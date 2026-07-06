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Palestinian prisoners lying on the floor bound and blindfolded in Sde Teiman [ Middle East Eye ]

In a previous essay I argued that Israel is simultaneously expanding outward with maximum violence and contracting inward as the society it claims to serve votes with its feet. The Zionist project is collapsing because it is structurally unsustainable and what is happening now is its acceleration not just in relation to the Palestinians but internally.

Israel’s government has just declared itself above its own laws.

Ynet, Israel’s most popular newspaper — essentially a tabloid read by the vast majority of Israelis — is reporting what it calls a ‘shock’ decision by the Israeli cabinet to openly defy a ruling by Bagatz, Israel’s Supreme Court, the highest court in the country (my translation from Hebrew is below). The Hebrew word tad’héma, in the article’s title indicates a really big shock.



It is important to read Israel’s media in the original rather than rely on English-language reporting in the Western press, which despite everything Israel is doing still tries to soften the edges to protect Israel’s image. In a society where there are few secrets, the Hebrew-language media reveal more of the truth than their English-language counterparts.

Netanyahu has been doing in Israel what Trump has been doing in the United States: systematically hollowing out democracy and its institutions. Both are doing this to protect themselves from legal accountability for their crimes. Both know that the only thing standing between them and indefinite power is functioning democratic institutions — so they are dismantling them one by one. They know democracy is their real enemy, and they are massacring it.

Never mind that Israeli ‘democracy’ was always only for Jews. Palestinians inside and outside Israel’s borders have never lived under anything other than a brutal, arbitrary and dehumanising military dictatorship. But Israeli Jews lived under the illusion that democratic institutions protected them. That illusion is now being stripped away in public, and the stripping is accelerating.

The specific details of this particular ruling — the Second Broadcasting Authority Council, the machinations around its composition — will probably not mean much to readers outside Israel. The detail that matters is that the Israeli government has announced it will not comply with its own Supreme Court’s ruling, and basically do as it pleases.



In reality Netanyahu has been making all the decisions and running the country as a de-facto dictator anyway for a while now. The Knesset — Israel’s parliament — already functions as a performance of democracy, just as Congress does in the United States. But now it is official and out in the open.

The word ‘shock’, tad’héma, in the Ynet article is laughable. I do not believe that Israeli judges — some of whom have routinely enabled and excused horrendous, sadistic crimes against Palestinians — are suddenly waking up to a new reality. Pretending to be shocked is rich. I have little sympathy for Israeli judges and other ‘liberals’ who have spent decades providing legal and moral cover for crimes against Palestinians. What is coming for them is not misfortune, it’s poetic justice — a direct consequence of what they have enabled and sanctioned for decades. A settler-colonial, apartheid society could never be a democracy.



The legal consequences for Israel are worth pointing out. The Ynet report acknowledges that this move could damage Israel’s standing internationally and expose it to proceedings in international tribunals. The principle of complementarity is the key to understanding this. Israel is not a signatory to the Rome Statute — it signed in 2000 but never ratified — and the ICC’s jurisdiction over Israeli nationals derives from Palestine’s territorial jurisdiction, which the court upheld over Israel’s objections. But the principle of complementarity holds that the ICC defers to functioning national legal systems. If a state is genuinely investigating its own conduct, the ICC is obliged to step back. This is the shield Israel has tried to hold up — pointing to its own legal institutions as evidence that it is capable of self-regulation.



When the ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant, the prosecutor made clear that the door to complementarity remained open. If Israel conducted genuine domestic proceedings, the court would defer. A government that has now publicly announced it will not comply with its own highest court has just slammed that door on itself. It has destroyed, in a single cabinet decision, whatever residual argument it had for being treated as a self-regulating, democratic legal system.

I expect a fresh wave of emigration by those Israelis who do not wish to live under dictatorship. But what I am really watching for is how the world responds — especially Britain, whose government has been abusing its own laws to suppress Palestine advocacy, allowing Israeli interference in its elections and judicial processes, and offering cover to Israel in full view of a televised genocide.

Those precious Israeli ‘liberals’ who are so ‘shocked’ need to understand that any regime capable of doing what Israel has been doing to the Palestinians was always going to turn those same capacities on its own population. Annihilationist settler-colonialism is not limited only to the target population. It is a way of organising a society — its institutions, its psychology, its relationship to law, to truth, to the humanity of others.



Once we start ‘othering’ it is the dehumanisation and othering themselves that become the organising principles. They cannot be curbed by laws because it is those very laws that they will seek to destroy first. Israeli ‘liberals’ should have paid attention to Niemöller.He learned the hard way that once regimes target people, any people, no one is safe. The devil doesn’t play fair and doesn’t honour deals.

First they came for the Communists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Communist. Then they came for the Socialists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me

And there was no one left

To speak out for me.



Israel’s government declaration to disregard the Bagatz decision is a milestone that foreshadows the imminent collapse of the Jewish settler-colony. How long this collapse will take depends on the action of the rest of the world, and its willingness to continue to collude with, and cover for Israel’s war crimes. But while we await our own countries to finally do the obvious, millions of Palestinian lives are hanging in the balance.

