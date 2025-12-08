“Exposing the Big Lie: Countering Genocide Denial

Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DEREK HANDS's avatar
DEREK HANDS
10hEdited

Bless you.

Added to my notes:

Text book case of genocide

 There exists not a single major human rights group which holds that Israel is NOT committing genocide in Gaza.

“Israel’s policies and actions in Gaza meet the legal definition of GENOCIDE” - International Association of Genocide Scholars. 

https://genocidescholars.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/IAGS-Resolution-on-Gaza-FINAL.pdf

In order to believe that there is no genocide in Gaza, you need to accept it as a given that the United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory is conspiring to frame Israel for this crime. https://www.ohchr.org/en/press-releases/2025/09/israel-has-committed-genocide-gaza-strip-un-commission-finds

You also need to believe that the International Association of Genocide Scholars is in on the conspiracy. https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cde3eyzdr63o

You also need to believe the Israeli human rights group B’Tselem is in on the conspiracy. https://www.btselem.org/press_releases/20250728_our_genocide

You also need to believe that Physicians for Human Rights-Israel, another Israeli organization, is in on the conspiracy. https://www.phr.org.il/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/Genocide-in-Gaza-PHRI-English.pdf

You also need to believe that Amnesty International is in on the conspiracy. https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2024/12/amnesty-international-concludes-israel-is-committing-genocide-against-palestinians-in-gaza/

You also need to believe that Doctors Without Borders are in on the conspiracy. https://msf.org.uk/issues/gaza-genocide

You also need to accept that Human Rights Watch are in on the conspiracy. https://www.hrw.org/news/2024/12/19/israels-crime-extermination-acts-genocide-gaza

You also need to accept that the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights is in on the conspiracy.

https://www.ecchr.eu/fileadmin/Q_As/ECCHR_Q_A__Gaza_and_Genocide_20241210.pdf

You also need to accept that the International Federation for Human Rights is in on the conspiracy. https://www.fidh.org/en/region/north-africa-middle-east/israel-palestine/one-year-of-denouncing-the-genocide-of-palestinians-in-gaza

You also need to believe that the Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention is in on the conspiracy. https://www.lemkininstitute.com/statements-new-page/statement-on-why-we-call-the-israeli-attack-on-gaza-genocide

You also need to believe the conspiracy is so widespread and pervasive that there exists not a single major human rights group which holds that Israel is NOT committing genocide in Gaza. You need to believe this conspiracy goes all the way to the top.

“A Textbook Case of Genocide

Israel has been explicit about what it’s carrying out in Gaza. Why isn’t the world listening?” - Raz Segal, Israeli Associate Professor of Holocaust and Genocide Studies 

https://jewishcurrents.org/a-textbook-case-of-genocide

“Yes, it is genocide” – Amos Goldberg, Israeli genocide scholar https://israelpalestinenews.org/yes-it-is-genocide/

It’s the conclusions of the majority of genocide scholars, including renowned “Israeli” academics Omer Bartov and Shmuel Lederman.

“The 1948 definition of genocide in the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide includes:

“Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part.”

It would be hard for anyone to deny that this definition has been met.” 

https://consortiumnews.com/2024/05/31/congress-trains-academia-to-deny-genocide/

“Israel is Committing Genocide across Palestine:

Active Genocide Alert Condemning Ongoing Violence in the West Bank” - LEMKIN Institute https://www.lemkininstitute.com/active-genocide-alert-1/israel-is-committing-genocide-across-palestine:-active-genocide-alert-condemning-ongoing-violence-in-the-west-bank

Why “Pro-Israel, Pro-Peace” Advocates Cling to Genocide Denial

NORMAN SOLOMON

https://www.counterpunch.org/2025/04/03/why-pro-israel-pro-peace-advocates-cling-to-genocide-denial/

A Textbook Genocide

The roots of the genocide in Palestine run deep, through a century of racist colonization, the Nakba of 1947-1948, eight decades of apartheid, 58 years of brutal occupation, and generations of persecution.

