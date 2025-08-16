(If you’ve received this article by email, please click on the title to read the latest version. I often continue to edit and correct typos after publishing the first version).

Images from Highland Palestine vigil at the Ness Bridge & Inverness Town Hall today [my photos]

As I was walking along Inverness High Street just after 11am today to attend the Highland-Palestine Ness Bridge silent vigil, and then the weekly vigil outside the Town Hall, I walked past a new stall for Reform Scotland, and the familiar stall of the ‘Highlands Friends of Israel’.

I won’t dwell too much on the Reform mob. They’re right-wing, anti-immigrant colonialists led by an opportunistic narcissist who enjoys money, fame and his comfortable affluent life. ‘Reform’ has nothing constructive to offer UK society. They yearn for the days when Britain was an Empire built on slavery and colonialism, and when the word ‘racism’ probably didn’t exist because treating non-white people as less than human was the norm. White entitlement to and appetite for others’ land, resources, and the exploitation of their people knew no limits. Millions were kidnapped, enslaved and murdered for greed in colonial conquests and later in post-colonial conflicts. The human suffering caused by colonialism and settler-colonialism cannot be quantified—millions lived and died in their terrible shadow. Reform’s agenda is simple. Under the guise of playing the mainstream political game and behind whatever ‘policies’ they propose, lies a basic yearning for a ‘simple’ world where everyone ‘knew their place’. Where white, heterosexual men were at the top of the social pecking order, and where women, poor and non-white people accepted their fate and didn’t demand to be treated as equal human beings. There was always resistance, but Reform prefers to forget it.

The ‘Highlands Friends of Israel’ have a large banner on the side of their stall that is clearly intended to mislead and draw people in. Painted in Palestinian flag colours, it reads: ‘Free Gaza from Hamas’.

I’m unsure who finances their expensive stall and ample printed materials. I speculate—without evidence—that they’re supported by donations from the small Jewish/Israeli community in the Highlands, possibly supplemented by Christian Zionists. Israelis or Jews living in the Highlands are too frightened to be seen at the stall, but may well be pulling strings behind the scenes.

Three weekends ago I approached the stall out of curiosity. I wanted to know who these people are—so passionate about Israel that they sacrifice their Saturdays regularly to man the stall and defend Israel to passers-by. Because I was holding a sign and wearing my Kufiya, the woman at the stall knew I was with Highland Palestine. As soon as I approached, she held up her phone right in front of my face, and started filming me. (I wonder if they’re coached to do this in case we attack them...) She quickly snapped at me, ‘Why don’t you worry about immigrants instead?’ then went on to say, ‘Everything they say about Israel is wrong.’ That latter statement is likely what these people are coached to say to ‘educate’ those who stop at their stall. Highland Friends of Israel seem to stand against what they consider unfair, ‘anti-Israeli’ propaganda. They don’t openly dehumanise the Palestinians, they just stand with Israel. I moved closer to the woman and quietly said, ‘I am from Israel and yes, Israel is doing exactly what they say it’s doing and worse.’ I then asked, ‘Do you know Israel? Have you ever been there?’ She took a couple of steps back and said sheepishly, ‘I visited once’…”

Dheisheh Kufiya from Hadeel [see footnote]

It’s obvious that the woman I spoke to and her colleagues manning this stall are neither Jews nor Israelis. They could be Christian Zionists, though no Christian symbols are displayed. Either way, isn’t it odd that people with no relationship to Israel, who ‘visited once’, can be so dedicated to defending it?

To me the explanation for this bizarre zeal for Israel has more to do with psychology than politics—specifically with colonialist and settler-colonialist psychology. These ‘Highland Friends of Israel’ defend Israel against accusations of genocide not because they love Israel, but because, like the Reform mob, they love colonialism. Both their support for Israel and their anti-immigration sentiments point to a white supremacist, colonialist mindset. They object to anyone criticising Israel for attacking the indigenous people of Palestine because Israel isn’t doing anything that colonialists and settler-colonialists haven’t already done and in some cases are still doing, albeit in other ways. It isn’t a concern for Jewish welfare that drives their support for Israel. I’m certain that more than one or two of these people are traditional antisemites—they belong with those who historically objected to Jewish immigration into the UK, the US and Australia before, and during the Second World War.

I wrote my Honours thesis on Australian press attitudes to Jewish immigration after Kristallnacht. It was Empire-loving colonialists and settler-colonialists who didn’t want to ‘contaminate’ their precious white societies with those they saw as inferior. If ‘Highland friends of Israel’ lived then, they’d be right at home. They don’t care about Israel or Jews—they simply don’t like non-whites. They don’t love Israel; they support it because they identify with its settler-colonial, genocidal mentality. They hate Palestinians not because they are Palestinians, but because they are indigenous people daring to resist those who wish to eliminate them. They think elimination of indigenous people is perfectly justified, because they believe victims of colonialism and settler-colonialism have no right to resist. Colonialists and settler-colonialists have always demonised their victims, and have traditionally escalated the hateful and demonising narrative and the violence tenfold if victims dared to resist.

Both Reform and Highland Friends of Israel, abhor the reality that people from the former colonies live in the white societies that previously dominated and exploited them, and that they dare to demand to be seen as equal. They fear and resent progressive, anti-discriminatory policies, and fear immigration, because they don’t want more non-white people in their societies. They can’t stomach post-colonial reality and would love to return to homogeneous white societies with no brown skins around—except in subservient positions.

If it were only those stupid, ignorant people occupying a stall on Inverness High Street, then who cares? But the colonial mindset isn’t limited to an insignificant stall in Inverness. We are governed by a Labour party that has just announced it’s prepared to put ‘boots on the ground’ in Ukraine, but that enables Israel as it prepares to eliminate the entire Palestinian population from all of historic Palestine executing a multi-pronged genocide. Labour, Conservatives, Reform—what they all share is a colonial mindset. If Corbyn is still looking for a name for his newly launched party, it should capture an anti-colonial sentiment.

Colonialism is based on the principle that society should be stratified, and that some—especially the wealthy powerful elites—should be entitled to take what belongs to others, and to break and kill them if they dare to resist. Colonialism is a psychological disorder born from a primitive belief that some human beings are superior to others.

All those who protest against Israel’s determination to eliminate the Palestinians are also standing for equality—for every human being’s right to live with dignity in a healthy and safe world without the threat of exploitation, discrimination or ethnic cleansing. We are a long way from a vision where every human being has equal value, where everyone is cherished, and where the narcissism and psychopathy of the imperialist/colonialist elites are exposed and disabled. We are all Palestinians because we are all human beings, and despite what the fear-based colonial mindset chooses to believe, we are all one.