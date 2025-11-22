(If you’ve received this article by email, please click on the title to read the latest version. I often continue to edit and correct typos after publishing the first version).

I’ve recently heard about a movement against empathy that is gaining traction in parts of the US. The movement includes people like Elon Musk who has his own reasons to hate empathy. Many of his bedfellows belong to the religious right and they’re attempting to reframe empathy as a sin, or something that could lead to a sin.

“Allie Beth Stuckey, an anti-abortion advocate and Fox News regular, in Toxic Empathy, is clear on why she doesn’t want people imagining the experiences of others: they may end up supporting progressivism. Empathy is bad because empathy—for, say, trans people, or women who have abortions—could lead to the false conclusion that these people have valid perspectives, and could therefore lead a good Christian conservative to depart from the righteous Biblical truths which ought to govern us.” (‘The Right’s Latest Culture War Crusade is Against Empathy’, Nathan J. Robinson. 30th Sept. 2025)

There is a good reason for this bizarre and pathological war on empathy. Empathy is the most formidable enemy of psychopathy. The world’s pretty bad already, but it’s not quite shaped in the psychopaths’ image. In the eyes of those who fear empathy, there are still too many people who care and do good, too many progressive laws that protect people from abuse and discrimination, and plenty of movements and organisations working to mitigate inequality and injustice. Psychopaths and psychopathic movements know that if they can extinguish empathy, they win the world. They can have free rein, shape the world the way they want it to be, and no one will be able to stop them.

Empathy and compassion go hand in hand (they are very likely facilitated by the same brain systems). Empathy—the ability to put ourselves in someone else’s shoes and imagine what it’s like to be them—invites us to do the right thing. Instead of enabling someone else’s suffering, empathy asks us to do the opposite: to help and to stop the systems that harm them. Empathy coupled with self-awareness are the most important capabilities that make us human. Take those away and we’re nothing but mindless, really clever and extremely dangerous beasts with the physical dexterity to impact our physical environment like no other animal on this planet.

When I was eighteen, I joined the Israeli military enthusiastically. As an abused child who never felt wanted or valued by my parents, I unconsciously craved to be embraced, wanted and appreciated. I desperately needed to feel that I belonged somewhere. I didn’t join the military so willingly simply because I wanted to help my people, but because doing my duty to ‘protect my country’ earned me the respect and acceptance I craved. It was my path to approval and belonging. People didn’t care who I was as a person when I was in uniform. All they saw was someone doing her part to protect her country, and they respected that. I wrote elsewhere that at no other time have ever felt a sense of belonging in that society as I did when I was in uniform.

I did have the capacity for empathy, but I was too young. At eighteen, I didn’t yet have a fully adult brain—our brains achieve adult maturity around the age of twenty-five. I was also deeply traumatised and driven by survivalism. when you carry psychological trauma, it feels like all you can do is keep your head above water every single day, regardless of present circumstances, and even when nothing is going wrong in your life. But if the brain develops properly, the capacity for empathy develops regardless of trauma. It didn’t take long for my empathy to begin asserting itself, even through the constant fear and anxiety I lived with.

In my contribution to my edited book, Beyond Tribal Loyalties, I tell this story:

“One day during my military service in the early 1980s, I caught the bus to Haifa from the centre of Tel Aviv to meet up with my boyfriend. Shortly after I took my seat on the bus, three armed Military Police soldiers came on and marched straight to the back. I was curious so I turned my head and saw an elderly Arab man in traditional dress, sitting in the middle of the back row with a shopping bag in his lap. The soldiers demanded his ID and he gave it to them submissively, eyes cast down. I felt a pang of pain and sympathy for the man. He was clearly harmless and was being singled out for no other reason except that he “looked Arab”. No one else on the bus was asked for their ID. I wanted to offer him some sympathy, a kind look, something, and I glanced in his direction again. At that moment it hit me that I was wearing the same uniform as those soldiers who picked on him. I knew then that no matter how nice or kind I tried to be, to him I was “one of them”. The uniform was getting between us. I felt ashamed, trapped and powerless, and I wished I could disappear. There are more stories I can tell. Many of them involve people close to me making racist comments about Arabs in my presence, sometimes to people’s faces sometimes behind their backs. I remember the smugness and sense of superiority and entitlement on the part of my fellow Israeli Jews, and the humiliation and hurt they inflicted. I rarely spoke up. It was as if I was just observing in a kind of a mute dream state, taking it all in.”(pp.170-171) … “None of the experiences I recalled are remarkable and they don’t seem like they’re much to go by, but they did something to me. The picture I’m trying to paint is of a life in a deeply racist country where the Palestinian people are worse than invisible. They are the inferior ‘other’ over whom we had complete control and who depended on us for a meagre livelihood; the ‘primitives’; those we not only had permission to, but were encouraged to hate. I felt something about it, a sense of wrongness that came out of healthy human empathy, but it was vague, uninformed, confusing, and mostly unconscious. I was supposed to be faithful to ‘my people’ and this loyalty kept me silent.”

