Episode 9 — Trauma, Its Impact & the Process of Recovery

There is a lot to say about trauma and it's hard to cover such a huge topic in one podcast.

A few key points to consider

Trauma is not a disorder — it is a normal, healthy neurological response/adaptation to ongoing threat or adverse conditions. There is no point relaxing when the threat is always there.

In trauma the brain remains ‘stuck’ in survival and a permanent sense of threat. This is intended to ensure survival in a dangerous environment where the threat is always there or never far away.

No one chooses to have trauma. Trauma is always inflicted. It is a result of how the brain was wired in response to external events, circumstances and experiences.

Children will develop trauma even if they were not directly harmed. They can develop trauma from witnessing someone else being abused, from growing up with parents with unresolved (unintegrated) trauma, or from not being allowed to attach securely and safely to significant adults. Children can also develop trauma from growing up with adults with a personality disorder and in many cases adults will develop trauma after spending a long time in a close relationship with someone with a personality disorder.

Children growing up with avoidant attachment, where they are not given the opportunity to bond warmly and safely with a significant adult, will go on to develop trauma symptoms even if they were never directly harmed or physically neglected. Avoidant attachment is a form of psychological neglect, which causes children to grow up in fear. People with avoidant attachment can find their experience of recovery even more challenging than people who were abused. Because they were brought up in ‘good homes’ where they were not directly abused, they believe they have no ‘right’ to have the problems they have and to be in therapy.

People can acquire trauma later in life too. Those who have had a good childhood and were trauma-free, recover more quickly and more easily from trauma in later life, because they have something to go back to. They remember what they were like before the trauma. They often also have good relationships with members of their family of origin.

People with pre-existing trauma who experience a traumatic event or events later in life, would tend to become re-traumatised. Research shows that soldiers or police officers with pre-existing childhood trauma are more likely to develop further trauma compared with those who did not have pre-existing trauma.

In addition to psychological challenges, trauma leads to many physical symptoms. The Adverse Childhood Experience (ACE) study pointed out back in 1998 that trauma has a devastating impact on people’s physical wellbeing in addition to the impact on their psychology. Trauma can shorten people’s lives, and can cause many chronic and acute conditions.

The mind and body are not separate. They are part of a complex system that constantly interacts with all of its components. If people’s psychology is compromised because of trauma, it is likely to lead to physical problems. Since the ACE study there has been extensive research on the impact of trauma on people’s physical health confirming the original findings.

A lot of lip service has been paid to the ACE study and its findings, but in reality nothing much has changed in the way traumatised people are treated. People’s physical and psychological symptoms are still largely treated in isolation from one another. Most doctors never take into account childhood trauma despite the ACE study. The impact on people who already have trauma is devastating.

Anyone who knows they carry trauma needs to engage in recovery, especially if they have children. To recover, the brain has to change and for the brain to change it needs to be in good shape, free of the impact of alcohol or drugs.

It is possible—and necessary—to recover from trauma. If someone tells you it’s not possible, ask them to show you the paper or the study that proves it. Historically, there hasn’t been a coherent framework for recovery and therapy was a bit vague and nebulous. But we have a coherent framework for recovery now. I describe the process in the video and discuss it in my short book on trauma.

Trauma does not heal by itself with the passage of time, it actually gets worse. As people age and life gets more demanding, and the longer people live in survival mode without fulfilling themselves. There have been some suggestions from research that unresolved trauma might play some role in dementia.

My own short book Trauma & Its Impact: What you need to know (2nd edition) discusses important points about trauma and describes the framework for, and process of recovery.