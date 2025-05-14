who (If you have received this post by email, please click on the title to see the most up-to-date version)

I am not a great gardener. Actually, I’m not even a good gardener. To be a good gardener you need to be consistent. I know how to do things in the garden, especially how to grow food. When I was in primary school in Israel, our urban primary school had large allotments at the back. Horticulture was part of our curriculum. We worked at the allotments, learning how to plant seeds, and look after them, and how to use garden tools. I will never forget the awe I felt the first time I dug up potatoes. Potatoes usually came from the greengrocer across the street. But there they were, emerging from the dirt. It was magical.

We are fortunate to have a decent-sized garden. I could grow quite a lot of food, if only I were consistent and tended to the garden regularly. But I don’t. I work full-time and have other interests. Gardening is not at the top of my list. I was never attracted to manicured gardens. To me they symbolise oppression—forcing and squeezing nature into the spaces and shapes that humans prefer. It never felt right to me. Real nature is wild. It has no borders and is always a mix of lifeforms living in symbiosis with one another.

As you can probably imagine, our garden is a bit wild. When things I plant grow, it’s nice, especially if we can eat them. But when they don’t, I accept it. I don’t mind when the red squirrels get to my hazelnut tree before I do, when the badgers eat all the strawberries before I even get a chance, or when the birds peck at the cherries, leaving us a pitiful crop of half-eaten fruit. I don’t mind, because we need to share. We have taken too much space on this planet, leaving countless creatures to struggle for habitat and food. Since modern humans appeared, innumerable species have become extinct. So my gardening philosophy hardly qualifies me as a conventional gardener.

But what does my gardening ethos have to do with immigration? When I get a chance to garden, it always makes me think. Each time I dig in the soil, clearing weeds to prepare our improvised beds, I feel a twinge of guilt. I know I’m disrupting entire ecosystems. The weeds I pull aren’t ‘bad’—they’re simply plants I don’t want, competing with the plants I do want. I disturb the quiet lives of spiders, worms and beetles that have settled comfortably since my last gardening session. I don’t know if plants, or insects feel—science isn’t clear about it yet. But surely, being thrown out of your home by a giant with enormous metal tools that destroy the place you live in is traumatic.

As I pull weeds out of the soil, and relocate spiders, snails and beetles, I apologise to them. I know they don’t understand me, and my apology would mean nothing to them even if they did. But it matters to me that I’m not too callous with other life forms, that I do not objectify living beings. Like us, these plants and creatures just want to go on living. But I impose my order on them, and largely ignore the impact it has on them. I don’t like it, so my apology is my way of saying that I see and recognise what I am doing. It’s important that it bothers me. Indigenous peoples in Australia and North America limited their hunting and what they took from their environment. They moved regularly to allow the Earth time to regenerate, and they thanked the animals they killed. In my little world, I acknowledge and apologise.

Those who scapegoat immigrants want society to resemble a well-manicured garden—tidy beds containing only approved plants, each in its designated space. To those obsessed with immigration control, immigrants—especially those with darker skin—are unwanted ‘weeds’ disrupting their vision of an orderly, ‘tidy’ society.

The anti-immigration rhetoric insists that immigrants come to ‘take from our society’: jobs, welfare, housing, medical care. Yet evidence consistently shows immigration benefits society. Across the Western world birthrates decline while life expectancy rises. With ageing populations come increased needs for care, while the pool of potential carers shrinks. Immigration helps balance this demographic shift, and supplement the shortfall from the declining birthrate. But immigrants aren’t merely economic units serving host societies. Why shouldn’t people cross borders? Why shouldn’t they seek better lives? I’ve moved countries twice, and was fortunate each time to satisfy the prevailing immigration criteria.

As both an immigrant and a psychotherapist, I can attest that people rarely leave their homeland, however awful conditions there may be, without compelling reasons. Every immigrant carries a story. Most people would prefer to remain where they were born, where they speak the language fluently, enjoy familiar food, encounter childhood friends throughout life, and navigate the culture effortlessly. The notion that ‘hordes’ are ‘invading’ our societies is patently absurd.

Perhaps this fear of being ‘invaded’ is a projection of white Western societies still wilfully blind to their colonial and settler-colonial histories. They project their own historical acts of invasion and appropriation onto others, living in morbid fear that others will do to them what they once did to indigenous populations. Post-colonial scholars term this ‘colonial paranoia’ or ‘settler anxiety’. If only those with colonial mindsets could experience healthy remorse rather than mindless projection.

I doubt that even irrefutable evidence that immigration strengthens economies and that most Britons accept immigration would persuade anti-immigration zealots. Facts rarely penetrate deeply-held irrational, unconscious beliefs. With their empathy-deficient worldviews, figures like Trump, Farage, and the politically opportunistic Starmer, view human beings as mere objects—interchangeable units to be shifted about like warehouse inventory. They lack genuine compassion. Immigrants aren’t objects to be manipulated, or pawns in a cynical game of political chess; they are human beings.

Empathy-deficient politicians might begin by scapegoating one group to gain power, but once established, no one is safe. Those who lack empathy for one group invariably lack it for all. Real human empathy isn’t selective—it’s a fundamental, and indiscriminate human capacity. Genuine empathy extends to the smallest creatures—a fly, a snail, a beetle, even a ‘weed.’ Even in anger, empathy prevents us from causing harm. This is our natural state as emotionally whole humans.

The predators among us want power for their own benefit. If they believe their voter base fears Muslims, they’ll craft an anti-Muslim agenda to exploit those sentiments. Their targets are interchangeable. If people aren’t afraid enough, they’ll invent something for them to fear. These leaders are fundamentally fraudulent, driven by an insatiable hunger for power and self-preservation. Everyone else is merely a resource, including their families and supporters. They don’t give a damn about anyone, and they have no real vision for human society or civilisation. The well-manicured human ‘garden’ that grows ‘pure breeds’ of their choice is just a fantasy that they don’t even believe in. They just exploit it for their own ends.

I leave our garden as wild as possible for all kinds of life forms to thrive in it. I don’t consider myself superior—my need to live and thrive is not more important than that of a beetle’s. I take only what I need and leave the rest to other creatures.

All living things strive to survive. It’s nature’s imperative. But for humans, mere survival isn’t enough. How we live, what we contribute, what we stand for—these matter more than simple existence. This isn’t philosophical posturing but psychological reality: when life narrows to mere survival, mental health inevitably suffers. It is hardly surprising that we have such poor mental health in our societies, when we are led by people who keep everyone on their toes and in permanent existential dread.

Go back far enough and we’re all immigrants. If circumstances shift through war, climate catastrophe, or food scarcity — as they well might — any one of us could become not just an immigrant, but an asylum seeker. No one chooses to be uprooted or displaced, or to depend on the charity of others. Our real problem is, and always has been those who for their own purposes objectify human beings, keep us divided, and urge us to fear and hate one another. Divided and fearful we are easily controlled.

A perfectly manicured society is both illusion and nightmare—real life is vibrant, and thrives in diversity and colour. Don’t let your fears lead you to vote for those who sell you the illusion of safety and security, only to drop you like a hot potato when they no longer need you. Just ask disillusioned Trump voters or Brexit supporters who now recognise they were manipulated and deceived by skilled conmen.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

PS - I haven’t forgotten about Gaza or Palestine. I can’t stop thinking about the Palestinians and what they are going through. But the disgusting, racist rhetoric about immigration from our very own Labour PM needed to be addressed.

