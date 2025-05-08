(If you have received this post by email, please click on the title to see the most up-to-date version

So, Israel, after decades of dripping poison into the minds of your children, you are finally catching up to the Nazis. If you really hate Nazis so much, why have you modelled yourself after them? It even looks like you are determined to outdo them. You have proven that you can create ghettos, concentration and death camps, bomb people to the stone age, displace entire populations, shoot people indiscriminately in cold blood, use collective and disproportionate punishment against civilian populations, punish resistance, murder babies in their mothers’ arms and in hospital incubators, torture and murder those who resist you, rape children in adult prisons, kidnap and incarcerate whomever you wish, and keep them indefinitely in your dungeons—and they don’t even have to be guilty of anything. They just have to be Palestinian. You commit every conceivable depravity, humiliate people, and now starve millions to death. You are spitting in the face of International Law and harassing and threatening those who try to enforce it.

Just like the Nazis did in their time, you are now learning that your maniacal fantasy of eliminating millions of human beings is not so easily fulfilled. So you are doing what they did—experimenting with every disgusting, barbaric method you can devise. You are unleashing your most psychopathic soldiers on your fellow human beings—and yes, despite your delusions, the Palestinians are your fellow human beings. We know from ‘Breaking the Silence’ testimonies that you tell your soldiers they can do whatever they wish in Gaza: have their ‘fun’, loot, rape, steal, and profiteer. There are no restraints, no boundaries, no legal or moral restrictions on their behaviour. Everyone is a target. Each Palestinian life snuffed out advances your grotesque vision—the methodical erasure of a people from their homeland.

But this isn’t just about killing. Your schools teach that the Nazis were not just content with murdering their victims. They wanted to humiliate them, rob them of their humanity and dignity. You taught us to rage against it. But aren’t you doing exactly the same? Starving people is not intended only to kill. It is a weapon of dehumanisation. It’s a way for perpetrators to flaunt their absolute power, reducing victims to the worst form of powerlessness imaginable. You are robbing your victims of their physical health and their very human appearance. Starving, skeletal people look scarcely human. You love showing photos of emaciated, living corpses as proof of what the Nazis did and what they were capable of. And here you are, doing exactly the same. I don't think it requires much imagination to see that there is no difference between you and them. Only depraved humans could do to other human beings what you are doing to the Palestinian people.

A skeletal Palestinian child holds up evidence of her former self—healthy, vibrant, normal—before Israel's engineered famine took hold. When someone mentioned this photo at our Palestine Book Club yesterday, we were all silent. No explanation needed; this is the deliberate result of Israel's starvation policy in Gaza. This is not collateral damage or an unintended outcome of ‘war’—it is calculated dehumanisation and murder.

And let’s face it, in essence your goal is the same as the Nazis’. They wanted a society of ‘pure breeds’ and so do you. (Don’t bother telling me the reasons for what you do are different. A genocide is a genocide no matter what drives it). You treat Jewishness as a race and are building a state for one race only. Tell me I’m wrong. But you can’t, because my own birth certificate from your country proves it as does your 2018 Jewish Nation State Law.

You have taught us that the Holocaust was special, that the Nazis were non-human, evil monsters from hell—that ordinary human beings couldn’t possibly do what they did. I heard yesterday that your soldiers are selling food in Gaza. They are taking money from people you are deliberately starving. Your soldiers are profiteering from their victims before they finish them off. What do you call that? Are your soldiers also supernatural demons from hell? No. Just like the Nazis, you are still human, only a vile and primitive version, devoid of empathy and morality.

You have always refused to allow us and the rest of the world to learn a universal lesson from the Holocaust, the lesson that Hannah Arendt understood. You hated her for it, called her a traitor. Anyone who even dares to compare the Holocaust to any other genocide in human history risks being labelled a ‘Holocaust denier’. ‘Never again’ should have always been ‘never again to anyone’, not just to ‘us’. I was stupid not to realise that your insistence that the Holocaust was special was not due to some deep pain caused by complex emotional trauma. I have come to realise that making the Holocaust untouchable, keeping it inside a thick display case protected by a sophisticated security system, was deliberate. If we were free to learn a universal lesson from the Holocaust, you would not be able to continue as a settler-colonial state whose very existence depends on committing genocide. We had to think the Holocaust was ‘special’ to distract us from what you are, and what you wanted us to do in your name.

