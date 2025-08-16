Colonialism Unmasked: Why They Defend Israel’s Genocide
A Highland encounter with Imperial Psychology
(If you’ve received this article by email, please click on the title to read the latest version. I often continue to edit and correct typos after publishing the first version).
As I was walking along Inverness High Street just after 11am today to attend the Highland-Palestine Ness Bridge silent vigil, and then the weekly vigil outside the Town Hall, I walked past a new stall for Reform Scotland, and the familiar stall of the ‘Highlands Friends of Israel’.
Thanks for reading Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
I won’t dwell too much on the Reform mob. They’re right-wing, anti-immigrant colonialists led by an opportunistic narcissist who enjoys money, fame and his comfortable affluent life. ‘Reform’ has nothing constructive to offer UK society. They yearn for the days when Britain was an Empire built on slavery and colonialism, and when the word ‘racism’ probably didn’t exist because treating non-white people as less than human was the norm. White entitlement to and appetite for others’ land, resources, and the exploitation of their people knew no limits. Millions were kidnapped, enslaved and murdered for greed in colonial conquests and later in post-colonial conflicts. The human suffering caused by colonialism and settler-colonialism cannot be quantified—millions lived and died in their terrible shadow. Reform’s agenda is simple. Under the guise of playing the mainstream political game and behind whatever ‘policies’ they propose, lies a basic yearning for a ‘simple’ world where everyone ‘knew their place’. Where white, heterosexual men were at the top of the social pecking order, and where women, poor and non-white people accepted their fate and didn’t demand to be treated as equal human beings. There was always resistance, but Reform prefers to forget it.
The ‘Highlands Friends of Israel’ have a large banner on the side of their stall that is clearly intended to mislead and draw people in. Painted in Palestinian flag colours, it reads: ‘Free Gaza from Hamas’.
I’m unsure who finances their expensive stall and ample printed materials. I speculate—without evidence—that they’re supported by donations from the small Jewish/Israeli community in the Highlands, possibly supplemented by Christian Zionists. Israelis or Jews living in the Highlands are too frightened to be seen at the stall, but may well be pulling strings behind the scenes.
Three weekends ago I approached the stall out of curiosity. I wanted to know who these people are—so passionate about Israel that they sacrifice their Saturdays regularly to man the stall and defend Israel to passers-by. Because I was holding a sign and wearing my Kufiya1, the woman at the stall knew I was with Highland Palestine. As soon as I approached, she held up her phone right in front of my face, and started filming me. (I wonder if they’re coached to do this in case we attack them...) She quickly snapped at me, ‘Why don’t you worry about immigrants instead?’ then went on to say, ‘Everything they say about Israel is wrong.’ That latter statement is likely what these people are coached to say to ‘educate’ those who stop at their stall. Highland Friends of Israel seem to stand against what they consider unfair, ‘anti-Israeli’ propaganda. They don’t openly dehumanise the Palestinians, they just stand with Israel. I moved closer to the woman and quietly said, ‘I am from Israel and yes, Israel is doing exactly what they say it’s doing and worse.’ I then asked, ‘Do you know Israel? Have you ever been there?’ She took a couple of steps back and said sheepishly, ‘I visited once’…”
It’s obvious that the woman I spoke to and her colleagues manning this stall are neither Jews nor Israelis. They could be Christian Zionists, though no Christian symbols are displayed. Either way, isn’t it odd that people with no relationship to Israel, who ‘visited once’, can be so dedicated to defending it?
To me the explanation for this bizarre zeal for Israel has more to do with psychology than politics—specifically with colonialist and settler-colonialist psychology. These ‘Highland Friends of Israel’ defend Israel against accusations of genocide not because they love Israel, but because, like the Reform mob, they love colonialism. Both their support for Israel and their anti-immigration sentiments point to a white supremacist, colonialist mindset. They object to anyone criticising Israel for attacking the indigenous people of Palestine because Israel isn’t doing anything that colonialists and settler-colonialists haven’t already done and in some cases are still doing, albeit in other ways. It isn’t a concern for Jewish welfare that drives their support for Israel. I’m certain that more than one or two of these people are traditional antisemites—they belong with those who historically objected to Jewish immigration into the UK, the US and Australia before, and during the Second World War.
I wrote my Honours thesis on Australian press attitudes to Jewish immigration after Kristallnacht. It was Empire-loving colonialists and settler-colonialists who didn’t want to ‘contaminate’ their precious white societies with those they saw as inferior. If ‘Highland friends of Israel’ lived then, they’d be right at home. They don’t care about Israel or Jews—they simply don’t like non-whites. They don’t love Israel; they support it because they identify with its settler-colonial, genocidal mentality. They hate Palestinians not because they are Palestinians, but because they are indigenous people daring to resist those who wish to eliminate them. They think elimination of indigenous people is perfectly justified, because they believe victims of colonialism and settler-colonialism have no right to resist. Colonialists and settler-colonialists have always demonised their victims, and have traditionally escalated the hateful and demonising narrative and the violence tenfold if victims dared to resist.
