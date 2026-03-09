Grammar in the Service of a Murderous Cult
Language, Lions, and Mass Murder
I don’t have an X account. I came across this screenshot of an X post in a cynical article in a publication called Interesting Engineering about some ‘interesting markings’ someone spotted on a bomb carried by Israeli F-16 flying death machines.
The article is essentially a tech enthusiasm piece. The “mysterious” and “unusual” framing in the headline and throughout treats weapons as objects of curiosity and specialist interest. The publication’s name, ‘Interesting Engineering’ tells you everything you need to know. The bombs are ‘interesting’. The engineering is ‘fascinating’. The markings are ‘unusual’.
What the article buries is what white phosphorus actually does to human beings. It mentions the weapon was ‘designed to destroy stockpiles of chemical and biological weapons’ and describes it as ‘limiting potential harm to civilians’. The article essentially launders the weapon’s purpose through its original design rationale, as if this settles the question of what it does when used in a densely populated city like Tehran.
White phosphorus burns at around 800°C, cannot be extinguished with water, adheres to skin, and continues burning until it consumes itself or is deprived of oxygen. Its use in populated areas is considered a war crime. Israel has deployed it in Gaza more than once and doctors who reported from there over the years have recognised the telltale signs of white phosphorus injuries. None of this appears in the article. This is cold, robotic weapons journalism with no feel or humanity. The question driving this piece is what is this weapon and how does it work — not what it does to a city full of people.
The article from Interesting Engineering included a screenshot from an Israeli Air Force’s X post. Its language drew my attention, particularly in light of the fact that an overwhelming majority of Israeli Jews (93.2%, according to a poll by the Israel Democracy Institute) support this deadly, illegal, and unprovoked attack on a sovereign country.
This is my translation from the Hebrew of the Air Force’s X post:
“We are flying deep into enemy territory and above his [sic] capital city, Tehran, with determination and a profound sense of purpose and calling. We shall not stop.
Flight crews are carrying out their mission far from Israel, at great risk, even as the enemy’s air defence system launches dozens of surface-to-air missiles against them.
Ground crews, pilots, and navigators at the base operate around the clock, with courage, in the face of danger, with professionalism and cooperation, to ensure the success of the mission and to protect the citizens of Israel.
Maintenance personnel operate heroically under fire, arming, refuelling, servicing, and dispatching aircraft at all hours.
I salute the Air Force personnel and the base personnel for the fortitude and the values they display. — Base Commander, Ramat David, Brigadier General1 A.”
In my translation I deliberately kept the masculine language used in the original Hebrew text. Modern Hebrew is a relatively new and invented language. It doesn’t have the vast vocabulary of languages that had millennia to evolve organically. As a result, the language is extremely economical, and translation must take extra care not to lose the nuance hidden in grammatical choices and specific words.
In Hebrew, the name of the country ‘Iran’ (פרס or איראן) is feminine and would require feminine pronouns. ‘Enemy’ (אויב), on the other hand, is masculine. The choice to use the masculine ‘enemy’ rather than naming Iran is deliberate. This is grammar in the service of propaganda, which also reveals something about Israel’s society and its relationship with gender. By keeping the adversary abstract and masculine, the Air Force writer preserves an aggressive, militant tone that naming the actual country would grammatically undermine. The enemy is a ‘him’, a worthy masculine adversary, not a ‘her’.
This also fits a broader pattern in militaristic and nationalist rhetoric. The enemy is depersonalised and dehumanised enough to be faceless, but gendered in a way that frames the conflict in traditionally masculine terms of confrontation between men. Naming Iran would actually humanise it in a sense, give it an identity, and grammatically feminise it.
This Air Force message, and much of what appears in Israeli media, is no different from what I grew up with in Israel — only now it’s on steroids. The language of the post is designed to whip up blood-curdling passion about this so-called ‘war’, to galvanise the public and ensure complete societal consensus behind Israel’s government and its citizens’ military.
The figure at the front of the photo in the X post is wearing a T-shirt bearing the words ‘A People Like a Lion’ (עם כלביא)2 — the code name Israel gave to its previous attack on Iran last year, which clearly did not achieve its intended outcome. This is a society that prints T-shirts to commemorate and celebrate deadly attacks on civilians in other countries.
