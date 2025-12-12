Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
18h

"Jewish Israeli citizens truly believe they are under constant threat of annihilation, not merely as a state but as a people." - this becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy as people who witness their behaviour become outraged at what Israelis are doing in Gaza and the West Bank.

It's interesting and very sad that empathy and remorse are drilled out of people, the very thing that makes us into caring human beings. I can't help of recalling Elon Musk's remark that empathy is destructive to society, or something to that effect, which is incomprehensible to me, and his Nazi salute.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Brian Boru's avatar
Brian Boru
18hEdited

I saw the same ‘destructive entitlement’ described by Avigail here with Unionists / Loyalists in occupied Ireland who seemed to take perverse pleasure in murdering and injuring Catholics over decades. Of course when the Catholics tried to defend themselves and fight for their rights, they became the aggressors and the poor unionists the victims. An old, tired playbook which results in the hollowing out of an entire people / culture / tribe who cannot function without hating an enemy. Well said again Avigail👍💚

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Avigail Abarbanel
41 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Avigail Abarbanel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture