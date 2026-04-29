Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

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Baz's avatar
Baz
4d

Just a thought on the old ‘like’ button conversation, I get the gist of what you’re saying and I ‘like’ it without agreeing with everything😉

Yes there’s a big fat bias conformation thing going on and let’s face it we tend to follow writers who chime with our worldview. It’s used as an almost cost free way of showing support. (although ICE officers may take a different view) Be nice if there were a second button as well as the heart that meant something like “I’ve read your post and I’m considering it”

Also it’s hard ‘liking’ something terrible while appreciating the reason it was posted.

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Peter's avatar
Peter
3d

I think most who read your essays share the same reality then vision. Sometimes, rather than comment I stay basic and click “like” because really you’ve said it all.

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