(If you’ve received this article by email, please click on the title to read the latest version. I often continue to edit and correct typos after publishing the first version).

I’d like to share an exchange I had this morning with a reader on Medium. This exchange is important because I believe it can shed light on the tactics employed by Israel apologists and defenders, and offer guidance on how to engage with them—if you choose to engage at all.

As a rule, I don’t engage with people who are abusive towards me. If a person simply questions something I’ve written or wishes to express a different opinion, I will engage, up to a point. I give polite people the benefit of the doubt—perhaps they’re not malicious, but have blind spots, or still cling to some form of tribal loyalty, or act out of fear of antisemitism or of being labelled antisemitic. It’s important to me to engage with some people because if their motives are, at some basic level, innocent, then I want to demonstrate that I can empathise with their feelings, even if I don’t agree with their choices. I’m also somewhat more favourably disposed towards people who don’t hide behind pseudonyms and write under their actual names. Those who hide demonstrate cowardice, which discourages me from engaging.

In this particular case, I don’t think I was very kind. However, I’d like to highlight a type of engagement I employed that focuses on process rather than content. Let me share the exchange first.

The comment was from someone called Lawrence Silverman, responding to my article ‘The Bunker State: Why Isolation Will Not Deter Israel's Settler-Colonial Project’ from May this year, which I’d also posted on my Medium account.

Silverman says,

“If Israelis are so relentlessly thoroughly evil and merciless why does not Israel have a death penalty for terrorists, imprisoning them instead of executing them? Why has Israel on several occasions provided relatives of Hamas leaders lifesaving medical treatment at Israeli hospitals at Hamas leaders' requests? Why did Israel provide Yahya Sinwar with lifesaving brain surgery when he was their prisoner? Why does Israel offer Israeli citizens who are Palestineans [sic] rights under Israeli law which creates inconvenience for Israel according to you? Why does Israel sometimes provide asylum to Palestinean [sic] gays who assert their lives are being threatened by fellow Palestineans? Why sis [sic] Menahem Begin provide asylum and take in Vietnamese boat people when nobody else would?”

My reply to Silverman,

“Never mind, Lawrence, that you’re consciously choosing to be an apologist for a ruthless settler-colonial state that has been flagrantly violating International Law for seventy-seven years, and whose horrendous crimes you’re either unaware of (I am from Israel myself, are you?), or choose to ignore. You also demonstrate extraordinarily unsophisticated thinking. No long-lasting human evil, individual or group, is ever 100% evil. If it were, it wouldn’t last. I don’t know if you have any experience in this area, personal or professional, but I work regularly with victims of human evil of all kinds. Even the most evil person or group, occasionally does something nice or positive. Whether they do it to further their own interests or for someone else’s benefit is debatable. My experience tells me it’s more likely to be the former. Israel is determined to eliminate all the Palestinians from historic Palestine. It is what Zionism was always intended for and the majority of Israeli Jews are 100% behind this plan, which back in 1948 Israel was unable to complete. Good luck to you, continuing to defend a genocidal settler-colonialist regime and its actions. I wonder how you would feel looking at millions of emaciated bodies in mass graves… I wonder how apologists for Nazi Germany felt. And I suspect you would feel nothing. Because if you are unable to feel empathy right now to Israel’s victims and prefer to use your time and energy to defend the perpetrator, then I suspect your capacity for healthy empathy is impaired.”

Many couples bring a litany of complaints about each other into the therapy room, and in their own minds they are each right. In all relationships there are undercurrent processes that are often unconscious and remain unrecognised. It is those unconscious patterns of relating that tend to maintain the state of conflict people find themselves in.

Relationship therapists get it very wrong if they try to act as arbiters and involve themselves in the details of the dispute between partners. Therapists rarely succeed with arbitration. But if a therapist does occasionally manage to help a couple resolve one conflict in one area, but without attending to process, the couple is likely to experience the same conflict around another issue, and then another, ad infinitum. In good quality relationship and family therapy, therapists focus far more on process than they do on content in order to expose and resolve the foundation underlying relational difficulties. Once people become aware of how they interact and what goes on under the surface, they can diffuse those patterns (not an easy thing to do) and relate in a way that is much more growth-promoting and safe. If therapists do their job properly, and couples are capable of engaging with the process, they won’t need therapy in the future. They’ll develop the ability to handle their disagreements as they arise in a more self-aware way that is safe for the individuals and encourages growth in the relationship.

If I engaged with every point Silverman raises, we would end up with a tennis match. He would say one thing and I would counter with another, and the debate would achieve nothing. Instead, in my reply I tried to focus more on process than on content. I think I could have done better than I did, but this example is good enough to highlight something that I hope will be useful for those who engage with supporters of Israel.

Silverman’s main argument is that Israel can’t possibly be as evil as I suggest, because it also does good things. Some people genuinely cannot cope with the idea that some humans or groups can be so utterly evil, that they have no redeeming features. So they look for things that they can point to as positives.

Those who feel loyalty or sympathy towards Israel—for whatever reason—would like to believe that what they are supporting isn’t completely bad. If they accepted that Israel is irredeemably evil, they would face a horrendous cognitive dissonance that risks destabilising their entire sense of reality. Cognitive dissonance is a difficult state of mind and few people can handle it. Most people who face a cognitive dissonance feel compelled to ignore the information that contradicts their existing beliefs, or to ‘kill the messenger’, in order to continue to hold on to their existing belief.

