A screenshot of this ‘Save the Hilltop Youth!’ Substack page. I did not want to link to it, because when I tried, it appeared with a ‘Subscribe’ button (to that page) that I could not delete. But you can find the page easily from this screenshot.

I would like to draw readers’ attention to a Substack page called ‘Save the Hilltop Youth!’ by a psychopathic person going by the name, Dean Maughvet. He wrote a reply to one of my recent articles (screenshot below), where he tells me to ‘shut up’, and instead of talking, to come and help them ‘fight’. He also says he and his friends are organising something ‘big’ against the ‘Palestinian population’. He might be just bragging, but I would not take the risk, because we know that attacks on Palestinians are taking place daily.

These religious fanatics are very dangerous because they do not fear other human beings, or human institutions. Can you imagine what the Palestinians are living with in the colonised West Bank? This kind of rhetoric was behind attacks on Jews, for example, long before the actual holocaust. In Germany, the authorities largely stood by when organised thugs attacked Jews during the Kristallnacht. Similarly, the Israeli military and police stand by and protect the attackers when they swoop down their hills, burn olive trees, prevent Palestinians from working on their land, and attack Palestinians indiscriminately. Israeli military and police are more likely to arrest Palestinians, even when they are under attack, than they are to arrest the attackers themselves, or try to stop them.

The word ‘hilltop’ in the title of his page is significant, because all the colonies in the West Bank (aka ‘settlements’) are strategically built on hilltops, towering over Palestinian villages, and towns.

Normally, I do not give airtime, or attention to such depraved people. But I am making an exception on this occasion, because of the open threat of an imminent attack on Palestinians. In his comment, this dangerous religious fanatic says he lives in the colonised West Bank, and claims he and his people are planning something ‘big’. Just on the off chance this is true, they must be stopped.

This is not the first time I have received this kind of communication, which mostly arrives by email. Because of my background, these people think I could still be persuaded to return ‘to the fold’. This is why they dare to say things to me that they would not say to non-Jews. They have some trust, or hope, that I will not act against them because of some ‘loyalty’, they hope I might still have. Their Rabbis tell them it is a great ‘mitzvah’ (profoundly good and noble deed) to bring ‘stray’ Jews back into the group (or as I call it, ‘cult’). ‘Return’ is a hugely important, and loaded word in those branches of Jewish religion. Because of my ‘Jewish blood’, these people still consider me a member of the tribe, who could still be ‘saved’, and they give me the ‘benefit of the doubt’. If I went back, I would not only be received with open arms, I would be made into a big hero.

Do not worry. This is never going to happen. I am just explaining the mindset, and why I get to hear things from Zionists, religious or secular, that other people do not.

If people want to understand what’s behind the regular, and rapidly escalating attacks and abuse against the Palestinian people living in the colonised West Bank, then read some of this person’s material, that is, if you can stomach it. Even just a cursory read will tell you something about how he justifies his hatred, and genocidal aspirations with his religion. He does not believe that the Israeli state, or its military are going far enough, or are working fast enough. He uses many phrases and words in Hebrew from the Bible, and other religious texts, and cites depraved Rabbis, and religious fanatics with a lot of influence. I am sure you can look up online most of the Hebrew words or phrases he uses, but you are welcome to ask me too. I can translate, and offer context too. If you do this in the comments section, other readers will benefit.

Anyone spreading such religious fanaticism and hatred, calls for genocide, and ethnic cleansing, and openly threatening violence in the UK, US, Germany, France, and many other countries, would be breaking the law. The authorities in Western states would have to take action. People like this fellow and his followers are real terrorists who are brazenly breaking a number of important criminal laws. Imagine if a Muslim did this. People have been arrested here in the UK for far less.

I have reported this man’s reply, and his page to Substack, but I am not sure what they will do. Even if they take down his page, this person is still there doing what he does using other media and avenues available to him. Reporting him to the Israeli state, will obviously do nothing. Although he complains the Israeli military is not helping him and his people, we all know the Israeli military protects Jews, not Palestinians. These religious fanatic colonists have been doing Israel’s bidding for it, and their people have become deeply influential in the Israeli military, Government and the Knesset (Parliament).

This fellow perceives himself and his people as victims. He demonstrates the psychology and narrative of a murderous cult. He is called ‘Dean’, which is not a Hebrew or Israeli name, and his English is too good, suggesting he is a native English speaker. He could be one of those religious fanatics who moved to Israel from an English-speaking country. There are a good number of such people in the colonised West Bank. If he is writing on Substack in English, I wonder who he perceives his audience to be. Most Israeli Jews are not so great with English so he may not be writing to an Israeli audience. Either way, he is exposing himself.

Depending on what Substack decides to do, I am considering reporting him to the British Police. They can find out if he is a British citizen, or a citizen of another country other than Israel, and they can then use their international links to have him arrested for hate crimes, and plotting and threatening violence. The attacks on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank are not happening in a vacuum. They are called for, and are organised by people like this Dean, using social media platforms. They are so brazen, and so convinced in the rightness of what they do, that they are not even hiding.

Actions always begin with ideas that gain support, and can galvanise people. Depraved, crazy ideas lead to division, discrimination, persecution, ethnic cleansing, murder, and even genocide. Positive ideas that encourage cooperation, compassion, inclusiveness and common sense can lead to action that makes the world a better place.

If you read some of this fellow’s material, nothing stops you from reporting him to Substack. You can also report him to your country’s police for inciting hatred and threatening/plotting an attack on people. This is an example of a powerful action that anyone can take using just a keyboard. It can potentially prevent yet another atrocity against Palestinians, and could lead to the arrest, or some other action against religious criminals in the colonised West Bank and elsewhere.

From the tone of this Dean’s reply to me, you can see that despite his invitation for me to join them, he really holds me in contempt, and thinks that I’m weak. He thinks he’s powerful, and that nothing can stop him. Let’d show him that this is not true, and that he’s underestimating us and overestimating his own ability to do whatever he wants with impunity. Please share this with your circles. (I have not blocked him, so he might well read this too).