Footnote 2 below is substantial, but readers who follow it will come away understanding something fundamental about how Israel constructs its self-image and legitimises its violence. That a modern state deploys Biblical conquest poetry to name operations involving 2,000-pound precision bombs and white phosphorus is not incidental. It reveals the ideological core at the heart of Zionism and Israel — a 21st century military apparatus animated by Bronze Age settler-colonial mythology, in which the slaughter of the ‘other’ is not only justified but ordained.
Israeli society is awash with triumphalism, self-righteousness, quasi religious zeal and a cruelty so normalised it’s no longer recognised for what it is. Any attempt to express empathy towards Israel’s ‘enemies’ is met with accusations of treachery and betrayal of the cult. There is plenty of emotion in Israeli society, but it is the wrong kind. It’s what my profession calls ‘emotionality’: an overbearing, sanctimonious, self-absorbed grief that weeps for the cult’s own largely self-inflicted suffering, and feels nothing, not even the faintest tremor, for those burning under the cult’s bombs.
Netanyahu’s bid to unite a disastrously fracturing society is succeeding, at least in the short term. But when this ‘war’ becomes a protracted catastrophe, we’ll witness what Ilan Pappé predicts as the collapse of the Zionist state. The more violence Israel uses, the more it lashes out in all directions, the quicker it brings its own downfall.
Israeli Jews don’t see anything wrong with attacking others or with the way they talk about it. In their own minds they are a permanently threatened people who have every right to do whatever they want to ‘save’ themselves. Netanyahu is putting all his faith in Trump, whom he is so far manipulating with considerable success — narcissists intuitively understand what works with other narcissists. He believes the US will replenish Israel’s coffers and will rebuild its economy following this recent ill-fated venture. But given the fact that the US too is collapsing, chances are the two countries will go down in a mutual embrace.
Whilst we are awaiting Israel’s (and the US’s) inevitable downfall, we need to remember Ilan Pappé’s warning that settler-colonial regimes are at their most dangerous and deadly when they are taking their last breaths. With all eyes on Iran and on Trump’s antics, Israel is attempting to complete its settler-colonial takeover of the West Bank, where the entire population is facing hourly and daily escalating harassment and pogroms, and an imminent risk of forced expulsion and ethnic cleansing.
On 4th March, +972 Magazine reported:
Within hours of the war beginning on Saturday morning, the Israeli army shut all checkpoints across the West Bank and blocked roads between cities and villages with iron gates and earth mounds. It also installed new iron gates in locations where none had previously existed. Settlers brought in excavators to seal makeshift passages Palestinians had carved out over the past two and a half years, in areas where the army has kept roads closed since the start of Israel’s genocide in Gaza.
On Sunday, soldiers distributed leaflets to Palestinians in several localities announcing that the army “has imposed a preemptive security cordon around the entire Judea and Samaria area,” banning movement between different West Bank districts “until further notice.”
When you plan to harm a population or ethnically cleanse it, the first step is to trap them in a ghetto to prevent all movement in or out, and control the availability and distribution food, water, medicines, electricity, and all other essentials. The aim is to induce as many deaths as possible through starvation and deprivation of the basic conditions of life and not allow anyone to slip through the net. Fewer people means fewer to expel or eliminate. That is what Israel has been doing in Gaza.
Israel will not be able to carpet bomb the West Bank as it did Gaza, because of the large population of Jewish colonists living there. But there is little doubt that those in charge in Israel have been brainstorming ways to empty the West Bank of its Palestinian population. The territories Israel is clearing in Syria and South Lebanon are intended for what in Israel is called ‘transfer’. I suspect Israel is plotting to expel West Bank survivors and dump them across the border into South Lebanon and Syria.
Israel is not original. It has learned from what the Nazis did before and during the Second World War, including the lesson that a plan of mass extermination works better behind the smokescreen of war. This attack on Iran, and the escalation Israel hopes it will trigger, is precisely the cover Israel believes it needs to complete the settler-colonial project — namely, finish the removal of Palestinians from all of historic Palestine and their replacement with Jews. A Third World War is what Israel is hoping to trigger, and it is precisely what must be stopped.
