Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

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Malcolm MacPhail's avatar
Malcolm MacPhail
2d

A quote from a recent article by Ilan Pappe:

“But even in this dark moment we should understand that settler colonial projects that disintegrate are always using the worst kind of means to try and save their project….I am not saying this as a wishful thinking, and I am not saying this as a political activist; I am saying this as a scholar of Israel and Palestine with all the confidence of my scholarly qualifications. On the basis of sober professional examination, I am stating that we are witnessing the end of the Zionist project; there’s no doubt about it.

This historical project has come to an end, and it is a violent end – such projects usually collapse violently, and thus, it is a very dangerous moment for the victims of this project, and the victims are always the Palestinians, along with Jews, because Jews are also victims of the Zionism. Thus, the process of collapse is not just a moment of hope, it is also the dawn that will break after the darkness, and it is the light at the end of the tunnel.”

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Brian Boru's avatar
Brian Boru
2d

You cannot sustain this level of full spectrum state violence indefinitely without eventually collapsing in some way. Even the vast economic and military spending by the US and, more importantly, their actions in propping up the Israeli economy, cannot save them. They truly are Pariahs and it’s ever decreasing circles for these ghastly butchers

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