If everyone could access their empathy before making key decisions, the world would transform. I can imagine no one would want to work for corporations that harm people or the environment, or that abuse animals for research, nor would anyone in their right mind choose to become a soldier to kill other human beings. Conscription preys on and manipulates people when they are young enough. But even so, there have always been young people in Israel who refused military service. Maya Wind, whose story is in Beyond Tribal Loyalties, was wise and empathetic enough even as an eighteen-year-old. Unlike me, Maya had the strength and integrity to disobey expectation, law, and societal and family pressure. Despite significant personal cost, she chose to heed the call of her own empathy:

“Amidst the chaos I look around at all the young men and women my age, all staring at me either in anger or bewilderment. And suddenly I feel guilty. I know how long they have all waited for this important rite of passage, and I am ruining it for them with my protest. I stand there and for a moment I feel deeply proud and terribly ashamed at the same time. ‘You are doing the right thing’, I whisper to myself as I walk forward, and show the guard my ID card and draft papers. With one final glance at the commotion behind me, I enter the induction base, heading for prison.” (p.157)

I’ve had the privilege of meeting hundreds of people who had given up lucrative careers to do something they felt was more meaningful, which unsurprisingly involved harmless work and making a positive contribution to others. I’ve met people raised in palaces and castles who gave up comfortable lives, substantial inheritances, titles and even family ties. They could no longer justify to themselves playing their expected part in their family’s survivalist mentality without paying a heavy psychological price they were no longer willing to pay. They chose meaningful and fulfilling but often low-paying work. Empathy gives courage to whistleblowers to speak out despite the expected retaliation from human ‘packs’. Empathy motivates parents to pay better attention to what their children communicate, and to seek guidance to facilitate their growth instead of continuing to focus on behaviour management. What all these people have in common is the capacity for indiscriminate empathy. There are many conscientious people in the world who refuse to be party to harm, but the state of our world tells us they’re still a minority.

One of the most interesting things about empathy is that it is a product of our inner subjective reality. We know when it’s there and when it’s not. But it doesn’t conform to the test of our five senses. It cannot be measured, weighed or quantified. We experience and perceive empathy with something beyond our physical senses. Those who believe that only matter is ‘real’—the materialists/physicalists—have terrible trouble dismissing empathy or explaining it away. Empathy is free, and it cannot be bought or sold. It just is.



When empathy is portrayed as weakness, you know you are dealing either with psychopaths or with those whose survivalism has got the better of them. I can understand why desperate people hunting for survival might see empathy as a weakness—feeling sorry for prey when it’s your only option to eat creates a genuine conflict. But we don’t live in a jungle anymore. If the world still feels like ‘hunt or be hunted’, it’s because we allow psychopaths to steer the course of humanity. Our ingenuity could move us beyond survivalism and a tooth-and-claw reality, but this gift is perverted when it serves those without empathy who care only about themselves and their own perceived little tribe. If we put empathy at the centre of our existence, there would be no wars, no abuse, no poverty, no exploitation. The world could transform instantaneously. It’s not actually that ‘complicated’—no more than the Zionist Israeli settler-colonial takeover of Palestine is ‘complicated’.

Empathy is universal and unconditional. It’s not ‘I see where you’re coming from, but…’ Empathy is there for its own sake, not for any gain. Those who are capable of it trust that understanding, cooperation and solutions will emerge naturally once empathy becomes the focus. I facilitate and witness this in relationship therapy regularly. No one feels creative or motivated in a hostile environment, which is why I trust that when we place empathy at the centre of our existence, the solutions we need to the world’s problems will emerge. In a world where empathy is a given, most people will be motivated to make their contribution to creating a safe and healthy world. From Gestalt therapy I learned the phrase, ‘Don’t just do something, sit there’. When we sit with someone in empathy, miracles—or what can appear like miracles—begin to happen, and what previously seemed impossible suddenly becomes possible. There are times when it’s necessary to act to prevent harm or save someone from harm. But in most people’s lives, there are ample opportunities when ‘doing something’ isn’t what’s needed, but sitting with others in empathy is.

Empathy is the worst enemy of those who senselessly compete, destroy, steal, hoard, abuse and objectify others. This bizarre attack on empathy does not show strength. It shows fear. Unless we give everyone a prefrontal lobotomy, empathy is here to stay, and it will guide us correctly if we listen to it. It’s real, and it’s so powerful that it makes even the most terrifying, predatory psychopaths tremble.

