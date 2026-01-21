Book Club on Palestine Special Event: Conversation with Jonathan Wonham

Wednesday 28 January 2026

19:00 London | 21:00 Gaza | 14:00 EST

Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/jaVfDqWFSXm8nI9C-15u5A register with this

The BCoP invites you to an extraordinary one-hour online conversation with Jonathan Wonham, the Glasgow-born poet, who has done something remarkable: he gave voice and purpose to a young Palestinian writer surviving genocide in Gaza.

Jonathan will speak with us about his connection with Mohammed Yaser Al-Batniji, and about publishing Mohammed’s powerful book Diary of a Spice Seller through his independent press.

About Jonathan

Jonathan is a Glasgow-born poet whose writing bridges art, activism, and empathy. He is the founder of Drizzle-Dazzle Press and was recently named Poet-in-Residence at SWERVE (May–June 2025). His work focuses on humanitarian engagement and the power of poetry as testimony and resistance. This is Jonathan’s second appearance with us — he led a poetry workshop for the BCoP last year.

About the book

Diary of a Spice Seller is Mohammed Yasser Al-Batniji’s unforgettably moving account of 700 days of genocidal war on Gaza, told through memoir, poetry, and graphic diaries.

Before 7th October 2023, Mohammed was a fifteen year old who dreamed of becoming a nurse. Then Israeli bombs began falling. The following two years brought constant displacement and unbearable grief as relatives and friends were murdered by Israel relentless assault. Yet Mohammed’s story is also one of remarkable resilience — survival against overwhelming odds, finding joy and purpose despite circumstances, and a young man’s journey from adolescence to adulthood amid war.

Diary of a Spice Seller is in hardback and 140 pages.

Price: £10.00 plus £3.00 P&P (Overseas shipping is available)

To purchase copies, please contact Jonathan directly for further details

• If you are on Facebook you can message Jonathan at: https://www.facebook.com/JonathanWonhamPoet

• or email at: wonham@mac.com

Payment can be made by: bank transfer, cheques or Paypal.

From Diary of a Spice Seller

If You’ve Forgotten That, I Won’t

Mohammed Yaser Al-Batniji

If you’ve forgotten that, I won’t.

I won’t forget the displacement.

I won’t forget the starvation.

I won’t forget the days I slept without food.

I won’t forget the day my relatives

and friends were killed before my eyes.

I won’t forget the past I lived.

I won’t forget many things…

How we were in pain,

hungry, and dying,

while others slept in luxury.

How we were homeless,

while others rested in their beds.

How we were without food,

while others ate whatever they wanted.

We asked for help!!

You dropped aid from the air.

Why?!

Are we dogs?

Are we without dignity?

I’m telling you, someone took it.

Why?

Because he hadn’t seen food for so long.

Because there were children

whose hunger needed to be quelled.

We were trying to live.

We endured what no one else could endure.

There was an eighty-year-old man

who would do anything for a simple meal.

Why? To feed his grandchildren

who have neither father nor mother.

There is a child running off to the food kitchen.

Why?

To satisfy the hunger of his little sisters.

There is a mother who walks for miles

just to sell a few small things.

Why?

Because her husband was martyred in the war.

Is there anyone who will answer us?

Is there anyone who will save us?

Unfortunately, the whole world watches

and decides to stay silent.

Are you afraid to speak?

You see children, women, and the elderly being killed every hour.

So why stay silent?

What will you state before God

on the Judgement Day?

Why this matters

Jonathan’s work with Mohammed is activism in its most powerful. It humanises a young Palestinian writer against Israeli society’s relentless dehumanisation of all Palestinians. It amplifies his voice when Palestinian voices are silenced or ignored.

Israel is working deliberately and systematically to break Palestinian spirit — not merely to kill, but to rob people of their humanity. By destroying the infrastructure of life and reducing the people to bare survival, Israel is hoping to strip away their purpose and hope — indeed their very humanity. Jonathan’s engagement with Mohammed and publication of his book offer him purpose and meaning. Finding purpose even in the midst of unimaginable suffering and loss is resistance at its most powerful. Mohammed’s book offers live, firsthand testimony from the ground where Israel is unleashing a genocide. No one can say they didn’t know.

I’m looking forward to hosting this conversation, and hope you will join us.

