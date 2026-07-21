Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DEREK HANDS's avatar
DEREK HANDS
7d

Humanity has definitely failed the Palestinians.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
7d

And this is why people like Bari Weiss think this is a messaging problem.

In the past it was easier to convince people that it wasn't actually genocide but bringing democracy or some other ridiculous thing. Now that we can see it on our screens and hear about it from people in the region, we know better and we object.

Reply
Share
31 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Avigail Abarbanel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture