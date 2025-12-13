Genocide Apologists and Hasbara Trolls: Read This First
Defending Israeli Genocide? Lacking Empathy for Israel’s Victims? You’re Not Welcome Here
This Substack documents Israeli genocide against Palestinians and examines the psychology, history and politics of Zionist settler-colonialism.
I write from the position of someone who grew up in Israel, served in its military, and spent decades deprogramming from Zionist indoctrination. I know Israeli society from the inside. I know its arguments, its justifications, and its propaganda tactics intimately.
What will not be tolerated here:
Comments defending, minimising or justifying Israeli actions against Palestinians will be deleted and commenters blocked. This includes:
• Whataboutism (“but what about Hamas/other countries/other conflicts”)
• False equivalence (“both sides” arguments)
• Hasbara talking points in any form (I grew up with Hasbara and there’s nothing I haven’t already seen or heard).
• Questioning whether what Israel is doing constitutes genocide
• Tone policing those who speak plainly about genocide
• Bad faith ‘just asking questions’ that serve to derail or deflect
Why I will not engage with these tactics:
Niceness to bad-faith actors is cruelty to their victims or the victims of those they support. When someone deploys propaganda to defend or minimise genocide, treating them as a good-faith interlocutor is an insult to Palestinians being murdered, starved and ethnically cleansed as we speak.
I do not owe civility to those who provide cover for mass murder. Neither do you.
This space is for:
• People seeking to understand the psychological, political and historical mechanisms behind Israeli genocide
• Those who need validation and to feel more confident in their activism
• Those supporting Palestinian liberation and human rights
• Honest discussion and genuine questions
• Holding Israel and its enablers accountable
• Applying pressure on those in power to take the right action
If you’re here to run interference for Israel, you’re in the wrong place. Remove yourself, or I will remove you.
