You cannot go on feeling violently all the time — the human organism does not allow of it. But an idea persists; once you have persuaded yourself of its truth, an idea justifies the continuance in cold blood of action which emotion could only have dictated in the heat of the moment. Indeed it does more than justify actions and feelings; it imposes them. If you accept an idea as true, then it becomes your duty to act on it even in cold blood as a matter not of momentary feeling but of ensuring principle. It is even your duty to review the emotion which was originally at the root of the idea — or rather the new and nobler emotion, which thanks to the idea, has taken the place of the root feeling from which the idea started. — Aldous Huxley. (1931) ‘Beliefs and Actions’, Music at Night and other essays. pp. 75-76.

In my previous essay, ‘When Zionist-Israeli Tribal Loyalty Trumps Academic Honesty’ I criticised a Brown University professor, Omer Bartov. Like me, Bartov was born, raised and educated, or indoctrinated in Israel. My essay was prompted by a recent Substack post by Caitlin Johnstone, which was about the New York Times, finally using the ‘G-word’— genocide— to describe what Israel has been doing in Gaza for the past nineteen months.

To be clear, much of what Israel is doing in Gaza remains hidden from us—and this is deliberate Israeli policy. All perpetrators attempt to conceal their actions, not from any pangs of conscience, but because they don't want to be stopped, and they don’t want their prey taken away from them. No one knows how many people have truly died in Gaza. If left to Israel, every last person in Gaza will either be murdered or broken, every mass grave concreted over. Israel has been keeping the press out of Gaza. It has shut down communications and systematically targeted journalists, medical personnel, and aid workers who, like survivors, are natural witnesses who can testify against Israel.

Israel controls what we are meant to believe is benevolent ‘aid distribution’—a concept employed solely to appease and silence opposition. Israel is using this opaque and deeply questionable aid project to continue reducing Gaza’s population by dozens or hundreds at a time with daily shooting of people queuing up for this aid. Israel doesn’t care how many Palestinians die each day, so long as some do. It deliberately condemns the majority of Gaza’s survivors to death by starvation and malnutrition. No words I could choose would do justice to the enormity and malevolence of the crime Israel is committing there.

What Israel is doing in Gaza is so evil that hearing a genocide scholar like Bartov admit he ‘resisted’ calling it ‘genocide’ made me angry. To the best of my knowledge, no one has asked him why he ‘resisted’, and he has not volunteered an explanation. It’s as though he expects his audience to understand his resistance instinctively and empathise with it. Israeli hasbara has been meticulous and effective in influencing people around the world, including all our elected politicians. Bartov’s self-professed resistance to naming the genocide in Gaza earlier than he did demonstrates the success of Isreal’s fundamental demand for unwavering loyalty from all, regardless of what it does.



Unwavering loyalty

The genocide in Gaza and Israel’s aggression in the region that deliberately targets civilian and civilian infrastructure would not be possible without soldiers following their orders. I have no doubt that on some future day of reckoning, Israeli soliders and officers would use this as an excuse— and it wouldn’t be the first time in history it’s been done.

Soldiers in the Israeli military can refuse orders if they believe they are ‘manifestly unlawful’, but most don’t. Here is the legal definition of ‘manifestly unlawful’ translated from the Hebrew Wikipedia entry on the term ‘manifestly unlawful order’.

In the IDF, a soldier must obey the order given to him and carry it out to the best of his ability.[1] This rule is essential for the proper functioning of the army, but it has an exception, when the order given is a manifestly unlawful order. This exception was established as precedent by Judge Benjamin Halevi in the judgement he delivered in 1957 in the trial of the perpetrators of the Kafr Qasim massacre: The distinguishing mark of a ‘manifestly unlawful’ order—it should fly like a black flag above the given order, as a warning sign saying: ‘Forbidden!’ Not formal illegality, hidden or half-hidden, not illegality revealed only to the eyes of learned jurists is what matters here, but rather: open and clear violation of law, certain and necessary illegality appearing on the face of the order itself, a clear criminal character of the order or of the acts which the order commands to be done, illegality that pierces the eye and outrages the heart, if the eye is not blind and the heart is not sealed or corrupt—this is the measure of illegality required to nullify a soldier’s duty of obedience and to impose upon him criminal responsibility for his actions. [my translation and bold highlight].

