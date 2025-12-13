This Substack documents Israeli genocide against Palestinians and examines the psychology, history and politics of Zionist settler-colonialism.

I write from the position of someone who grew up in Israel, served in its military, and spent decades deprogramming from Zionist indoctrination. I know Israeli society from the inside. I know its arguments, its justifications, and its propaganda tactics intimately.

What will not be tolerated here:

Comments defending, minimising or justifying Israeli actions against Palestinians will be deleted and commenters blocked. This includes:

• Whataboutism (“but what about Hamas/other countries/other conflicts”)

• False equivalence (“both sides” arguments)

• Hasbara talking points in any form (I grew up with Hasbara and there’s nothing I haven’t already seen or heard).

• Questioning whether what Israel is doing constitutes genocide

• Tone policing those who speak plainly about genocide

• Bad faith ‘just asking questions’ that serve to derail or deflect

Why I will not engage with these tactics:

Niceness to bad-faith actors is cruelty to their victims or the victims of those they support. When someone deploys propaganda to defend or minimise genocide, treating them as a good-faith interlocutor is an insult to Palestinians being murdered, starved and ethnically cleansed as we speak.

I do not owe civility to those who provide cover for mass murder. Neither do you.

This space is for:

• People seeking to understand the psychological, political and historical mechanisms behind Israeli genocide

• Those who need validation and to feel more confident in their activism

• Those supporting Palestinian liberation and human rights

• Honest discussion and genuine questions

• Holding Israel and its enablers accountable

• Applying pressure on those in power to take the right action

If you’re here to run interference for Israel, you’re in the wrong place. Remove yourself, or I will remove you.