Exposing the Big Lie: Countering Genocide Denial
How I responded to Israeli propaganda in the Scottish Herald
Last week, the Scottish Herald published a piece by Sammy Stein denying genocide in Gaza. Stein’s article deployed the classic ‘Big Lie’ propaganda technique — stating grotesque fabrications so outrageous they require no evidence. Those who use this technique — typically far-right propagandists — believe that mere repetition of claims makes them true. Stein’s central claim that “more Gazans were alive at the end of the war than before it” exemplifies this perfectly. It’s a claim so extreme that people might believe it because they assume no one would make something like that up.
Trump and his minions regularly employ Big Lie tactic, for example, claiming that all immigrants from certain countries are ‘drug dealers and murderers’. Nigel Farage and his followers are doing the same thing here in the UK when they claim that all asylum seekers are sexual predators. No evidence required, just repetition and volume. As psychologist Ramani Durvasula explains,
“Repetition is important, because the Big Lie works through indoctrination. The Big Lie then becomes its own evidence base — if it is repeated enough, people believe it, and the very repetition almost tautologically becomes the support for the Lie.” (Salon. 3rd Feb. 2022)
But even beyond the lies, what stands out is Stein’s profound absence of empathy and humanity. What kind of a person hides behind cold legalism to obscure seventy-seven years of documented settler-colonial intent, and unfathomable human suffering?
One thing I didn’t include in my rebuttal was the glaring implication of Stein’s logic: if population survival disproves genocide, then the Holocaust wasn’t genocide either because the Nazis didn’t kill all Jews. Whether Stein was sloppy or chose to ignore it, his argument falls apart when applied to a case he would never dare to deny.
I don’t typically engage in debates with Zionists or Israel’s defenders. I don’t debate whether settler-colonialism is wrong any more than I’d debate the merits of child abuse, or slavery. Some wrongs are just wrong. They’re not up for debate, nor should they be normalised or legitimised through ‘both sides’ discourse. Those capable of empathy and honest reckoning find their way; those blinded by tribal loyalty or fear won’t be swayed by argument.
So why respond to Stein? The fellow activist who pointed Stein’s article to me asking if I could respond was rightly concerned. When a major newspaper platforms grotesque fabrications and genocide denial, silence becomes complicity. My rebuttal isn’t for Stein — it’s for readers who deserve access to facts and evidence he deliberately obscured.
Today, the Herald published my rebuttal in the same prominent slot, for which I’m grateful. Below is my response in full.
Israel’s assault on Gaza meets every criterion of genocide
By Avigail Abarbanel
Sammy Stein’s recent Herald article denying genocide in Gaza (‘Genocide in Gaza? The law, the facts and the myths behind the claim’ 1/12/2025) hides behind legal technicalities whilst displaying a profound absence of compassion.
If Stein and his family were trapped under bombardment, their homes destroyed, their children starving, would he want others parsing legalese about whether their suffering technically qualified as genocide? His retreat into cold jurisprudence reveals what blind loyalty to Israel costs: the capacity to recognise the humanity of its victims.
More troubling still, Stein’s article contains a claim so demonstrably false it demands immediate correction: “more Gazans were alive at the end of the war than before it.” With Gaza’s infrastructure destroyed, thousands buried under rubble, and healthcare systems obliterated, no accurate population count is remotely possible.
The Lancet estimates the true death toll, including indirect deaths from destroyed healthcare and infrastructure, could exceed 186,000 — roughly 8% of Gaza’s population. A recent Lancet study using capture-recapture analysis found the death toll from traumatic injuries alone was 41% higher than officially reported. Stein’s grotesque population claim has zero evidentiary basis.
But Stein also misunderstands genocidal intent under international law.
He insists that Israel’s stated military objectives — dismantling Hamas — preclude genocidal intent. Yet Article II of the Genocide Convention requires only “intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group.”