Now, for the past two years, the world has watched in horror as the Israeli regime planned, announced, perpetrated, and celebrated the accelerated genocide of the Palestinian people. Adding to the horror of this historic atrocity has been the ruthless complicity of so many governments, media corporations, weapons and tech companies, and Israel proxy groups planted among the populations of the West.

The unprecedented nature of this genocide has been driven home by so many terrifying “firsts.”

The first live-streamed genocide, witnessed by millions around the world. The first hi-tech genocide, perpetrated with state-of-the-art weapons systems, killer drones, autonomous weapons, surveillance technologies, and artificial intelligence. And the first globalized genocide, perpetrated with the direct and enthusiastic participation of so many governments (foremost among them the U.S., U.K., and Germany), and the active complicity so many corporations and organizations across the globe. Zionist repression has extended far beyond the shores of Palestine, with complicit Western institutions using state power to oppress and silence all who dare to speak out against the genocide and their governments’ complicity in it.

At the same time, in just two years, the Israeli regime has shattered record after bloody record for the murder of several categories of protected persons, including medical personnel, journalists, aid workers, UN staff, and children, as well as one of the highest civilian casualty rates ever recorded.

And it has achieved the dubious distinction of creating the widest global consensus on the perpetration of the crime of genocide ever recorded, with declarations of genocide issued by the UN’s Commission of Inquiry, its independent human rights rapporteurs, leading international human rights organizations like Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, leading Palestinian and Israeli human rights organizations, the leading association of genocide scholars, and international lawyers across the world.

This is quintessential genocide, its genocidal intent declared out loud by Israeli leaders from the start, followed by a horrific catalogue of genocidal acts carried out with a violence as ruthless as it is systematic. Neighborhood after neighborhood, town after town, hospital after hospital, school after school, shelter after shelter, church after church, mosque after mosque, field after field, food store after food store.

Two years of siege, blocking aid, food, water, medicine, fuel, and every essential of human life. A chain of massacres, mass abductions, torture camps, sexual violence, intentionally imposed disease and starvation. Palestinian toddlers shot by snipers for sport. Palestinian captives tortured to death. Gaza reduced to a moonscape. https://www.counterpunch.org/2025/11/03/terms-of-surrender-the-conspiracy-to-obstruct-justice-in-palestine/

Autopsy of a Pseudo-study: Debunking ‘Debunking Genocide’

https://open.substack.com/pub/palestinechronicle/p/autopsy-of-a-pseudo-study-debunking

25 Highly Respected Orgs Who Say Israel's Committing Genocide

The debate is over.

Amnesty International

Human Rights Watch

B’Tselem

Doctors Without Borders

International Assoc. Of Genocide Scholars

Al-Mezan Center for Human Rights

UN Human Rights Office of The High Commissioner

UN Commission of Inquiry

Palestinian Center for Human Rights

Al-Haq human rights org

War on Want

Veterans for Peace

Physicians for Human Rights

Within Our Lifetime

If Not Now

Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention

International Federation for Human Rights

Center for Constitutional Rights

European Center for Constitutional Human Rights

Jewish Voice for Peace

Jurist for the Respect of International Law

Nelson Mandela’s The Elders of global leaders

Oxfam International

Code Pink

Doctors Against Genocide

https://open.substack.com/pub/realleecamp/p/25-highly-respected-orgs-who-say

“Exposing the Big Lie: Countering Genocide Denial

How I responded to Israeli propaganda in the Scottish Herald” 

AVIGAIL ABARBANEL

DEC 8

https://open.substack.com/pub/avigail/p/exposing-the-big-lie-countering-genocide

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Brian Boru's avatar
Brian Boru
11hEdited

Well said Avigail 👍💚. Terrific article which exposes the likes of Sammy Stein for what he is. The latest in a long line of ‘operatives’, probably on some wage from Israel or close supporters, who is without an ounce of empathy. Such individuals are well-chosen by the settler colonialists for their profound ignorance, lack of intellectual curiosity, weak willed and prone to be manipulated as useful idiots. These people are an essential element of all colonialism throughout history. Sad.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Avigail Abarbanel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture