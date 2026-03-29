I don’t think I need to tell anyone things are grim. Everything all around us seems to be driven by stupidity or outright wickedness. It’s clear also that this isn’t a sign of our times. It’s always been there. Human history is littered with the same phenomena we are living through right now, war, struggle, psychopaths in charge determined to turn everything that is good, kind and gentle into shit, and generate endless suffering. It’s always been bad for our species.

But when I lament the state of the world in conversations, some people reply that ‘things are so much better’ now than they were say 100 years ago. But is it really true that things are better?

The World Bank classifies about 1.4 billion people as living in high-income countries, but even within those countries, gender equality, freedom from violence, and access to all infrastructure are not evenly distributed. Globally, around 600 to 800 million people — roughly 8 to 10% of humanity — likely live with the full combination of conditions that I enjoy: basic safety for women, legal and political freedoms, clean water and sanitation, functional infrastructure, and some form of social safety net. In other words around 90% of humanity are living quite differently to the way I, and those around me do. High-income countries are those with a GNI (Gross National Income) per capita of more than $13,935 in 2024, according to the World Bank’s classification system. That threshold is set nationally. It says nothing about how income is distributed within those countries.

How, or why do so many of us imagine that things are ‘so much better’ when only 8-10% of humans on the planet actually enjoy the kind of improvements in rights and quality of life that I and those around me do? I think that’s because of the fact that the tiny minority of societies that are included in the 8-10% also dominate the global narrative. We have better access to communication, we are more powerful militarily, we amass more resources to ourselves and we tell everyone else what and how to think about human history and the way things are. We make most of the movies, and publish most books. Our newspapers and publications are more dominant on the global scene. Social media was invented in the US. If someone in Gaza, the West Bank or the million displaced people in Lebanon were to write our news from their perspective, if a Cuban were to tell us about life, what image of reality would we be exposed to?

I happen to be one of those people who can’t just relax and enjoy what I have because my life ‘is fine’ and I am reasonably safe. I’m grateful, yes, every day for what I enjoy, for the hot water in the shower, for having a clean shower, for my washing machine, clean running water, reliable electricity and so much more. But I do not represent the majority of humanity by any stretch of the imagination.

The very technology we enjoy in our bubble also shows us what’s happening in other parts of the world from moment to moment. We live in the era of live-streamed genocide and ethnic cleansing. We live at a time when affordable, or even free video-conferencing enables us to deliver and listen to talks and broadcasts from places we would otherwise have no connection with. We don’t wait for a weekly, sanitised newsreel reserved for those who can afford a cinema ticket. We can see everything on our personal devices, which in the 10% bubble almost everyone has.

I believe that one of the main reasons we have such a mental health catastrophe in our 10% bubble is precisely because 90% of humans are not OK and do not live like we do. Within our ‘progressive’ bubble we have widespread problems like child abuse, domestic abuse, workplace bullying and plenty of other injustices, and these destroy people’s lives and compromise their mental health. But we forget that humans are also intricately bound to one another. When one of us suffers, we all do, no matter how hard we try to push it out of our minds. We cannot be psychologically healthy in our 10% bubble when 90% of humanity are suffering.

Mental health services, public and private, expect people in our societies to put blinkers on, not care, and think only of themselves. It’s hardly surprising that this kind of wickedly individualistic, unscientific psychology was invented in the 10%, led for the most part by the US. Any kind of psychology that suggests you should feel well and happy when 90% of humanity don’t, is crazy-making. It fails to acknowledge what it means to be human and how intricately we are bound to one another.

The focus on symptoms isn’t just a feature of a bad, fraudulent psychology. Our politicians regularly do the same. Tweaking symptoms ensures that problems at all levels of humanity persist across generations and even millennia. The infuriating focus on symptoms suggests either that people don’t believe their mental health or society can change, or that those in power don’t want things to change. My money is on the latter, because those in power are also the same people who are wrecking the world and wantonly destroying the lives of billions. And why are predatory, power-hungry psychopaths and glory-glutton narcissists still in power? Because the rest of humanity allows them to be.

Advanced Technology Is Not Evidence of Progress

There are many, especially in the 10% bubble, who believe technology will save us. They point out all its great achievements, which really do make our lives so much more comfortable (whilst increasingly damaging the planet). But technology is not going to save us.

We flatter ourselves that the sophistication of our tools is a measure of how advanced we are. We can split atoms. We can sequence genomes. We send probes to the edge of the solar system and peer at objects crossing interstellar space with telescopes orbiting above our atmosphere. By this measure, we are extraordinary. But by almost every other measure, we are far from it.

The limbic brain that drove our ancestors to compete for resources on the African savannah, that understood that more power or control meant more food and better caves, is the same brain that sits behind the controls of an F-35, or a drone, that invented the AI technology that identified a girls’ school in Minab as a target for three bombings, that watches the ocean temperatures rise and chooses to drill for more oil.



Technology accumulates and amplifies. Each generation inherits the tools of the previous one and builds on them. A discovery in physics becomes an application in engineering, which can turn to a weapon, a medical device or a power source. The capability compounds over time without requiring any corresponding development in the people using it. You don’t have to be wiser than your grandfather, more egalitarian, ethical or kinder to women to operate a more powerful weapon than he had. You just have to inherit it.