You taught us from primary school that the entire German population was responsible for what the Nazis did. You told us there were no excuses, no mitigating circumstances—that people should have stood up to their regime and defended its victims. But even as early as 1936, as the Nazi regime was tightening its grip over the country, it was becoming extremely dangerous for ordinary Germans to express dissent. There were Nazi informants in every apartment block, every school, every workplace. People who questioned even mildly, or who did not behave as was expected of them, could be dragged out of their beds in the middle of the night. If they weren’t shot in the back of the head, they could end up in a camp where life expectancy was about three months.

You don’t yet do this to your population and your people have no excuses for supporting and enabling genocide. You are not coming after your own citizens like the Nazis did, at least not yet. Resistance and opposition are not that costly yet. Your soldiers, your instruments of genocide, depravity and torture do what they do because they want to, and the majority of the population, your media, your industries, and your educational institutions support them. By your own logic—the logic you taught me—I hold all of you responsible, except for the minority of dissenters and resisters who speak out, and who reject what you stand for. Anyone who supports Zionism is by definition guilty of supporting genocide and ethnic cleansing. You taught me from primary school to ask every German tourist I met what their father did during the War. Your people will be asked the same everywhere they go, if they aren’t arrested for war crimes first.

I am not buying your crocodile tears. I am not buying your malignant sense of victimhood, or your sanctimonious rage against those who dare to call you out on your atrocities and lies. I don’t care anymore if you are scared or traumatised. You should be scared of what you have allowed yourselves to become, because you are not coming back from this. You never forgave the Nazis, and no one will forgive you. You chased Nazi war criminals all the way to their graves; the same will happen to you.

You were always a fraud and the undercurrent of nastiness and cruelty were always there. How could they not be when your entire plan was always to replace the non-Jewish people who lived in Palestine for thousands of years with your own? When I was young I could sense this nastiness. It was always very close to the surface and it was the main reason I left. Only after ten years free from your toxic influence could I finally see the full, horrific truth you had hidden from me.

You were only sixteen when I was born in 1964. I had no idea what I was born into, and what came before me. To think that I ever felt guilt for ‘betraying’ you... I remember how nervous I was in 2001 when I gave you back my citizenship. Thankfully my guilt and nervousness didn’t last. The clearer I saw you, the more bizarre you seemed. It is utterly perverse that you would expect me and everyone else to place our loyalty to you ahead of our humanity. If you can’t see this, there is something very wrong with you. What does such a demand say about you and your supporters? What would it say about me if I complied? I am not really surprised by what you are doing. I have known for a long time what you are capable of and for two decades I have tried to warn everyone. But your propaganda has been effective at confusing otherwise intelligent people. You have no moral or legal leg to stand on.



The world must rise up against you. Any country with half a conscience should send soldiers to stand between you and Gaza, and protect and feed its survivors. You should be stripped of your weapons, and the world should take away your sovereignty. You stole it violently and fraudulently capitalising on Jewish victimhood, and you should never have been allowed to keep it. I know what you are going to say, and you are right. The world is bad and others are doing bad things too. But you don’t excuse your own bad deeds by arguing that others are also bad. What kind of a stupid argument is that? The world is hypocritical, yes, and so are you. I remember when Prof Colin Tatz, that vindictive, fanatical Zionist who was my Honours supervisor at Macquarie University, told me that I was ‘not being fair holding you to a higher standard than everyone else’. Honestly, the only response to this is WTF?

We are each responsible for our own behaviour, for the way we conduct ourselves in the world, and for our moral standards. You cannot be trusted to act morally or legally. You are insane. We know some of your citizens who have other citizenships are leaving. I saw one such family with all their belongings two weekends ago at Luton airport. Those who leave are doing the right thing, even if for the wrong reasons. The best thing I ever did in my life was leave you on a one-way ticket. I never had any right to be there in the first place because I was born in someone else’s stolen home, and was raised on the ruins of their life. When I left I made things right, even if it’s only in my own little domain. If you were a person, you would be charged, convicted and sentenced to several lifetimes in prison for your abominable crimes.

If your people have any shred of humanity left, they’d refuse to serve in your settler-colonial genocidal army and renounce the sick delusion of a racially pure state. Jewishness is not a race, and race is a myth anyway. There is only one humanity, and none of us are safe unless everyone is safe. If you cannot stop yourself, I will do everything in my power to ensure that the world does.

ENOUGH!

