Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

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Angela Manno's avatar
Angela Manno
5h

I watched the first four seasons. Doubt I'll watch any more since, like you say, it's a mirror. Another series that may interest you is Chimp Empire, a documentary about chimp society. So close to humans (in all our glorious violence and tribalism). When Jane Goodall was asked if chimps were her favorite animal she said, “Oh no, they're too much like humans. I like dogs.”

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Jonathan's avatar
Jonathan
4h

The fundamental human urge and need is not gross in its nature.

The fundamental human urge and need is not food, sex. power, things, or even physical survival,

The fundamental human urge and need is happiness - but not in the mere satisfaction-of-self sense.

The fundamental human urge and need is ECSTASY - or the free exercise of the ability to "step outside", or to effectively exceed and transcend point-of-view bondage of egoic and altogether mortal physical "self"-identity.

Every action based on egoic "self"-identification with the body, and, thus and thereby, with the total body-mind-complex is an anti-ecstatic, and thoroughly non-ecstatic act.

Whenever the INTRINSIC human capability for ecstasy is retarded or otherwise suppressed or repressed, human beings become helplessly ego-bound and psycho-physically dark. And they are, in that state subject to the bondage of a life seeking for ecstasy, and, via that life of seeking, bondage to illusions, to manipulation by external powers, and to enslavement by fruitless, and psycho-physically "self"-destructive, and non-"self"-transcending exercises of psycho-physical "self"-indulgence.

The motivating cause of ALL bodily "self"-indulgence is the inability to achieve and sustain ecstasy, or the transcending of the mortal "self-identity.

The effort of "self"-indulgence, which is intrinsically, and at root,, intentionally "self"-destructive, is a search to destroy what one presumes one cannot transcend.

The above is from a long essay titled The Perfect Way in this book:

http://www.adidam.org/teaching/aletheon

Four related references.

http://www.daplastique.com/essay/the-maze-of-ecstasy

http://beezone.com/current/whenbodyfulllight.html When the Body is Full of Light

http://beezone.com/current/cultureofecstasy.html The Culture of Ecstasy

http://beezone.com/baptism-of-immortal-happiness

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