Our psychology works exactly the same way. It transmits across generations, which is the entire basis of intergenerational trauma theory, attachment theory, family systems work, and everything that Interpersonal Neurobiology (IPNB) confirms about how our nervous systems are shaped in relationship.



We pass our psychological patterns forward with extraordinary consistency. A traumatised parent shapes a traumatised child who then shapes their own traumatised child. A culture organised around fear and dominance reproduces that organisation in each new generation through its childrearing practices, its institutions, its stories, its theology. (I have written about how this is done in Israeli society, for example, with dire consequences to the Palestinians and millions of others).

Technology scales upward because each generation builds on the last. Psychology also transmits faithfully across generations, but what is being transmitted, largely, is the unintegrated, fear-driven, limbic-dominant pattern that has been there from the early days of modern humans. The inheritance is intact. It’s just the wrong inheritance.

Unlike technology, what psychology transmits over time is largely unchanged because the conditions that would change it are absent. The legacy is faithfully reproduced precisely because transformation requires deliberate intervention that rarely happens on a large enough scale to make a species-wide difference.

Psychological development — genuine integration to ensure that the limbic system doesn’t dominate and doesn’t shut down our higher human abilities, the capacity to regulate fear, to act from values rather than survival instinct, to hold complexity without collapsing into tribalism — doesn’t accumulate or transmit generationally naturally. Neither does technology. We choose what we pass on and this requires deliberate work. A child is not born psychologically advanced because their parents were. They’re born with potential, but their brains still await wiring from the outside. How they turn out depends on what the environment wires into their developing brains.

The limbic brain in each of us inherits essentially the same survivalist functions and impulses our ancestors had on the savannah. To be fully human, to be harmless and well developed it has to be integrated so it isn’t in charge of our decision-making and actions. As long as we are driven by the same 100,000 year old impulses and imperatives, we will use our technology in the same way that our distant ancestors did. Except now instead of clubs and spears we have far more deadly tools to kill each other with. We are a bunch of dangerous chimps running around mindlessly, fearfully and aggressively, with atomic bombs in our back pockets. The gap continues to widen.

Of course, I am not saying anything new or profound. The late Nobel laureate author Doris Lessing saw it clearly enough in the 1970s and 80s to build an entire cosmological fiction around it. Her Canopus in Argos series imagines three spacefaring empires of comparable technological sophistication and radically different psychological development. Sirius, a well-intentioned, self-important space empire, causes harm through arrogance and limitation. The Shammat people of the Puttiora empire are parasitical and malevolent, and use their technological capability for domination and extraction. And then there is the Canopus empire, which wasn’t always enlightened, but managed to reform itself. At some point it recognised its own exploitative, extractive past, decided it didn’t want to do this anymore and chose a different path. Lessing offers three possibilities. Only one arrived at through deliberate psychological work rather than technological achievement.

Lessing was writing fiction. But she was also writing a hypothesis about the relationship between capability and wisdom, which is that there is none, unless consciously cultivated. Capability without wisdom is simply a more powerful instrument for enacting whatever psychology already exists. A frightened, grandiose, poorly integrated nervous system with a stone axe is dangerous. The same nervous system with precision-guided munitions and AI-assisted targeting is catastrophic and we, human civilisation as it is now, are the example.

The kind of cleverness that we repeatedly demonstrate is not the same as intelligence. It’s more like the self-serving survivalist cunning of a predator. There is benevolent intelligence in humanity, but we have not advanced enough to ensure that it is in charge of our collective existence as a species.

What would genuine progress look like? Not faster ships, more sophisticated weapons, more efficient energy extraction, or even nuclear fusion, which promises abundant, almost free energy to all. It would look like a species that had learned to integrate its own psychology — individually and collectively — to the point where its enormous capability is no longer primarily in service of fear, dominance and the short-term interests of the most poorly integrated among them. It will see harm, injustice and inequality as inconceivable and will share and distribute resources for everyone’s benefit. Survival will be in the service of growth towards our potential, not for its own sake. Anyone claiming to have privilege over others or superiority, will be supported to change and if they can’t, they will never be given power over others. If anyone does wrong, others wouldn’t be pussy-footing around it, afraid to call it out or choose to stay silent. In an advanced civilisation you wouldn’t need courage to speak the truth, to empathise, or to love unconditionally and universally.

When confronted with clear evidence of its own destructive trajectory, a truly progressive species would make a conscious choice to change course. We know what to do and exactly how to do it, but we are not choosing it. We continue to focus on symptoms in individual psychology, and on the larger scale of economics and politics. We choose to ignore the problem that causes all of our symptoms, because those in power don’t want anything to change. They’re happy with the way things are. They have shaped the world in their own image, why would they want it to be any different?



I am fortunate to see real change in my therapy room every day and I know what is possible. But I don’t see any signs that we are changing on a larger, civilisational scale. We are walking into climate catastrophe with our instruments trained on the stars, while the ocean temperatures shatter records, bombs continue to be dropped, and the glaciers disappear.

Clever, yes. Advanced, not yet.

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