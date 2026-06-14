Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

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Claire Cohen's avatar
Claire Cohen
6dEdited

As a fellow mental health clinician (a child psychiatrist), I really appreciate your posts. I have been sharing them with other like-minded mental health professionals. I have also been sharing them with Doctors Against Genocide, of which I am a member. You might want to join this group. It was founded by two Palestinian-American physicians; but there are many Jewish healthcare and mental healthcare workers in it two (about 10% to 20%).

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Rosie's avatar
Rosie
6d

Such a vital piece. This sadism has got to be named - the wounds of genocide and psychopathy has got to be brought out into the open to be healed - that’s why those in the wellness industry who refuse to acknowledge the genocide lose my trust forever. Shamefully there are many many many of these. Thank you for your work

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