In the decades since, Israeli judges continued to uphold and reinforce this definition. (Please refer to my footnote to see examples of the way Israeli judges have applied this principle to other cases). By its own definition, everything Israel has been doing in Gaza constitutes a ‘manifestly unlawful order’. But Israeli soldiers are not refusing their ‘manifestly unlawful orders’, because their loyalty to their tribe ‘seals and corrupts their hearts’ and ‘blinds their eyes’.

I have always criticised myself for taking as long as I did to open my eyes and see beyond my Israeli indoctrination. I woke up around twenty-four years ago when I was thirty-six. I felt guilty for having been an unconscious Zionist—an adherent who is blind to what Zionism means. Until then I couldn’t see what was right in front of me, that Zionism is a deadly settler-colonial project with no moral or legal leg to stand on. Someone once told me that you can’t change what you did or didn’t do before you knew. But what matters is what you do once you know. The Huxley quote above talks about how ideas can motivate ‘cold blooded action’. But ideas can also motivate positive action. Bartov and many like him, scholars and non-scholars alike, know what Zionism means but still hesitate to name it as a criminal, genocidal project.



Professor Ilan Pappé is an example of someone who acted the right way. As soon as he discovered the truth, he went ‘all the way’. As a young man he went to study in Oxford where he was supervised by Professor Albert Hourani, and Professor Roger Owen. They helped him open his eyes to the settler-colonial meaning of Zionism. In his contribution to my edited book, Beyond Tribal Loyalties, Pappé says:

The documents I found in the archives told a story of which I was previously not aware. More importantly, it exposed the Israeli historiography to which I belonged, as having been developed by a fraudulent group of experts. In time I would come to treat this historiography as a straightforward fraud. After immersing myself in more philosophical and theoretical literature, enhanced by a close friendship with the late Edward Said, I recognised the powerful way in which nationalism and settler colonialism have affected the professional historiography of the Zionist movement, and later the state of Israel. But on a very personal, almost emotional level, I had a sense of betrayal. Wondering how I could have been misled in such a brutal manner about my own history, is the best description of this experience. The gap between what I knew—remember I was a history student with a particular focus on my homeland’s history, as well as that of the region around it—and what I found, was so wide, that it did eventually produce deep mistrust on my part in the Zionist ideology and the state it created. (p.185)

Pappé has long called what Israel has been doing in Palestine an ‘incremental genocide’. Anyone who knows something about settler-colonialism knows that the actions it involves are likely to tick all the boxes in the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. The late scholar, Patrick Wolfe explained that settler-colonialism is based on a policy of the ‘elimination of the native’, which is genocide. If your intention is to replace an entire population with your own people, that’s genocide because it involves ethnic cleansing and murder. Until Bartov and many like him are prepared to do what Pappé did decades ago, they won’t help the Palestinians. They are helping Israel.

Hope must not blind us to reality

I apologise to readers who perhaps feel that by criticising Bartov I’m taking away a ray of sunshine or a nugget of hope. It’s not wrong to want to hold onto hope and search for hopeful signs in the overall darkness, such as an Israeli scholar publicly naming Gaza’s genocide. But to end a crime, to end abuse, it’s necessary to see them clearly for what they are. Once we see them clearly, we must name them and then choose which side we’re on. There are no two sides where there’s an imbalance of power. Perpetrators’ grievances or ‘issues’—whatever rationale they offer for their behaviour—don’t matter while the abuse is in progress. What matters is stopping the perpetrator and saving their victims.

Ilan Pappé has always been my role model for activism. He didn’t hesitate to take a clear position once he’d shaken away the fog of confusion that Zionist indoctrination had generated. He acted immediately, using his life to name the crime, educate us about it, and take a clear and uncompromising position. This is precisely why Pappé doesn’t feature on the BBC, in the pages of The Guardian, or in most Western corporate media. When corporate media seek expert opinion, he’s the first person they should be consulting. But Pappé is too threatening because he doesn’t ‘resist’ the truth and he names the crime. The media avoid this because they’re followers, not leaders. They always assess risk, try to sense which way the wind is blowing, and go with it. Going against the dominant mainstream is not good for business. They pretend to be impartial, whilst clearly supporting Israel and fearing to go against it. It is a catastrophic failure of leadership that the tide has not yet turned against Israel.

