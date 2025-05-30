(If you have received this by email, please click on the title to read the latest version. I often correct typos and continue to edit my essays after publishing the first version).

Ancient olive trees set on fire by Israeli colonisers. [Source: Middle East Monitor ]

“There is also the colonialist beginning of empire building and world making that enabled the occupation of Palestine, turned Palestinians and Bedouins into aliens and hostile forces in their own land and home, and began the long-continuing violence of the Nakba.” — Munther Isaac. Christ in the Rubble.

A Zionist supporter responded to my previous essay with this comment:

“I have listened to this entire exchange, article and 110 comments, and I still fail to see how the savage attack on Israel 10/7 is justified in any way, shape, or form. The fulminant and murderous hatred against Jews world-wide has been irrational and inescapable for the past 2000 years. If we could raise up a new island somewhere in the Mediterranean and put the Jews there, they might be safe. We can't. And so they went to their ancestral home. As long as they exist they are hated. They were savaged in Iraq, they were savaged in Algeria, they were savaged in Europe, they were savaged in Russia. If they are going to be attacked no matter where they are simply because they retain their identity, they might as well go home to Israel, where archeology proves that they are indigenous. No doubt they could have handled the Palestinians better than they did, but there was no place in the world where they were not hated, and the Holocaust precipitated the refugee crisis that forced the issue after WW2. Palestinians know that and so they deny the clear and obvious history of the Holocaust. Israel is responding to the Genocidal hatred of Iran, Hamas, and its brainwashing of 5 million Palestinians. When a population that large desires to destroy them, they fight back. [My bold highlights].

The commenter repeats familiar myths and falsehoods—similar to the ones I grew up on. She doesn’t bother denying genocide. She simply frames Israel’s actions as self-defence. Her logic is clear: ‘If millions want to kill me and my people, then it’s perfectly reasonable for my people to kill millions to eliminate the threat to us’. According to this commenter’s views—which are repeated by our media and politicians—Israel is not committing genocide, it is merely ‘defending itself’ from ‘deadly enemies who wish to destroy it’. Israeli politicians and Israel’s military have been claiming that ‘there are no innocents in Gaza’. No matter how many people are killed and in what manner, no matter who they are—newborn babies, toddlers, children, teenagers, people with disabilities, the well and the unwell, elderly women and men—making them suffer and killing them is seen as justifiable and acceptable.

What people are prepared to do in the name of their fears depends on the degree to which they are capable of empathy. No matter how angry or scared we are, the same part of the brain responsible for empathy, mitigates our behaviour and regulates it to stop us from harming others and ourselves. Fear is not an excuse for harmful behaviour. Small children are scared most of the time and their behaviour can often be savage. Their brains are not yet sufficiently developed to regulate their behaviour or emotions, or to experience empathy. They require adults to set boundaries and regulate their behaviour for them. We can and should validate all children’s emotions—it is crucial for healthy human development—but we do not tolerate or allow behaviours that pose a risk to them or others.

There is no question that Israeli society lives in a state of chronic fear that is deliberately cultivated. From infancy Israeli Jews are taught to fear and mistrust the non-Jewish world. What the commenter expressed in her response to my article is what most Israeli Jews think and feel. But is fear a justification for genocide? Where do we draw a line between feelings and behaviour, and why do we behave differently within our societies than we do in the international domain?

Ignoring or avoiding the context of Israel’s violence

Like many supporters of Israel and well over 80% of Israeli Jews, this commenter is either wilfully blind to the fact that Zionism is a settler-colonial project, or actively justifies it. I cannot speak for heavily indoctrinated Zionist Jews outside of Israel, but most Israelis know exactly what Israel is doing in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. They are also fully aware of the precarious status of the two million Palestinian citizens of Israel. Israel’s own politicians are not hiding anything—they are saying it as it is.

Most Israeli citizens are trained soldiers. The soldiers and officers committing genocide in Gaza and the West Bank are not eighteen-year-old recruits—they are ordinary Israeli citizens serving in what Israel calls ‘milu'im’ (reserve duty). But Israeli reserve duty differs fundamentally from that in countries like the UK. Every Jewish Israeli citizen must perform regular yearly reserve service. This usually means a month a year, but during war, service can extend for months. Men serve until the age of forty-five, women until forty. Those with specialist skills may be called up even later if they’re healthy, and anyone can volunteer beyond the cutoff age. Israel has relatively few career officers—its main military force consists of ordinary citizens. This means there are few secrets in Israeli society about what the military does.

Owen Jones reports on Jewish Israeli attitudes to the genocide in Gaza, citing polling data, but the reality in Israel is far worse than he reports. The Hebrew diagram he shares shows that between 70% and 97% of Israeli Jews—across four groups: secular, ‘traditional’, ‘religious’ and ‘orthodox’—support the forced expulsion of Gaza’s people. The highest percentage (97%) are the Orthodox, and the 70% are the ‘secular’— the section of Jewish Israeli society to which I used to belong. These 70-97% know perfectly well what ‘forced expulsion’ means, and what will happen to any Palestinian who refuses to leave.