The convention explicitly includes “deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction” — precisely what Israel has done by systematically destroying hospitals, water systems, universities, and residential areas whilst blocking humanitarian aid.
Intent need not be explicitly declared; as international tribunals have consistently ruled, it can be inferred from the pattern and scale of actions.
When Israeli officials repeatedly call Gazans “human animals,” when Defence Minister Yoav Gallant announces “no electricity, no food, no water, no fuel,” when members of the governing coalition openly advocate for Gaza’s depopulation, and when the military systematically destroys the infrastructure necessary to sustain life — the intent becomes unmistakable.
Yet Stein’s focus on Gaza serves a larger propaganda purpose: obscuring 77 years of systematic erasure. The settler-colonial project didn’t begin on 7th October 2023, or even in 1948. Intent to replace Palestinians was explicit from Zionism’s inception. Theodor Herzl, Zionism’s founder, wrote in 1895: “We shall try to spirit the penniless population across the border by procuring employment for it in the transit countries, whilst denying it any employment in our own country.”
David Ben-Gurion, Israel’s founding prime minister, was obsessed with “transfer” — the euphemism for ethnic cleansing. In 1937, he wrote in his diary that “compulsory transfer of the Arabs from the valleys of the proposed Jewish state could give us something which we never had.”
In 1938, he told the Jewish Agency: “I support compulsory transfer. I don’t see anything immoral in it.” After the 1948 Nakba, during which 750,000 Palestinians were expelled and over 500 villages destroyed, Ben-Gurion wrote: “We must do everything to ensure they never do return.”
This wasn’t fringe thinking — it was mainstream Zionist policy across the political spectrum. Yosef Weitz, director of the Jewish National Fund’s Settlement Department and head of Israel’s official Transfer Committee in 1948, understood that despite decades of land purchases, Jews owned merely 3.5% of Palestine by 1947. Demographic replacement through mass expulsion was always the plan.
One must ask: why is Stein so invested in denying what is plainly visible? What motivates such determined obfuscation? His selective invocation of international law — mentioning the ICJ’s provisional measures whilst ignoring that the court found a plausible case worthy of its consideration — reveals advocacy, not analysis.
Stein claims that evacuation warnings and humanitarian corridors prove benign intent. Yet warnings to “evacuate or die” whilst systematically destroying every place to which people might flee demonstrates the opposite. This is ethnic cleansing with a veneer of legality — precisely what the Genocide Convention was designed to prevent.
The convention’s framers, fresh from the Holocaust, understood that genocide is not merely industrialised slaughter. It encompasses any systematic effort to destroy a group through killing, causing serious harm, or deliberately inflicting conditions calculated to bring about physical destruction.
Gaza meets every criterion. When 69% of buildings are damaged or destroyed, when healthcare systems are obliterated, when children die of malnutrition and preventable disease, when an entire population is rendered unable to sustain itself — this is genocide by “conditions of life.”
Stein’s argument that population growth precludes genocide is wrong, given that accurate population counts are impossible and that the Genocide Convention explicitly states that destruction of a group “in part” constitutes genocide. The law does not require complete extermination.
The real question isn’t whether genocide is occurring — Holocaust scholars, international law experts, and UN officials have made that determination. The question is why some people work so strenuously to deny it. Perhaps because acknowledging genocide in Gaza requires confronting the settler-colonial project’s foundational violence. That reckoning is long overdue.
Avigail Abarbanel is a granddaughter of holocaust survivors on her mother’s side. She was born, raised and educated in Israel, and served in the Israeli army between 1982-1984. Avigail renounced her Israeli citizenship in 2001 in protest and has been an activist for Palestinian human rights since. She is the editor of Beyond Tribal Loyalties: Personal Stories of Jewish Peace Activists. Avigail is a BACP Senior Accredited psychotherapist and writer based in the Highlands.
Thanks for reading Avigail Abarbanel's Fully Human Essays!
