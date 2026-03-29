Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rebel Nun's avatar
Rebel Nun
Mar 29

You have said it all, Avigail. I want everyone on earth to read this article. Your perspective as a psychologist, and your personal perspective OF the field of Psychology, are absolutely essential to genuine progress. Thank you.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Avigail Abarbanel and others
Gilgamech's avatar
Gilgamech
Mar 29

Thank you for lifting my perspective above the grief and grime to look at the big picture, the species-level and planet-level picture.

Reply
Share
34 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Avigail Abarbanel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture