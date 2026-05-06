Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

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PForty7's avatar
PForty7
2d

One of tour best posts ever! In America few are discussing the contradictions within immigration policies as you have but focus instead on transactional characteristics like cost of services consumed, etc.

You rightly point out the massive contradictions in policies pursued by the anti-immigrant proponents - settler colonialism and Zionism are good immigration even when they genocide, while labor and refugee immigration are bad even when they support growth.

Here in America we need to amend our Constitution in many ways, including stripping the Executive

Office of its exclusive powers in immigration.

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1 reply by Avigail Abarbanel
Baz's avatar
Baz
2d

In the US where Trump‘s nasty regime is a few years ahead of the UK they are expanding Guantánamo Cuba to accommodate 30,000 ‘undesirable migrants’. If that is not a massive alarm bell I don’t know what it is.

Let’s hope Scotland holds firm and rejects the Orange emperor’s protégé.

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