Israel does not care who dies, where, or how many, in pursuit of its Messianic fantasy. Narcissistic leaders of Netanyahu’s kind have demonstrated throughout history that they will sacrifice their own people without hesitation for personal and ideological gain. They have always brought about their own downfall, but at an immeasurable cost to countless others. In a small, interdependent world, no one is untouched and what we are made to go through is nothing short of insanity. We need leaders who will name what’s happening for what it is and steer humanity onto a different path.
Our current course — and our enablement of the worst among us — will not end well and the situation for the Palestinians has never been more dangerous or urgent. Israel is a death cult. It was never the ‘good guy’ in our human story and what we are witnessing and experiencing now was always coming. Without the collusion of the rest of the world none of this would be possible. Now the world has a chance to correct past mistakes and do the right thing. How long do we have to wait, how much more devastation do we have to witness, how many more senseless deaths will the world see, before someone starts to rein in Israel and the US, and steers us in a new direction? The story we were fed was always fraudulent. It’s time for a new and better one.
In the British military the rank is Colonel.
‘A People Like a Lion’ (עם כלביא), is a Biblical reference from Numbers 23:24. It draws a parallel between the qualities of the people and those of a lion, a highly revered animal in the Bible. The English translations I have found do not quite do justice to the original Hebrew. They water down the meaning of this chilling phrase and mistranslate the word לביא — another Hebrew word for lion — into lioness.
כד - הֶן-עָם כְּלָבִיא יָקוּם, וְכַאֲרִי יִתְנַשָּׂא; לֹא יִשְׁכַּב עַד-יֹאכַל טֶרֶף, וְדַם-חֲלָלִים יִשְׁתֶּה
My own translation: ’Naturally, like a great lion the people will rise, and like a lion it will tower; It will not lie down until it consumes its prey, until it drinks the blood of the slain’.
The verse is written in characteristic Biblical poetry style, which is often lost in English translation. Each evocative and graphic statement is repeated in slightly different words for poetic emphasis. What makes this verse so chilling as the name of a military operation is its second half: it shall not lie down until it devours its prey, and drinks the blood of the slain.
The use of the word חֲלָלִים (chala’lim — slain) is interesting too. Chalal (singular of chala’lim) doesn't mean prey or quarry in the animal sense. It means one who is pierced or slain, and is used consistently in Biblical Hebrew for human casualties of war and violence. Chala’lim are not animals brought down by a predator, they are fallen warriors, or victims of killing. It makes the verse chilling because it’s clear it’s talking about human blood and human fatalities of war. Whoever named that operation either knew this precisely or absorbed it unconsciously, which in some ways is worse. Netanyahu has enough Biblical experts around him to offer him Biblically-driven language.
For anyone who is interested, this particular chapter is a part of the Balak and Bil’am story from, Numbers, the fourth book of the Torah. Balak, king of Moav, is terrified of the Israelites advancing through the region and hires Bil'am, a non-Israelite prophet or seer, to curse them. But every time Bil’am opens his mouth to curse Israel, God puts blessings in his mouth instead, and he can’t help himself.
The verse from which the operation’s name was taken, Numbers 23:24, is one of those involuntary blessings. The profound irony is that words spoken by a foreign seer, intended to serve as a curse, became instead a cornerstone of Israelite self-image. Now it’s used by Israel to name a bombing operation.
The timing of the Biblical story is also significant. It is a kind of prelude to the settler-colonial genocide of Canaan by the Israelites as they emerge from their mythical 40 years in the desert. The story captures the fear of the indigenous peoples of the region at what is coming towards them. Balak’s terror is the terror of someone who can see the writing on the wall. This adds another layer of grim irony to Israel choosing this particular verse to name a military operation — it’s a verse spoken in the context of indigenous people’s existential dread of an advancing conquering force, repurposed as the conquering force’s own battle cry.
The Bible is not history, and many of those stories were almost certainly constructed for the purposes of identity formation and mythological continuity. To me it’s always read like the kind of mythology perpetuated by a cult. The Jewish people of Israel are mostly descendants of immigrants, and are not the original people of Palestine. But the mythology of an ancient cult was adopted fully by a present day one and is used to justify the unjustifiable.
Outstanding piece and deeply depressing. I’m terrified for the Palestinians and the Iranians. The Israelis are irredeemably insane and the American military is devoid of conscience and humanity. While it’s wonderful to see Israel get a well-deserved beating, the cost to good people is astronomical.
It is abundantly obvious that the goal of Israel and the US is to turn Iran into a failed state.