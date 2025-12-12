(If you’ve received this article by email, please click on the title to read the latest version. I often continue to edit and correct typos after publishing the first version).

Israeli soldiers pose with their flag amidst total devastation in Gaza. The Hebrew text reads ‘Returning home!’ — genocidal settler-colonialism celebrated as homecoming. [Image source: CNN]

The malice and vindictiveness exhibited by Jewish Israeli society lie bare for all to see. As Ilan Pappé observes in Israel on the Brink, ‘the perpetrators themselves put their war crimes on live stream’. What we witness isn’t crazed, uncontrollable behaviour driven by unconscious psychological impulses or ‘war’ frenzy. It is conscious, calculating, deliberate and systematic.

Israeli society is not only hellbent on completing the Zionist settler-colonial project — it revels in the incomprehensible suffering it inflicts on its victims. It openly rejoices in Palestinian suffering, including the indiscriminate murder of tens of thousands of children and babies through malnutrition and direct bombings, deliberately “inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part” (Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide). Israeli media celebrate the catastrophic impact of winter storms on helpless people with targets painted on their backs, subjected to deliberate and intentional suffering most of us cannot possibly imagine. Consider this testimony from Lubna Masarwa, Jerusalem Bureau Chief for Middle East Eye:

“Contrast this with the discourse in parts of Israeli media, where some commentators have openly celebrated the storm’s impact on Gaza. A panellist on Channel 14 said he didn’t mind if the tents in Gaza were destroyed or Palestinians were once again displaced. He framed the storm as a “cleanup” rather than a humanitarian catastrophe. “I don’t think there will be a single tent left in place on Friday morning,” he said, before adding: And I don’t have a problem that people will not be there either. “What’s happening right now is a cleanup. God gave them the punishment and now he’s cleaning the strip with the water a bit.””

Israeli society is not punishing the soldiers who gang-raped a Palestinian detainee at Sde Teiman. Instead, Israel prosecutes a general for permitting the leak of a video documenting the rape, whilst the depraved criminals are treated as untouchable heroes.

It might be tempting to place all blame for Israel’s behaviour on those religious fanatics who dream of destroying the Al-Aqsa Mosque and building a Third Temple in its place. Daniel Klein, who grew up on a religious settlement in the West Bank and has since found his way back to humanity, testifies:

“Growing up in my community, we sang about rebuilding the Temple in Jerusalem. In school, youth groups, yeshivas, on holidays, at weddings, in the military. We sang about the day redemption would come and the Third Temple would finally stand. I toured the Temple Institute where they showed us the vessels they’d prepared, the priestly garments recreated, the architectural plans for when the time comes. It was a common belief that the biggest mistake in the Six Day War was that we “didn’t go all the way” in liberating Jerusalem.”

The Western world and its media have always preferred to focus on ‘occupation’ and on ‘extremists’, in a continued attempt to deflect from — and absolve — the rest of Israel and its leadership of the crime of settler-colonialism, the real context behind both the settlements and the settlers’ behaviour. In 2019, the EU Court of Justice ruled that products from Israeli settlements must be specifically labelled as such and cannot be marketed as products of Israel. This applies across all EU member states and requires clear indication of settlement origin so consumers can make ‘informed choices’. In May 2023, the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC), representing over forty-five million workers across Europe, announced a boycott of settlement products and called for regulatory measures to ban their import. In July 2024, following the International Court of Justice advisory opinion declaring Israel’s occupation illegal, calls were made for the EU to ban settlement products entirely. This has not been implemented.

This tepid response — mere labelling requirements, rarely enforced — is a form of collusion. Following the July 2024 International Court of Justice advisory opinion, which explicitly stated that third states must “prevent trade or investment relations” that assist in maintaining Israel’s illegal occupation, the world had a clear legal obligation. In Paragraph 278 of the Advisory Opinion, the Court states:

“All States are under an obligation not to recognize as lawful the situation arising from the unlawful presence of the State of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and not to render aid or assistance in maintaining the situation created by the continued presence of the State of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”

Yet no government has implemented an actual ban on settlement products. The gap between what international law requires and what governments actually do is not an oversight — it is a choice.

The world remains a long way from punishing Israel’s ‘settlements’ — colonies, in more accurate language — let alone acknowledging the reality that all of Israel is built on stolen Palestinian land and is itself the product of comprehensive and ongoing ethnic cleansing and genocide.

In the wider (and more accurate) settler-colonial context, those religious fanatics who populate so many West Bank colonies aren’t the problem—the whole of Israeli society is. Growing up in Israel, I was taught to hold all of German society, past and present, responsible for the crimes of the Nazis. I’m applying the same principle to Israel. With the exception of a tiny minority of openly anti-Zionist Jews, I hold every single adult Jewish Israeli responsible for the crimes of their country.

