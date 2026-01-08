(If you have received this by email, please click on the title to read the latest version. I often correct typos and continue to edit my essays after publishing the first version).

In March last year I wrote an essay warning that analysts and politicians are missing the point about Trump.

I warned that

Trump’s only ‘position’ is his craving for an unending flow of ‘narcissistic supply’, which is admiration. (You can read the clinical definition of NPD here). The economy, Ukraine’s minerals, peace in Ukraine, Greenland, Gaza, Canada, Israel, the price of groceries or gas in the US, the environment, other people—none of these matter to him, except as props in his personal drama. I do not understand why people are so surprised and shocked when Trump behaves exactly as you would expect from a person with NPD. So many leaders in world history were narcissists, and we know so much about it1. What is unbelievable is not what Trump does, but the fact that so many are shocked by it.

Denmark and others thought Trump was just being ‘silly’ and his usual boastful, erratic self when he said he wanted Greenland. Denmark has no illusions any more after the US’s appalling attack on Venezuela, and is preparing for the worst. And what next after Greenland? If Armida van Rij’s analysis in The Guardian is to be trusted, Trump is poised to take over Europe too, helped by his far-right European allies and multinational tech giants who already control so much across the world. No doubt new collaborators we can’t yet identify will join their ranks. No one can commit evil on any scale without collaborators.

People with personality disorders don’t do anything unless it serves them. They can’t help but perceive all other human beings as resources. Contrary to the typical narrative they might offer, they also don’t do anything for the benefit of bigger causes or the interests of their nations, companies, or families. People with personality disorders are predators in human skin. Like all predators, they live to feed and focus completely on getting their next supply. Trump is a narcissist. He covets admiration above all, and everything he does is to feed his insatiable need for adoration.

The mistake analysts and politicians are making is interpreting Trump’s actions in geopolitical, military, economic, or historical terms. There are important insights to gain from each analysis or viewpoint, but the main problem keeps being overlooked or ignored.

I believe the situation is far less complicated than people realise. Trump is doing what every domestic abuser or narcissistic leader has always done. There is no doubt he is manufacturing political and military crises and dramas everywhere for the short-term gain of getting the attention he covets. But Trump and his minions are also playing a longer game. Trump is creating a reality that will make it easy to use the National Emergencies Act (1976). In a declared emergency, the President has broad powers to control commerce, restrict travel, seize property, and mobilise the military domestically.

Whilst election postponement is not specifically included in the National Emergencies Act, Trump could declare a National Emergency and claim that it requires postponement. He could point to ‘election integrity concerns’ or ‘foreign interference’ making voting unsafe. He can then refuse to leave office, claiming he’s ‘protecting’ democracy and the US from external threats which he is now generating. In a declared ‘national emergency’ of his own definition and making, Trump could declare Martial Law. The US executive can claim extraordinary powers during a crisis. It can suspend habeas corpus — enabling the detention of anyone without any need to defend it — and replace civilian government with military authority. (Lincoln suspended habeas corpus during Civil War in 1863.) Trump’s actions since he came to power demonstrate he is already testing those extraordinary powers even without declaring a National Emergency.

Trump has tasted the highest position any narcissist can possibly covet — the one that offers the most abundant narcissistic supply. But because he gained this through a democratic process, he knows it’s temporary. The extraordinary rewards he has achieved as a narcissist — the endless, abundant supply — can be snatched away in a flash if he is replaced in the next elections. He has already experienced this. I watched him carefully at the end of his first presidency. I knew a narcissist doesn’t just walk away from abundant, overflowing supply, and I wondered what his next move would be.

The desire to retrieve his magic porridge pot — this time permanently — is the only reason he is President again. It was deeply distressing to him when he lost the Presidency. He knows who his greatest enemy is — democracy — the only thing that stands between him and a lifetime of abundant narcissistic supply. Democracy is the traditional enemy of all absolutist monarchs. It took away their power and gave it to the people.

I think I know why political analysts prefer to ignore psychology. They don’t want to believe that the problems we have are this trivial — that they could all be attributed to basic human psychology. It must feel like an insult to their intellect, and they’d like to believe there is more depth or sophistication at play. But whether we like it or not, our individual and group psychology are behind everything we do, how we think, what we believe, and the choices we make. Human psychology is both the driver of and the foundation on which humans have always organised themselves. An important part of our psychology is that we don’t learn from experience.

US Democracy Is Over: Trump and the Monarchy He’s Establishing Are Here to Stay

People might dismiss the gilding of the White House and the construction of a gigantic ballroom as mere foibles of a narcissist with vulgar taste. But this is him building his permanent, private palace. In his mind, the White House no longer belongs to the country. It belongs to him.

I know good people in the US who still hold on to hope that this is just a bad phase; that after the elections they’ll be able to sigh in relief because Trump will be gone. But the next elections will not save the US from Trump or his coterie of dangerous collaborators — many of them lesser, albeit equally self-interested narcissists — because there isn’t going to be a next election. When US voters put this man in power, they signed the death warrant of their democracy, such as it was.

Trump is not a silly, dumb, impulsive five-year-old. He is a dangerous, cunning predator who will stop at nothing to secure his supply, and he is not going away, at least not willingly. He will continue to wreak havoc in the US and around the world. He will sacrifice every person in the US, burn the entire world — all to secure his supply. Human predators are cunning, but they are not necessarily smart. They do eventually destroy their world and themselves. The question is: do Americans want to go down with the ship like Egyptians went down with Cleopatra or Romans with Emperor Honorius? Nothing good is coming unless the people of the US rise against their tyrant.

We have so much insight from our history that we could apply if we chose to. But humanity is primitive. Most humans are driven by fear and are easily seduced by material comfort, short-term safety, glamour, ‘strong leaders’, and their false promises — anything for short-term survival. Ordinary people might think that if they keep quiet, comply, and wait it out, they’ll survive this ‘bad phase’. But when you make a deal with the devil, the devil always wins.

‘I’ll just keep my head down’, ‘It won’t affect me’, ‘I’m not political’, ‘If I comply, I’ll be safe’. These are the core delusions of ordinary people during authoritarian takeover. So many ordinary Germans thought precisely this way when the Nazis took over Germany. Amy Buller’s Darkness Over Germany provides invaluable insight into the minds of ordinary citizens during a totalitarian takeover by a dangerous, deadly narcissist. After decades of being out of print, Professor Kurt Barling republished Darkness Over Germany in 2017 — the second year of Trump’s first term. In his Foreward he says,

“In the original edition in 1943, A.D. Lindsay’s foreword to Darkness over Germany neatly summed up how I felt this text might still resonate with the challenges we face today – extremism and a descent into madness.”(p.9)

“The election of President Trump has had a dramatic effect on American political discourse. The expectation of turbulence over a modern presidential term has rarely been higher. The re-emergence of a populist political culture may have many reasons but it is certainly a force that cannot be ignored by liberals.” (p.11)

“Once again we are living in turbulent times. There are examples of modern atrocities aplenty and the rise of intolerance and national sentiment driven by emotion rather than reason is polluting political discourse pretty much everywhere. It is perhaps wise just now to look back to deepen our understanding of how easy it is to divide opinion and mobilize hostility against a particular group with an appeal to nationalism, despite that group not really being a significant cause of national troubles. That didn’t and doesn’t stop them being scapegoated as such.” (p.34)

Just because one doesn’t belong to a scapegoated group right now doesn’t mean they won’t be targeted later. No one is safe under totalitarianism.

The people of the United States need to recognise that they’re not special. They never were. They’re human beings — an inseparable part of the human collective. Hannah Arendt, writing from the US after fleeing Nazi Germany, demonstrated in The Origins of Totalitarianism that the conditions that enable authoritarianism can emerge in any society. Humans are the same everywhere. Our differences are superficial. Underneath, we’re all made the same way and possess the same psychology.

No one in the US will fare well if they enable a new world order led by a tyrannical regime. That horrible ‘frog in the pot’/boiling frog metaphor, often used in the context of domestic abuse, applies here. Adjusting to incremental escalation because you can survive each phase does not stop the inevitable. The people of the United States are in a very bad relationship, and it’s time to end it. The rest of the world must stop indulging Trump and stand against him and his regime. Alliances with him are meaningless — not only because he doesn’t fulfil his end of any bargain or because he is unpredictable, but because they enable the creation of the new world order he covets. And it’s all for the banal and pathetic purpose of fulfilling his insatiable need for narcissistic supply.

Around 75-80 million people died in the Second World War. This includes around 20-25 million military personnel and around 50-60 million civilians. The Soviet Union suffered the greatest losses — estimates range from 20-27 million deaths. No one knows the extent of harm to the natural environment and to non-human animals. Given our current technology and interconnected global systems, a Third World War would produce incomparably higher casualties and far more extensive environmental damage. We cannot allow the world to come to ruin because of one person’s pathological psychology combined with the self-preservation instincts of complicit leaders and the fear-driven compliance of ordinary people. There were plenty of opportunities to stop Hitler, but Western democracies, particularly Britain and France, pursued a policy of appeasement throughout the 1930s despite everything Hitler did internationally and domestically. Just like now, appeasement then wasn’t stupidity — it was self-interest dressed up as pragmatism. No historical comparison is ever exact, but the patterns of enablement, the rhetoric of exceptionalism, and the mechanisms of international complicity echo across time. The choice is ours: learn from history or repeat it with deadlier consequences.

