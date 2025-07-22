Episode 7 — Grief & Adjustment to Change (A no-nonsense approach)

In this podcast I discuss the topic of grief and adjustment to change. These are normal and common human experiences that I encounter regularly in my work.

This podcast covers a lot of the material in my short booklet Grief & Adjustment to Change: A no-nonsense approach. The podcast might be enough for many people, but if you want a reference for what I am discussing, the book could be helpful. Because there is a lot to say, this podcast is a bit longer than my previous podcasts.

My booklet has a new cover and it is available on Amazon worldwide in paperback and on Kindle.

The approach I share is no-nonsense because it is grounded in science and clear. It is also practical. As you know I believe everyone has a right to understand their own psychology. Given everything we know now, there is no reason for any aspect of human psychology, or psychotherapy, to continue to be a mystery. I’m passionate about sharing everything I know with as many people as possible.



If it were up to me, I would make sure that this was taught at school. Even very young children can understand what I explain, as long as it’s done in an age-appropriate way. Years ago I had the opportunity to explain this process to an eight and a twelve year-old at the same time, and they understood everything perfectly. From their reactions it was obvious that the explanation made sense to them, and that it offered a great deal of reassurance.



Adjustment to change and grief are naturally difficult processes. When people don’t understand what is happening they tend to worry about it, which can make things unnecessarily worse. Grief and adjustment to change are amongst the most common mental health reasons that send people to the GP.



The topics I cover in this podcast are:

What is the process of grief & adjustment to change? When does this process happen? The ‘symptoms of grief and adjustment to change What to do when we grieve/adjust to change? The experience of blocking grief The impact of blocked grief on relationships and on children Complicated grief