A cult society

Whilst I can only study the psychology of German society during the Nazi era as an outsider, I lived and breathed Israeli psychology from the start of my life. Before I was able to deprogramme my mind and salvage my humanity and my universal values from the wreckage Israel left in me, Israel’s cult psychology was my psychology.

Israeli society exhibits all the hallmarks of cult psychology operating at a national scale. Cults are characterised by an all-encompassing ideology that members must accept without question and the demand to relinquish individual identity and beliefs in favour of prescribed group identity. Cults typically have a rigid in-group/out-group mentality, information control that prevents members from accessing alternative perspectives, and they use fear to maintain group cohesion. Israeli society manifests every one of these characteristics.

The ideology is Zionism, taught from nursery school onwards as unquestionable truth. The in-group is ‘us’ — Jews who accept their role in the Zionist project. The out-group is everyone else: Palestinians most viscerally, but also diaspora Jews who reject Zionism, international observers, human rights organisations — anyone who appears to threaten the group’s narrative. Information control operates through a Hebrew-language media ecosystem that interprets everything from within the framework of the cult’s narrative, through education that teaches a mythology of Israeli victimhood and Arab aggression, through military service that indoctrinates young adults during their most formative years. And fear — fear is the glue that holds it all together. Fear of another holocaust, fear of annihilation, fear that the world ‘hates us' and ‘wants us dead’.

This manufactured fear is essential to maintaining the cult. When I was growing up in Israel, we were taught that the entire world was against us, that we could trust no one, that only Israel kept us safe. This siege mentality is carefully cultivated because it serves a purpose — it prevents Israeli Jews from identifying with Palestinian suffering, from recognising Palestinians as human beings with rights, from seeing themselves as oppressors rather than eternal victims. The outside world becomes a hostile ‘other’ whose criticism of Israel is automatically dismissed as antisemitism, whose calls for accountability are treated as proof of genocidal intent towards Jews.

Leaving this cult — as I did, and as a small minority of Israeli Jews have done —requires active ‘deprogramming’. It requires exposure to information that contradicts the cult’s narrative, contact with people the cult has taught you to fear and hate, and the painful process of recognising that your entire worldview has been constructed to serve a political project built on ethnic cleansing and genocide. Most Israelis never undergo this process. They remain inside the bubble, and the state apparatus works tirelessly to keep them there. This is why the international community’s failure to impose consequences is so dangerous: without external pressure forcing Israelis to confront reality, the cult can perpetuate itself indefinitely.



Destructive Entitlement

Destructive entitlement is a concept developed by Dr Iván Böszörményi-Nagy, a pioneer in family therapy and creator of contextual therapy — an approach that places context, especially human relationships, at the heart of human psychology. Destructive entitlement describes the phenomenon whereby people act as if their own suffering entitles them, and offers them justification, to inflict suffering on others. Böszörményi-Nagy identified destructive entitlement as one of the primary mechanisms through which trauma is transmitted across generations.

“The induction of destructive entitlement undermines transgenerational solidarity. It engenders justifications to revengeful actions, ultimately murder, child abuse, terrorism, prejudice, war or even genocide. It also creates insensitivity to the survival interests of humanity as a whole.” [my bold emphasis] —Böszörményi-Nagy, (1987) Foundations of Contextual Therapy: Collected Papers of Ivan Boszormenyi-Nagy (Brunner/Mazel). p. 473.

Destructive entitlement is more likely to exist where people’s psychology is fear-based and primitive. Since cults exhibit the most poorly-developed human psychology possible, I would include destructive entitlement in the list of cult characteristics.

Böszörményi-Nagy’s framework makes clear that destructive entitlement thrives when there are no consequences, when the surrounding environment fails to hold perpetrators accountable. When the world continues to trade with Israel, to supply it with weapons, to shield it diplomatically at the United Nations, it sends an unmistakable message: your destructive entitlement is justified. Your suffering—real or manufactured—does entitle you to inflict suffering on others without consequence.

Western governments, particularly the United States, provide Israel with billions in military aid annually whilst issuing toothless statements of “concern” about settlements or civilian casualties. This is not a contradiction —it is the active enablement that allows destructive entitlement to flourish and escalate. Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz declaring that Israel’s security is Germany’s “Staatsräson” (reason of state) whilst Israel commits genocide in Gaza is perhaps the clearest example. Germany’s historical guilt has transformed into its own form of destructive entitlement: the belief that German suffering in confronting its Nazi past entitles it to enable Jewish Israeli genocide against the Palestinian people.

