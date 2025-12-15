(If you’ve received this article by email, please click on the title to read the latest version. I often continue to edit and correct typos after publishing the first version).

AMBASSADOR TIDE

Why are you all insane? You came to our world and killed yourselves to make everything that is happening worse. Why in the name of the waters would you do that? Why, you beasts of such insanity? KATE LETHBRIDGE-STEWART (UNIT COMMANDER IN-CHIEF)

I can only say that if you study the culture of this world, the thousands of years of fiction, and stories, and science, and philosophy, and not one of us can answer your question. We are a species whose intelligence is running so fast, it’s a thousand years ahead of our emotions, and that causes us to stumble and fall time and time again. And I’m sorry. AMBASSADOR TIDE

I accept that response. (BBC TV: The War Between the Land and the Sea S1:E4.

Russell T Davies & Pete McTighe).

Our history is a spectacularly appalling record of failure. Here we are, a seemingly intelligent species capable of inventing magical technology, yet completely incapable of getting its act together. We keep repeating pointless, cruel, and often deadly patterns with entirely predictable outcomes. In every generation that’s ever lived, the majority of people suffered not only from unavoidable causes like natural disasters, losses, ageing, injuries, or illness, but from unimaginable harm inflicted deliberately and systematically by other humans.

We keep doing it over and over again, and we don’t seem to learn anything from our experience. Human existence is, and always has been, a struggle for scraps of safety, kindness, gentleness, generosity, love and peace, when these should be available freely and in abundance. We seem to always swim against a relentless current of cruelty, oppression and meanness that seems to want to extinguish our very spirit. This struggle is the overarching pattern we seem to be re-enacting with mindless regularity, with horrendous and completely preventable consequences for millions of our kin.

Things have always been bad, but the scale of harm in our time is unprecedented. There are more of us than ever, we’re interconnected in ways previous generations couldn’t imagine, and we’ve developed weapons and technology capable of both short and long-term extinction-level destruction.



The Pattern Behind the Pattern

Human psychology isn’t that complicated. A few basic principles underpin how we function, and anyone can grasp them.

