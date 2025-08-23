Episode 11 — Emotional Triggers

Emotional triggers is a big topic and I hope I covered all the important points about it. If you have any comments, or questions please email me at: podcasts@fullyhuman.co.uk

Anything can be a trigger to anyone, depending on what their history and life experiences have wired into their brain as a threat. We don’t know what’s in someone else’s brain so we can be taken by surprised by other people’s triggers especially if we don’t feel the same way about the situation.

A trigger, as opposed to a standard emotion, is likely to be 90% in the past. When something difficult from the past is triggered and people are not yet sufficiently integrated, they will be overwhelmed by what they feel and their limbic brain will take over. It then shuts down the PFC and instead of being in the moment, thinking clearly about what’s happening, remaining empathetic and maintaining perspective, people find they’re in the grip of something that isn’t from the present. They’re temporarily lost, are no longer in the present, and cannot see reality or other people for who and what they are.

Triggers can involve explosive or implosive feelings. An example of an explosive feeling is anger or rage. A trigger into anger or rage can cause people to harm themselves or act in a way that harms others. Implosive feelings can be depression, loneliness, sadness or ‘paralysis’, which can drive procrastination—the inability to do things that people need or want to do.

A common trigger for parents or other adults who deal with children can be a child’s age. When a parent discloses in therapy that one of their children triggers them more than their other children, I ask what age that child is. Then I ask the client what life was like for them when they were that age. Most of the time the reason for why that particular child triggers the adult is found in what life was like for the adult when they were that age.

Acting out triggers on children is extremely harmful and can be very frightening. When the parent is triggered they no longer see the child for who they are. They see reality and the child in front of them from what’s wired into their bran from their own past.

Triggers cause the limbic brain to take over and shut down the prefrontal cortex. Without proper regulation the person’s behaviour will be associated with the original past event that causes the present trigger. For example, a coping mechanism from the past, can be reenacted in the present in response to a trigger. What was necessary in the past, eg. hiding, staying small or quiet, or lashing out, becomes a massive liability in adulthood and something that can harm the person experiencing the trigger, as well as other people and relationships.

An Explanation is not an excuse — There is always an explanation to the way people behave. But an explanation and an excuse are not the same thing. Having triggers from the past does not grant permission to people to inflict harm on others. If a partner, a colleague, a friend, or a child alerts you to the fact that your behaviour is hurting them, it is not appropriate to try to justify the behaviour by telling your story from the past.

Domestic abuse and coercive control are not perpetrated by people who are simply triggered. They are more often perpetrated by people with a personality disorder. But even people who are not disordered can end up hurting others if they have unintegrated material in their brain that gets triggered regularly.

Destructive entitlement — Ivan Boszormenyi-Nagy, one of the founders of family therapy, coined the term ‘destructive entitlement’. Destructive entitlement is acting as if a person’s past hurts give them permission to inflict harm on others. Destructive entitlement is one of the mechanisms that enables trauma to be passed on through the generations. In family therapy theory it’s called ‘multi-generational transmission of trauma’.

If you are suffering in a relationship and are on the receiving end of abuse, you do not have an obligation to understand their motives. It’s important to make sure you are not isolated, that you have people who know what you are going through and can help you stay safe and get any help or support you need. If possible, you need to make it clear to the other person that you will not put up with their behaviour. It’s then up to the other person to integrate, that is to grow and heal.

It is not your responsibility to act either as their therapist, or as the receptacle for their unfinished business and past hurts.