The world had a moral duty to intervene when Israeli society celebrated rape on social media, when Israeli soldiers posted gleeful videos of themselves demolishing Palestinian homes, looting, or standing over humiliated, stripped, blind folded, handcuffed Palestinians, when government ministers openly called for Gaza to be ‘flattened’ and its population expelled. That duty was not simply to express ‘concern’ but to impose consequences: to end arms sales, to implement comprehensive sanctions, to treat Israel as the pariah state that it is. The failure to do so is not passive—it is active collusion in maintaining Israel’s destructive entitlement.



Manufactured Trauma: Israel’s Cult of Victimhood

No one born in Israel from 1948 onwards, or brought there as an infant or small child in 1948 — as my mother was — would have been likely to encounter an actual Nazi or ever suffer antisemitically motivated discrimination or persecution. Yet Jewish Israeli society’s whole identity is centred on a self-perception of victimhood and destructive entitlement. Jewish Israeli citizens truly believe they are under constant threat of annihilation, not merely as a state but as a people. This belief — along with the concepts of victimhood and destructive entitlement — is passed down through generations via sophisticated and inescapable educational and societal mechanisms and institutions. The success of this indoctrination is self-evident: the fact that Israeli soldiers have been able to commit the atrocities they are committing in Gaza and the West Bank testifies to the effectiveness of Israel’s totalising indoctrination.

Israeli indoctrination includes using dehumanisation specifically to train people out of empathy towards Palestinians. It also actively blocks remorse. Confront an Israeli or a supporter of Israel now, and you will encounter nothing but defensiveness and the ludicrous claim that historical Jewish victimhood justifies everything Israel inflicts on the Palestinians.

“Entitlement to be destructive usually includes a blocked sense of remorse over harming others. This ominous inclination is a major factor in the multigenerational escalation of exploitive parenting and antisocial behavior.” [my bold emphasis]. — Böszörményi-Nagy, (1987) Foundations of Contextual Therapy: Collected Papers of Ivan Boszormenyi-Nagy (Brunner/Mazel). p. 435



Where Destructive Entitlement Leads

Böszörményi-Nagy’s framework helps us understand not just how destructive entitlement operates but where it leads. He explicitly names genocide as one of the endpoints, if destructive entitlement is allowed to escalate without intervention. What we are witnessing in Gaza is not an aberration — it is the logical conclusion of decades of unchecked destructive entitlement.

The progression is clear and documented. It begins with the narrative: ‘We suffered persecution, and the holocaust — the ultimate victimisation — therefore we are entitled to a state’. This entitlement then expands: ‘We are entitled to this specific land, regardless of who lives on it’. Then further: ‘We are entitled to defend ourselves by any means necessary against those who resist our taking of their land and their ethnic cleansing’. And further still: ‘We are entitled to collectively punish the population that resists us’’. Until finally: ‘We are entitled to eliminate them entirely’.

At each stage, the blocked remorse that Böszörményi-Nagy describes is essential. Without remorse, there is no brake on the escalation. Israeli soldiers can shoot Palestinian children and feel elated. Israeli civilians can watch families being starved in Gaza and celebrate. Israeli politicians can openly call for genocide and face no internal opposition. The psychological mechanism that should say ‘this is wrong, we must stop’ has been systematically disabled by decades of indoctrination in destructive entitlement.

This is why the Holocaust analogy that Israelis find so offensive is actually precise. The Nazis also believed their suffering — the humiliation of Versailles, economic devastation, the supposed ‘Jewish conspiracy’ against Germany — entitled them to commit atrocities. They also blocked remorse systematically, training SS officers to see their victims as subhuman threats rather than people. They also escalated from persecution to expulsion to extermination when the world failed to intervene. The mechanics are identical. However, when Israeli leaders invoke the Holocaust, they invoke it not as a warning about where destructive entitlement leads, but as justification for their own destructive entitlement.

The Israeli state and its society do not need to be understood. They need to be stopped. What I write here is only for the benefit of those who still seek to understand, or who are still trying to determine where they stand on Israel and its actions. Despite our appalling and bloody history, many still struggle to accept how depraved humans can be and what they are capable of. It is common for people to want to deny victims’ and witnesses’ testimonies, to rationalise away what they can see with their own eyes. I hope that some understanding of destructive entitlement might help those still struggling to comprehend — and that comprehension might lead to right action. I also hope that Israel’s own deeds — its shameless boasting of indiscriminate murder, rape and genocide — will eventually erode what support Israel still enjoys.

Destructive entitlement cannot be reasoned with or reformed from within. It requires external intervention: consequences, accountability, the dismantling of the systems that enable it. This means comprehensive sanctions, arms embargoes, the severing of trade relations, the prosecution of Israeli leaders for war crimes and genocide. The question is not whether we understand why this is happening. The question is whether we will act to stop it. Every day of inaction is another day of complicity, of exponential increase in suffering and destruction of human lives and futures.