Whatever genetic potential we’re born with, how we ‘turn out’ depends entirely on our environment and how it interacts with our genes. When we’re born, our brains immediately begin wiring in response to our environment. Whatever exists in our brain—beliefs, feelings about ourselves and the world around us, thoughts—comes from somewhere outside us. We’re not born with any of it. We wire what we experience directly, and also what we witness or hear from powerful stories in our environment. This wiring process is essential preparation for adult life, but it also makes us profoundly vulnerable. Everything in our external world—good and bad, helpful and unhelpful—finds its way into our brains. We have two brain systems — limbic and middle prefrontal cortex — that aren’t naturally well connected from birth. Like everything else about us, we require the right external input for these systems to become better integrated. Connectivity between these two systems is crucial to our psychological development. Most parents, including many who are otherwise safe and loving, don’t know how to help their children develop better integrated brains. It’s not complicated at all, but parents can’t teach or do what they don’t know. Our fear-based limbic system is primed to take over and run things when it perceives threat. We’re all at the mercy of this mechanism, and the less integrated we are, the more vulnerable we become to limbic hijacking when triggered. When the limbic brain is in charge, it can’t help but focus on immediate survival. It’s just doing its job. But this means we can’t see past our own noses. We can become preoccupied with things like physical appearance, whether our home is tidy enough, whether people like or approve of us, whether that headache signals a brain tumour. We fixate on risk, danger, and negative possibilities. Imagine yourself in a room with three hundred people — 299 of them friends and allies, only one an enemy. Where will your attention gravitate? People’s anxieties focus entirely on physical survival. The limbic brain’s enemy is death; its job is to prevent damage or death for as long as possible. When people fear what seems trivial or unlikely, it’s not because they’re stupid — it’s because in that moment, their limbic brain is afraid and in charge. Fears wired from the past distort our perception of the present. The really big problem for humans (we do know the answer to why things go wrong for us): when our limbic brain takes over, it weakens and even shuts down the most important abilities that make us adult humans. We lose our empathy, sense of purpose and direction and our capacity for clarity, long-term planning and objectivity. Our perspective becomes narrow and blinkered. Our self-awareness is compromised, as is our ability to take responsibility for our actions and care about how we impact others. We become excessively tribal, worrying more about ourselves and our small group than about others. We may seek to blame someone for the threat we feel, and we might lash out even at people we otherwise love who have nothing to do with the threat we feel — children, partners, friends. It’s catastrophic when the limbic system is in charge, but this is what happens in the brain when people experience psychological suffering. Our limbic system weakens and shuts down our prefrontal cortex in response to threat. Even mild stress significantly impairs our capacity for rational thought, empathy, and self-regulation. When the limbic brain is in charge, life feels difficult and clunky even for those who haven’t suffered childhood trauma. Living life flip-flopping between our two brains, losing the plot every time we feel threatened, is no way for humans to live. And as Maslow’s hierarchy demonstrates, the more focused we are on basic survival needs, the less access we have to our potential. Better integration enables us to ‘feel the fear but do the right thing anyway’. That’s because the fear is automatically validated internally, which enables us to make principled, moral choices rather than be driven by our natural, limbic impulse to stay safe. In other words, when we’re better integrated, it becomes harder for our limbic brain to shut down the adult in the brain — our relational prefrontal cortex. The extent to which our childhood environment supports our development is evident in our psychology. No matter what stories families, groups and societies tell themselves about how supportive or wonderful they are, if people suffer from anxiety and other psychological problems — even without obvious neglect or abuse — it’s because their environment doesn’t support integration. People who were abused, neglected, or who witnessed cruelty in childhood, who grew up with racist, narcissistic, psychopathic, fearful, or tribalist adults who express toxic views and regular criticism, will inevitably suffer psychologically. If the human environment is cold — if people don’t display warmth, patience, consideration, attunement, or kindness — if children are subjected to, or regularly witness injustice and unfair treatment, it will significantly impact their mental health. Symptoms don’t lie. If symptoms are present, they can be traced right back to the person’s environment — past, present, or both. There is absolutely no mystery here at all.

We’re Not Our Brains—But Our Brains Matter

Everyone easily grasps the principles I’ve listed above — they’re both scientifically and experientially validated. But real psychological change requires changes to brain architecture. Without changes to the brain itself, we don’t change.

Like everything in the world — indeed the world itself — humans are an expression of universal consciousness, which some call God or see as our spiritual nature. But for universal consciousness to express itself more fully in all its benevolence and inherent unity, our brain needs to work in a more coherent, self-organising way. The same universal consciousness in a cat’s brain can only do what that brain enables it to do. The less integrated the brain, the fewer signs we see of benevolence, inclusiveness, universal and unconditional concern for others, willingness to share and cooperate for everyone’s benefit — and the lonelier and more alienated the world feels, regardless of how many people surround us. We’re not our brains, but our brains enable everything we do in the world and how we express ourselves as the beings we are. The brain is the instrument through which universal consciousness plays its human symphony. A broken instrument produces distorted music — but the music isn’t produced by the instrument.

The necessary neurological change that leads to inner harmony and flow is what real psychotherapy should be about, and what I facilitate with my clients. Whether they’re intrigued by the science or prefer a more artistic or visceral way of interacting with the world, all my clients can testify to the impact of this work on their psychology, relationships, work, parenting, sense of purpose and meaning, and life in general. This is not just theory or speculation — it is the ground of psychotherapeutic work.

Understanding On Its Own Changes Nothing

Despite what the scriptwriters say in the quote from The War Between the Land and the Sea, we do know what’s wrong with us. But one lesson I’ve learned from my work is that understanding why things are the way they are doesn’t help us change. So what if we recognise that our species was conceived in trauma and lived through genuine hardships tens of thousands of years ago? What if we understand that our brain structure predisposes us to be fear-based, short-term thinkers who can only focus on what’s in front of our noses and rarely see the big picture?