I have no idea what Silverman’s particular motivation happens to be when he points out to me Israel’s positive attributes, or the ‘good things’ Israel has done. His response is a rebuttal—an attempt to prove me wrong. He argues that I can’t reasonably claim that Israel is that evil because Israel also does good things or has positive attributes.

I was tempted to engage with his points but I didn’t. But just for fun, here, I would briefly like to demolish a couple of them. Israel may not have the death penalty for ‘terrorists’, officially, because it doesn’t need it. Instead of a death penalty in law Israel follows a policy of murdering ‘terrorists’ on the scene. If someone who allegedly committed an act of terrorism is caught and arrested, they’ll be charged with a crime and end up in court. Israel doesn’t want Palestinians to have their day in court, because it might humanise them and their cause. Their defence might expose Israel’s settler-colonialism and might lead to sympathy for those who resist it, even if they committed a crime. Incidentally, this policy of killing terrorists on the spot has been successfully adopted by law enforcement agencies in Australia, the UK and the US. So, no death penalty. Just death on the spot, and no chance of even standing trial.

Another claim Silverman lists as a positive in an attempt to salvage Israel’s image is that Israel ‘offers’ Palestinian citizens of Israel equal rights, despite the inconvenience this causes to Israeli society. Where do I even start with this one? Instead of trying to debunk this myself, I recommend Susan Nathan’s twenty-year-old book The Other Side Of Israel. Nathan describes the reality of the Palestinian citizens of Israel based on her first hand experience and rigorous research. The situation she encountered twenty years ago is far worse today, and as Israel’s advances its genocidal aims the risk to Israel’s second class Palestinian citizens has never been greater. Ilan Pappé comments here briefly about Israel’s ‘democracy’.

Instead of ‘debating’ with Silverman, I addressed his very attempt to soften or salvage Israel’s evil image by pointing to the ‘good things’ it does. Abuse victims sometimes tell me that their dangerous abuser who has inflicted untold damage on them sometimes did nice things too. Child molesters sometimes give gifts to the children they abuse — toys or sweets to younger children and expensive gadgets to older children. So yes, of course evil people or groups sometimes appear to do good things. Victims can get confused by this and in therapy go through a phase where they integrate and make sense of this. In almost all the cases I have ever worked with the ‘good things’ the perpetrator did were for their own benefit. Perpetrators want to disable resistance and keep their victim trapped. They intend to maintain the abusive system. Israel does not do anything that doesn’t serve its own interests. For decades one of those purposes was to gain favour with the Western world and make Israel look ‘progressive’ and ‘reasonable’. Did some of Israel’s actions benefit some people? Probably. But it doesn’t whitewash the Nakba, settler-colonialism and genocide.

When you deal with an evil like Israel — or domestic abusers or child molesters — the two things that matter are the harm they cause and the abusers’ ultimate agenda. In Israel’s case the aim is the completion of the settler-colonial project and I don’t think readers need me to list the harm Israel has been inflicting on the Palestinian people. When sexual or domestic abuse are perpetrated, or when genocide is the aim, we have no obligation to salvage the perpetrators’ image.

I have no idea if Silverman is an innocent person who has been conditioned to love Israel, but now can’t cope with the cognitive dissonance that Israel’s actions have unleashed in his mind. Maybe he is a follower of ‘Israel right or wrong’ because he genuinely believes that Jews can’t be safe without a Jewish state, regardless of what that state is like or what it does. Either way, his tactic demonstrates an absence of empathy for Israel’s victims.

When a perpetrator commits abuse in the context of a gross imbalance of power, there is only one side moral people can take. If you don’t side with the victim, you help maintain the abusive system and enable the crime to continue. Do not allow the Silvermans of this world to confuse you and sway you from taking the moral, and compassionate position. Look to the process behind their words or actions, not to their content. Notice what the person is trying to do with their line of argument, and address that, not the detail they throw at you.

Anyone who tries to cleanse or redeem the image of a truly evil person or group that cause harm to others, ignores, trivialises, denies or belittles the suffering of their victims. To me, this is unforgivable. As I said previously, we stand with the Palestinians not because they are Palestinians but because they are human beings. We oppose Israel not because it is Israel, but because it is a criminal, home-invading gang with no moral or legal leg to stand on, whose aims and actions are as nefarious as they appear.

As a child growing up in Israel I was taught that all German citizens bore some responsibility for what the Nazis did. I apply the same principle to Israeli Jews. I don’t care how ‘nice’ some Israelis are, whether they donate money to charities, fight for animal rights, or grow organic produce. Except for children who are too young to be held responsible for their actions, and individuals who are openly anti-Zionist and work to dismantle the settler-colonial regime, everyone in Israel is guilty of Israel’s crimes.

A comment on paid subscriptions

Substack encourages writers to activate paid subscriptions. They take a small cut to enable them to provide this, otherwise free-to-use platform. I am grateful to the readers who have pledged money for monthly or yearly subscriptions, but I have no intention of monetising my work.

I do not want to turn my writing into an obligation, but even more importantly, I don’t believe in a tiered system where those who can pay get preferential treatment over those who can’t, such as the right to comment, or privileged content. This hierarchy of ‘worthiness’, especially based on such an arbitrary principle like how much money people have, couldn’t be further away from my values.

If you do feel moved to make a contribution to support my writing, see the ‘buy me a coffee’ button below. If you haven’t seen it before, it is a way of offering a donation to freelance writers. Payments are processed securely by Stripe on the ‘Buy Me A Coffee’ site. I believe people can keep donations anonymous if they wish. This is entirely voluntary. Everyone is and always will be welcome to read my work free of charge.



Thank you so much for reading my work!

Buy me a coffee 🙏🏼