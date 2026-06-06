

Join Us: Book Club on Palestine — Mid Summer Series



Four Wednesdays. Four essential authors. Live conversations and Q&A.

This summer the Book Club on Palestine brings together four writers whose work cuts to the heart of Palestine, Zionism, and resistance — in history, in the clinic, in memoir, and in story.



Each session is a live ‘Meet the Author’ conversation, open to everyone.

When: Wednesdays at 19:00-20:00 London / 14:00-15:00 New York



Where: Zoom — register once for any or all sessions



Register here: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/njwcFwJZTTm4bQjKZV7log

The Book Club on Palestine was founded by Samer Hamadeh, and I have had the privilege of hosting most of our sessions since the beginning.

The BCoP runs both full-book series and one-off Meet the Author events.

All are welcome — whether you’ve read the books or simply want to hear the authors speak.

Please visit the BCoP YouTube Channel for recordings and clips from past meetings.

BCoP on social media: Facebook

The BCoP runs entirely on volunteer effort. If you have skills in any of the following areas and would like to contribute, we’d love to hear from you:



• Social media and online promotion

• Web or technical support

• Event coordination

• Outreach and community building



For more details on volunteering to help the BCoP please click here.

Even a few hours a month makes a real difference. Thank you!

A comment on paid subscriptions

Substack encourages writers to activate paid subscriptions. They take a small cut to enable them to provide this, otherwise free-to-use platform. I am grateful to the readers who have pledged money for monthly or yearly subscriptions, but I have no intention of monetising my work.

I do not want to turn my writing into an obligation, but even more importantly, I don’t believe in a tiered system where those who can pay get preferential treatment over those who can’t, such as the right to comment, or privileged content. This hierarchy of ‘worthiness’, especially based on such an arbitrary principle like how much money people have, couldn’t be further away from my values.

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Thank you so much for reading my work!

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