Understanding in and of itself does not lead to change. To change, we need to decide to do the work that changes our brain architecture. Intellectual understanding of our patterns is not enough — we need to short-circuit them. In therapy, people learn to respond differently to their feelings, which leads to essential changes in brain architecture. Once the brain works differently, everything begins to change. Change is always in the direction of growth towards potential and robust mental health, which leads to living life with ease. Changes to brain architecture — better integration — also open the way to safe and efficient recovery from childhood traumas and hurts.

Everything I’ve described is already known, even if rarely acknowledged openly. I know what works in therapy with individuals, couples, and families —I witness the results daily. But how do we scale this up? People seek therapy when their pain becomes unbearable. When does humanity reach that threshold? When do we, as a species, decide that enough is enough?

The world is unquestionably in the grip of limbic dominance. Humanity’s enemy isn’t ‘other people’, the environment, or wild animals—it’s human selfishness, it’s people who look out only for themselves and their little group. And because everyone has a limbic system, this selfishness cuts across every social division: groupings, national borders, religion, culture, skin colour, gender. Having women in power hasn’t made the world better. Having people of colour in power hasn’t made the world better. Limbic impulses have no gender, no race, no ideology. They’re simply a part of our collective humanity.



As individuals, we are complex systems existing within complex systems of relationships, which are nested within even larger complex systems—planetary ecology, human politics, economics, society — all of which are subsystems of Earth as an integrated whole. Traditional analysis treats our problems as separate domains that influence each other linearly: climate change will cause X political outcome, or political instability will delay climate response by Y years. But this entirely misses the essential reality—everything is already one system. The separation into domains is analytical convenience, not actual reality. This means no isolated solutions are possible. You can’t ‘solve the climate problem’ without addressing political dysfunction. You can’t stabilise politics without climate adaptation, and you can’t do either without economic transformation. And you can’t ‘solve’ immigration or refugee movements without addressing the climate collapse, political instability, and economic devastation that drive people from their homes in the first place.

Complex systems are inherently unpredictable. A trigger in one subsystem—for example, a constitutional crisis in a major power—cascades through all others in ways you cannot predict from the trigger alone. Our world can settle into configurations with no historical precedent. We cannot assume ‘a new collapse looks like past collapses’. We won’t get ‘climate collapse OR political collapse’—we’ll get tipping points triggering synchronised phase transitions across multiple subsystems simultaneously. Human brains are also complex systems. You can’t solve trauma linearly by addressing each symptom separately. It doesn’t work.

In therapy, I work with the whole system — the whole person, the whole relationship, the whole family. You cannot break complex systems down into isolated components and fix them piece by piece. The whole is greater than the sum of its parts. Any change in one area affects everything else in unpredictable ways. I don’t know exactly where interventions will lead, but I know which directions move toward integration and flow. This applies equally to individuals, relationships, and groups.

What We Can Actually Do

Reject fear-mongering media. The ubiquitous corporate media — both profit and non-profit — are engaged in fear porn because fear triggers our limbic system and captures our attention (remember the 299 allies, 1 enemy example). They keep us in a state of chronic limbic activation, which prevents integration and keeps us reactive, tribal, and unable to think clearly about systemic problems. When you’re better integrated, you become less vulnerable to fear-based manipulation. You can witness what’s happening without being controlled by it. This doesn’t mean ignoring reality — it means choosing sources that inform rather than inflame. Bankrupt the manipulative media by withdrawing your attention. Read carefully curated sources. Limit your exposure. Protect your limbic system from deliberate exploitation.

Do not give in to consumerism. We are human beings, not human consumers. Our limbic system drives us to acquire things because in our evolutionary past, having more resources genuinely improved survival odds. But in modern consumer capitalism, this impulse is deliberately exploited to keep us distracted and docile. Shopping becomes a way to soothe limbic anxiety temporarily — but it never addresses the underlying lack of integration. Each purchase promises to fill the void, and each one fails. Consumerism keeps you focused on trivial acquisition instead of genuine development. It drains resources you could use for actual growth. And it fuels the extractive systems destroying the planet. Choose differently. Buy what you genuinely need. Invest in experiences that support integration — real therapy, learning, meaningful relationships — rather than objects that promise false completion. Redirect that acquiring energy toward becoming more fully human.

