Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

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Tara Perrot's avatar
Tara Perrot
3d

Excellent article. I completely agree. Sound bites and headlines are what the politicians live by. They don’t deal with real problems. We’ve known for decades that the return on programs aimed at early life gives way more bang for the buck than those instituted later in life (James Hackman’s work) but politicians only see the here and now and don’t care about the future.

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Hind's Revenge's avatar
Hind's Revenge
3d

Well expressed, thank you Avigail ♡

I can shine a bit of light on one thing you touched on. Don't know about Scotland, but English & Welsh family courts are obliged to prioritise children's needs. One of said needs is to continue to know their parents, and the court tries to uphold this by ordering access. Access is only prohibited if the child is expliticly harmed by the parent (no matter how the parents acts in other respects, including towards the caregiver parent).

When I used to work in the family courts (resprenting parents) I saw many lose-lose situations, where there was simply no good outcome possible, and the judge had to choose from a range of differently suboptimum outcomes.

I also worked in criminal courts representing defendants, and I remember observing that the criminal defendants were considerably less dreadful people than the family court parents.

Yet the petty criminals go to jail and the appalling parents continue on their merry way.

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