists, dissenters, Palestinians? How do you persuade them their path is wrong, if they don’t already see it? I don’t think you can. You cannot instil the capacity for empathy in people who lack it. If they cannot already see that they are supporting and enabling the destruction of human beings like themselves, you cannot make them see it. It takes genuine maturity to resist both the narrative of fear and the pressure to vote for a ‘strong leader’ who will ‘vanquish the enemy’. Like Hannah Arendt, I believe that given enough fear and inadequate education, authoritarian, genocidal regimes can emerge anywhere.

Israel is not fighting for survival, nor are ‘the Jews’. But Israel and many who consider themselves Jewish feel under threat. The Palestinians, however, do not merely ‘feel’ under threat. They are under mortal and imminent danger of annihilation by Israel and its allies around the world. We do not debate with perpetrators; we stop them. If perpetrators had the capacity to understand that what they are doing is wrong, they would not do it in the first place.

The truth is that no one genuinely benefits from competition. Even the ‘winners’ achieve very little beyond a fleeting sense of satisfaction at surviving another day. Our priority must be to prevent primitive people and would-be perpetrators from gaining political power—not legitimising their positions through debate. We need to shift our collective mindset from fear-based survivalism, competition, and tribalism towards a consciousness of cooperation and shared humanity. This shift requires us to advocate for unity with the same fierce determination that others promote division. I see precious little leadership in today’s world capable of guiding us along this new path. Despite history’s repeated and tragic lessons, people continue to vote for those who exploit our fears. What we desperately need are leaders who speak a new language, grounded in the recognition that we are one species with a shared fate. We need visionaries who can see a world where safety, survival, and justice are not privileges but givens—where every person is enabled to grow toward their fullest potential, and live a truly meaningful life.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Find me on bluesky

A comment on paid subscriptions

Substack encourages writers to activate paid subscriptions. They take a small cut to enable them to provide this, otherwise free-to-use platform. A few readers have pledged money for monthly or yearly subscriptions, to which I am grateful. I feel privileged, and enjoy writing and publishing on this platform, and am not going to monetise my Substack channel. I do not want to turn my writing into an obligation, but even more importantly, I don’t believe in a tiered system where those who can pay get preferential treatment, such as the right to comment, or privileged content. This hierarchy of ‘worthiness’, especially based on such a stupid and arbitrary principle like how much money people have, couldn’t be further away from my values.

If you do feel moved to make a contribution to support my writing, see the ‘buy me a coffee’ button below. If you haven’t seen it before, it is a way of offering a donation to freelance writers. Payments are processed securely by Stripe on the ‘Buy Me A Coffee’ site. I believe people can keep donations anonymous if they wish. This is entirely voluntary. Everyone is and always will be welcome to read my work free of charge.



Thank you so much for reading my work!

Buy me a coffee 🙏🏼