Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Discussion about this post

Diana van Eyk
16h

It's amazing how people going down this path -- and there are many, especially among the young -- don't seem to get this. "Colonialism is based on the principle that some people—especially the wealthy powerful elites—are entitled to take what belongs to others, and to break and kill them if they dare to resist. Colonialism is a psychological disorder born from a primitive belief that some human beings are superior to others."

Thanks for posting, Avigail.

Scott Horne
17h

It is exactly as you said. Colonialism is merely a prop for the belief that some groups deserve more of the world’s bounty than others. It just happens that the states that existed on the Atlantic periphery of Europe a few centuries ago managed to establish colonial empires that killed hundreds of millions and exploited even more. Yet we are expected to believe that Britain and other colonial societies built themselves on their own. The public in colonial societies such as Britain and settler-colonial societies such as Canada and the US is in denial about the genocide and exploitation at the origin of their societies' stolen wealth.

The Zionist entity is another symbol of white supremacy and colonial power, which is why white supremacists are so fond of it. They would have been found on the side of the apartheid régime occupying Azania (colonially «South Africa»), which, of course, was a major ally of the Zionist entity.

That said, I must criticise the view that people with no connexion to a place have no business commenting on its politics. I have been to Palestine only once and do not intend to go again until it is liberated from Zionist settler-colonial occupation, but I support Palestine and its people. The difference between those backers of the Zionist entity and me is that I have a principled, humanist reason for my political position.