I grew up on the principle that ‘the end justifies the means’. In other words, that it is OK to do terrible things in order to achieve the ultimate goal of creating an exclusively Jewish state. It doesn’t matter who suffers—including Israel’s own Jewish citizens—and it is perfectly reasonable to sacrifice millions of human beings simply because they are not Jewish.

Referring to the Israeli Historian Benny Morris—one of the original Israeli revisionist historians who blew the Zionist lie out of the water, then panicked and became an apologist for genocide—Munther Isaac says in Christ in the Rubble:

“And it is truly inexplicable for a historian of his credentials to claim that ethnic cleansing was a measure of protection for the colonizers against the colonized. Colonizers do not defend themselves. They attack. … The victims are blamed for defending their towns and villages, protecting their families, and resenting the colonization of their land”.

Isaac spells it out clearly: settler-colonialism is an act of violation, aggression, abuse and ultimately genocide.



As Patrick Wolfe said, settler colonialism, by definition, requires a policy of ‘elimination of the native’.

“Whatever settlers may say—and they generally have a lot to say—the primary motive for elimination is not race (or religion, ethnicity, grade of civilization, etc.) but access to territory. Territoriality is settler colonialism’s specific, irreducible element. … Settler colonialism destroys to replace. As Theodor Herzl, founding father of Zionism, observed in his allegorical manifesto/novel, “If I wish to substitute a new building for an old one, I must demolish before I construct.” In a kind of realization that took place half a century later, one-time deputy-mayor of West Jerusalem Meron Benvenisti recalled, “As a member of a pioneering youth movement, I myself ‘made the desert bloom’ by uprooting the ancient olive trees of al-Bassa to clear the ground for a banana grove, as required by the ‘planned farming’ principles of my kibbutz, Rosh Haniqra.” Renaming is central to the cadastral effacement/replacement of the Palestinian Arab presence that Benvenisti poignantly recounts.” — Wolfe, P. (2006). Settler colonialism and the elimination of the native. Journal of Genocide Research. 8(4). pp 387-409. Available at: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/14623520601056240?scroll=top&needAccess=true (Accessed: 28th May 2025)

For those who do not understand why Jewish colonists (aka ‘settlers’) burn or uproot olive trees, including trees that have lived for a 1000 years, it’s because they have other plans for the land they wish to appropriate. Israel has just announced twenty-two new colonies in the illegally colonised West Bank following a secret vote two weeks ago. Israel’s Defense Minister, “called the move a ‘historic decision’ that would “strengthen our hold on Judea and Samaria,” using the biblical reference for the West Bank”. What more does Israel need to do or say to convince people that it is determined to complete its settler-colonial project?

Settler-colonialism is a home invasion with the purpose of possessing the land and replacing its inhabitants with the settler-coloniser’s people. To accomplish this goal, it is necessary to remove the inhabitants and crush any resistance. Settler-colonialism is a complex crime encompassing violence, theft, humiliation, disempowerment, control, oppression, and ultimately the elimination of the inhabitants. To succeed, settler-colonialism requires a sense of entitlement and superiority, and a permanent absence of empathy. Settler-colonialism is genocide.

What kind of person or society justifies settler-colonialism? It requires someone who has abandoned their full humanity. As Munther Isaac says,

“If you are not appalled by what is happening in Gaza, if you are not shaken to your core—there is something wrong with your humanity.” —Christ in the Rubble: Faith, the Bible, and the Genocide in Gaza. p.180.

Standing up to Israel

Shortly after moving to Scotland, an Israeli Rabbi emailed to tell me I was despicable and devoid of values. The most noble and important value, he said, was loyalty to one’s group. By criticising Israeli society publicly, I had revealed my ‘corrupt’ character. This ‘Israel right or wrong’ mentality—loyalty regardless of actions—is widespread among Zionists. In this mindset, disloyalty equals treason. As Bush said after 9/11: “You’re either with us or with the terrorists.” No questioning allowed, no interest in right or wrong. It’s cult psychology. Zionists don’t care about my objections to Israeli actions—they just want them kept private so they don’t ‘give ammunition to antisemites’. What drives someone to support genocide for tribal loyalty? Fear. When cornered, Zionists typically fall back on: ‘It’s us or them’. They dress up this primitive terror as noble loyalty, but it’s just people too frightened to maintain basic human values.

You can’t talk people out of fear, but when they carry out policies that harm others in the name of their fears, they must be stopped. My profession offers a useful lesson. Where there is abuse in a relationship, we don’t do relationship therapy—we stop the abuse first. We move victims to safety and dismantle the power structure. The abuser’s psychology is irrelevant. They can get therapy, if they want it, after the abuse stopped and the victims are safe.

The time for analysing Israeli psychology, accommodating their fears, or protecting their sensibilities has passed. Whilst we debate and empathise, Palestinians die. The moment demands action, not understanding. The question isn’t why Israelis act as they do—it’s why the world continues to let them. Israel will not stop on its own. It must be stopped, and the only way to stop it is with military intervention in addition to a complete boycott and arms embargo. If Western powers really care about the Palestinians, they will do the right thing. If our leaders don’t act, what they are saying to us loud and clear is that they don’t give a damn about the elimination of the Palestinian people that is not only unfolding right in front of us it is openly declared by Israel’s leaders. And if this is what our leaders are saying to us, they don’t deserve to be in power.

