Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Boru's avatar
Brian Boru
2d

Brilliant article. Shining a harsh light upon the pathological cult of Israel and the vile, pathetic enabling of ‘the West’. My view is that we systematically destroy the Israeli economy through full spectrum sanctions. Perhaps it’s time to also target the chief enablers of this new holocaust: the USA

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies by Avigail Abarbanel and others
Matt Buckley's avatar
Matt Buckley
2dEdited

It's high time that political leaders the world over acknowledge that the ideology of Zionism is fundamentally discriminatory and therefore unjust.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
59 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Avigail Abarbanel
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture