Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Sera
I appreciate the insights into NPD. Thirty years ago a friend was part of a small group who were given a private tour of Trump’s yacht. He made a point of saying “Everything that looks like gold on this boat, IS gold.” He was concerned that a mistake might be made on this important point.

He never noticed that the whole group tittered at this ridiculous man, as he proudly continued the tour.

He’s been this way for so long that, as you imply, he was selected for his job, not in spite of his failings, but to exploit them.

4 replies by Avigail Abarbanel and others
Megan Baker
A sobering take and one to be carefully considered. I believe Trump’s parents, by savagely abusing him as a child, are the authors of this nightmare, but others made their contribution too. Anyone who despises “rich kids” for being rich, and couldn’t care less about what they endured from their parents, bears responsibility as well. Who do they think is going to grow up to win political office and other positions of influence? That’s right, rich kids. When we abandon them and refuse to believe anything bad could happen to them, we are guilty not only morally but politically. The American left is extraordinarily stupid and callous when it comes to children, so of course it has no awareness of adultism or child abuse. This is a failure we’re paying dearly for at the moment, but for which children pay dearly every minute of every day.

18 replies by Avigail Abarbanel and others
