Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

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Brian Boru's avatar
Brian Boru
1dEdited

Well said Avigail. It’s extraordinary how people can mistake performative democracy for the real thing. For decades Israelis have ‘allowed’ themselves to be spoon fed home-grown hasbara whilst expressing incomprehension as to why they are viewed with such contempt and exasperation around the world. What you sow, you shall reap

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James Bernard Shepard's avatar
James Bernard Shepard
19h

I hope, still hope, that the damn thing will stop perpetually going to collapse and just COLLAPSE, Please!

In Britain as in Israel and as in the United States – and how can I assume Canada is not also a hunting ground for these spawn of the devil wrapped in convenient holy robes? – in all nations wherever corporate civilization rules the masses, though the epicentre is "The West", the dying Atlantic Empire is soft with corruption, that disease of which corporate fascism is the symptom. We are living in that recurring era of civilized empires when the Citizens of the Imperial homelands, for whom the constitutions and laws were founded, are now the prey of foreign slave hunters. The predators use the parodies of Christianity, Judaism, Islam or even Demonism to fool their victims and even fool themselves. But they are only pawns of a cult of Nihism. The triumph of the spirit of Satan – longing for and devotion to oblivion – is the annihilation of children, because children are the future; the first sterile generation is the last generation of any species.

Rape Gang Inquiry Report.docx - The+Rape+Gang+Inquiry+Report.pdf

https://static1.squarespace.com/static/6810978a41bbc42489eafa81/t/6a314bb1151e511944bd4421/1781615537601/The+Rape+Gang+Inquiry+Report.pdf

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