Reject simplistic solutions and scapegoating. When leaders promise that one action will solve everything—’stop the boats’, ‘reduce immigration’, ‘cut benefits’, ‘scrap equality legislation’—they’re either lying or they don’t understand complex systems. You’ve already seen why: our problems are interconnected across multiple domains. There are no isolated solutions. Leaders who offer them are either exploiting your limbic fear for political gain, or they’re operating from their own limbic dominance and genuinely can’t see the whole system. Either way, they’re dangerous. Scapegoating is particularly insidious—blaming immigrants, minorities, or any ‘other’ for systemic failures. This activates your tribal limbic response, narrows your perspective, and prevents you from seeing actual causes. It’s a deliberate strategy to keep you fearful, reactive, and unable to think clearly. When someone offers you a simple enemy or a simple solution, recognise it as limbic manipulation. Complex problems require systemic understanding and multiple interventions. Anyone promising otherwise is selling you something—usually their own power.



Do your own integration work. Seek therapy or practices that build vertical integration between your prefrontal cortex and limbic system. This is foundational work — you cannot help others stay clear if you’re operating from limbic dominance yourself. Whether through therapy, meditation, somatic practices, or other methods, strengthen the connection between your thinking brain and your emotional brain. This isn’t self-indulgent — it’s essential work for maintaining clarity and compassion in turbulent times.

Learn to recognise limbic hijacking in yourself, in others, in politicians and in the media. Know the signs: narrowed perspective, excessive fear, tribal thinking, the need to blame someone, loss of empathy for ‘the other’, trying to fix problems in isolation from the big picture. When you can recognise these patterns in real-time, you can pause instead of react. You can witness your own limbic activation without being controlled by it. This is practical applied neuroscience that anyone can learn.



Build or join communities of people who can see clearly. Find others who can witness what’s happening without dissociating into denial or collapsing into despair. Communities that support staying integrated during systemic breakdown. These might be book groups, discussion circles, activist organizations, or informal networks of friends who refuse to look away. You need people around you who can hold complexity, who won’t demand false hope or convenient lies. These communities become nodes of coherence in chaotic systems - places where clear thinking and genuine human connection remain possible.

Set boundaries with destructive systems. Where can you withdraw your cooperation from systems that require your limbic compliance? What can you refuse to participate in? This isn’t about grand gestures — it’s about the daily choices that either feed destructive patterns or starve them. Which banks genuinely invest ethically versus those funding fossil fuels and weapons? Which media manipulate your fear versus those that inform? Which political parties demand you scapegoat versus those addressing systemic causes? Every choice to withdraw energy from destructive systems and redirect it toward constructive ones matters. You cannot fix the whole system, but you can stop feeding the parts that require your participation to function.

Share what you understand about integration and complex systems. You don’t need to be a therapist to explain how limbic dominance works, or why simple solutions to complex problems are always lies. Talk to people in your life about these frameworks. Help them recognise when they’re being manipulated through fear. Share articles, have conversations, create spaces for understanding. Knowledge about how our brains work and how systems actually function is genuinely useful — and it’s not being taught widely. Fill that gap wherever you can.

Just as destructive patterns cascade through systems, so can integrative ones. Pockets of coherence can grow. Communities of clear-seeing can connect. People who’ve done their own integration work become capable of helping others do the same. Change in complex systems doesn’t happen through top-down control or grand coordinated plans — it happens through phase transitions triggered by enough nodes shifting simultaneously.

We cannot predict when or if that threshold will be reached. But we can become those nodes. We can do the work that needs doing regardless of whether it ‘saves’ anyone. When you pursue your own integration, refuse limbic manipulation, build genuine community, and share what you understand—you’re not just protecting yourself. You’re changing the conditions in the larger system. You’re creating possibilities that didn’t exist before. And in a complex system, small changes in enough places can trigger transformations no one predicted. That’s not false hope - that’s how complex systems actually work.