Both Reform and Highland Friends of Israel, abhor the reality that people from the former colonies live in the white societies that previously dominated and exploited them, and that they dare to demand to be seen as equal. They fear and resent progressive, anti-discriminatory policies, and fear immigration, because they don’t want more non-white people in their societies. They can’t stomach post-colonial reality and would love to return to homogeneous white societies with no brown skins around—except in subservient positions.
If it were only those stupid, ignorant people occupying a stall on Inverness High Street, then who cares? But the colonial mindset isn’t limited to an insignificant stall in Inverness. We are governed by a Labour party that has just announced it’s prepared to put ‘boots on the ground’ in Ukraine, but that enables Israel as it prepares to eliminate the entire Palestinian population from all of historic Palestine executing a multi-pronged genocide. Labour, Conservatives, Reform—what they all share is a colonial mindset. If Corbyn is still looking for a name for his newly launched party, it should capture an anti-colonial sentiment.
Colonialism is based on the principle that society should be stratified, and that some—especially the wealthy powerful elites—should be entitled to take what belongs to others, and to break and kill them if they dare to resist. Colonialism is a psychological disorder born from a primitive belief that some human beings are superior to others.
All those who protest against Israel’s determination to eliminate the Palestinians are also standing for equality—for every human being’s right to live with dignity in a healthy and safe world without the threat of exploitation, discrimination or ethnic cleansing. We are a long way from a vision where every human being has equal value, where everyone is cherished, and where the narcissism and psychopathy of the imperialist/colonialist elites are exposed and disabled. We are all Palestinians because we are all human beings, and despite what the fear-based colonial mindset chooses to believe, we are all one.
I bought my dark grey Dheisheh Kufiya on the Hadeel store website. Dheisheh is one of three Palestinian refugee camps in Bethlehem. First created in 1949 to accommodate displaced Palestinians from more than 45 villages west of Jerusalem. This kufiya is dedicated to the resilient residents of this camp. [From the Hadeel website].
A comment on paid subscriptions
Substack encourages writers to activate paid subscriptions. They take a small cut to enable them to provide this, otherwise free-to-use platform. I am grateful to the readers who have pledged money for monthly or yearly subscriptions, but I have no intention of monetising my work.
I do not want to turn my writing into an obligation, but even more importantly, I don’t believe in a tiered system where those who can pay get preferential treatment over those who can’t, such as the right to comment, or privileged content. This hierarchy of ‘worthiness’, especially based on such an arbitrary principle like how much money people have, couldn’t be further away from my values.
If you do feel moved to make a contribution to support my writing, see the ‘buy me a coffee’ button below. If you haven’t seen it before, it is a way of offering a donation to freelance writers. Payments are processed securely by Stripe on the ‘Buy Me A Coffee’ site. I believe people can keep donations anonymous if they wish. This is entirely voluntary. Everyone is and always will be welcome to read my work free of charge.
Thank you so much for reading my work!
It's amazing how people going down this path -- and there are many, especially among the young -- don't seem to get this. "Colonialism is based on the principle that some people—especially the wealthy powerful elites—are entitled to take what belongs to others, and to break and kill them if they dare to resist. Colonialism is a psychological disorder born from a primitive belief that some human beings are superior to others."
Thanks for posting, Avigail.
It is exactly as you said. Colonialism is merely a prop for the belief that some groups deserve more of the world’s bounty than others. It just happens that the states that existed on the Atlantic periphery of Europe a few centuries ago managed to establish colonial empires that killed hundreds of millions and exploited even more. Yet we are expected to believe that Britain and other colonial societies built themselves on their own. The public in colonial societies such as Britain and settler-colonial societies such as Canada and the US is in denial about the genocide and exploitation at the origin of their societies' stolen wealth.
The Zionist entity is another symbol of white supremacy and colonial power, which is why white supremacists are so fond of it. They would have been found on the side of the apartheid régime occupying Azania (colonially «South Africa»), which, of course, was a major ally of the Zionist entity.
That said, I must criticise the view that people with no connexion to a place have no business commenting on its politics. I have been to Palestine only once and do not intend to go again until it is liberated from Zionist settler-colonial occupation, but I support Palestine and its people. The difference between those backers of the Zionist entity and me is that I have a principled, humanist reason for my political position.