In my profession, I regularly deal with domestic and child abuse. Both crimes are made possible by a gross power imbalance between perpetrator and victim. What Bartov and others do when they call out Gaza as genocide but not the entire crime is analogous to naming one incident of beating by a perpetrator as a crime, but not acknowledging an abusive system, which may have existed for decades. Any position that avoids calling out the perpetrator and standing clearly against them helps maintain the status quo, which by definition supports the perpetrator. We're so far from naming the full scope of Israel's crime that even partial acknowledgement feels like progress. This is worse than inadequate—it actively fails to challenge Israel's settler-colonial project or curb its genocidal aims.

Not a day passes without my thinking of what it means to be human in Gaza—to survive as a target of Israel’s genocide. All those human beings who are now struggling to find food, living in tents if they’re lucky, have lost more than I can possibly contemplate. These are people like you and me who were accustomed to modern life’s amenities. They had kitchens, fridges, ovens and cooking hobs. They had rooms with comfortable warm beds, and objects that were useful or meaningful and precious to them. It’s all gone now. They have nothing left of their old lives. Too many have suffered losses I cannot begin to make sense of, even as a therapist who regularly hears about difficult human experiences. I can’t take a shower without wondering where all those people wash or go to the toilet. Do they have toilet paper? How do women manage their periods, and how do they brush their teeth? Keeping clean is so important to us as human beings, and so much of our modern infrastructure serves this purpose. The work people used to do no longer exists, because it served a way of life that Israel has deliberately and systematically destroyed.

I cannot begin to imagine the level of trauma and loss that people are suffering now. We knew twenty years ago that all of Gaza’s children suffered from post-traumatic stress—which isn’t a disorder but a normal and understandable neurological reaction to ongoing threat. Those who survived decades of Israeli onslaughts on Gaza are now adults. I can’t imagine what life is like for them. Everyone in Gaza has been marked by Israel, each bearing a target that the rest of the world refuses to remove.

Israeli society may be primitive psychologically, but the country is technologically advanced and its population enjoys all the amenities of modern life. Israeli Jews have some idea of what it might be like to lose everything and be reduced to the most basic existence imaginable. Like me, they learnt at school about life in the Warsaw Ghetto, or in the Nazi concentration and death camps. Israel knowingly and willingly inflicts this level of suffering on the victims of its settler-colonialism. From Israel’s perspective, people destined for elimination don’t need to be clean or well-fed. It doesn’t matter if they’re uncomfortable or suffer psychologically—horrendous living conditions are irrelevant when the final aim is erasure.

The fact that we’re struggling against institutions, media and politicians who refuse to name what Israel is doing in Palestine as genocide; and the fact that those who protest against the perpetrator are maligned is deeply disturbing and pathological. But you don’t even need to call it ‘genocide’ to recognise human suffering and do the right thing. It’s a profound indictment of our species that the Palestinians are abandoned to their perpetrator and the fate it has long planned for them. We have learned nothing from our history.



It’s fine to have hope. It’s fine to try to find a ray of sunshine in the general horrible bleakness, by feeling some relief that someone like Bartov finally names what Israel is doing in Gaza as genocide. It’s fine to feel everything. But unfortunately, unless we see reality exactly as it is, we cannot even begin to make a difference to it. This isn’t just a genocide in Gaza. It’s a genocide all over Palestine that began in 1948, and conceived by the Zionist movement in the late nineteenth century. Israel is a settler-colonial state determined to eliminate all Palestinian presence from all of historic Palestine, and it’s doing so with the help of the rest of the world. I can't be impressed with Bartov or others like him unless, like Pappé, they go all the way. If anything, they expose the disturbing reality we’re all living in—a world where even genocide scholars hesitate to name genocide when it’s committed by the ‘right’ perpetrator.