The media are awash with reports about the antics of Trump and his partner Musk. I have long given up on any expectation that the for-profit media would serve as a beacon of reason, vision, or enlightenment. After all, their primary purpose is profit—or put another way, their own survival. It is unsurprising that they focus on minutiae and gossip, enabling the likes of Trump and Musk to receive an endless supply of what they covet most: attention. The media do not contribute to change or betterment of the world. Instead, they keep us anchored in our existing patterns.

While these two break everything and create chaos, the politicians in our own countries seem lost and hapless. We have long had a culture of ‘firefighting’, of dealing with the next crisis in front of our noses instead of correcting the structures that create our never-ending crises. Our limbic-driven, short-sighted existence is evident everywhere, including in my own profession. The field of mental health shows little interest in making the world a better place. I have repeatedly lamented that my field insists on symptom management—another manifestation of ‘firefighting’—rather than helping every person grow to their potential.

The most important messages from the developers of humanistic psychology in the 1940s, Carl Rogers and Abraham Maslow are:

The need to develop to our potential is innate to all of us, and is just as pressing and urgent to us as our need to survive.

We are largely products of our environment, and all of the components for our growth and development come from our environment.

If we are not supported to develop to our potential, we will develop psychological problems—indeed all psychological difficulties are a result of a failure to thrive, or grow towards our innate human potential.

Individual psychology is inseparable from our community, society and the world in general. We are interdependent. When people grow to their potential they care more, not less, about the world around them.

Science, good psychotherapy, and lived experience have proven that these principles are accurate.

It is hardly surprising that psychotherapists and psychologists of that bygone era were all political activists. They understood and argued that no one can expect to be psychologically well in a sick society, and believed that psychotherapists had a role to play in society, not just with clients in therapy rooms.

I would like to be clear about the definition of ‘sick’ and ‘healthy’. A sick environment is one that focuses on survivalism, that is the idea that only survival of the body matters. Anything else is an optional extra, even a luxury. In a sick environment, life is merely an exercise in survival, getting ahead of the ‘competition’, and having more. In a healthy environment survival is a given, and everyone is supported to develop to their human potential.

All of human existence right now is largely survivalist, and the outcome is a mental health disaster. Do you know anyone who does not suffer from anxiety? How many people do you know who are dependent on (largely useless) medication for anxiety or depression? How many people do you know who drink regularly just to ‘escape’ or ‘relax’?

We are constantly battling fraud and scams instigated by digital era mafias, who are themselves survivalist cults. We have to be vigilant about our possessions, real or virtual, because we cannot trust our fellow human beings. I don’t know about you, but I find this boring and insulting. We have such potential, yet we choose to use our ingenuity for the purpose of creating weapons technology so we can kill more people more efficiently.

What is going on? Why are we like this, and what do we need to do? I think it’s not our fault. We are at the mercy of our evolutionary biology, which predisposes us to prioritise our physical survival above all else. In our relatively short history, humanity came back from the brink of extinction numerous times. Recent evidence points to cannibalism in Europe during the ice age, 20,000 to 14,500 years ago, suggesting widespread hunger. Survival of any species depends upon individuals who will do anything in order to stay alive. If there are no breeding pairs left, species become extinct. We are here because of those who did what they had to do to survive. If it meant taking more food for themselves and killing the competition, this is what they did. These same patterns are easily recognisable in the modern world.

No one understands why we have developed technologically so fast, but we did, and here we are. Technological development offers us a perfect opportunity to leave behind the climate of scarcity, fear and competition our ancestors experienced. Instead, we artificially replicate these ancient, previously unavoidable patterns. We use our technology in the service of perpetuating scarcity and inequality, and we idolise survivalism. We choose ruthless, predatory leaders who thrive in the current conditions, and they help us remain stuck in the mindset that life is dangerous and that surviving another day is all we can hope for. It is a self-perpetuating, destructive, cycle.

Idealism needs to be the norm - the opposite is failing us

I have always been dismissed as ‘idealistic’ for envisioning a better existence. Given our current reality, I understand this reaction. But what if we fundamentally shifted our perspective? What if we saw world peace and universal human development not as lofty ideals, but as absolute necessities? This was the view of Rogers and Maslow, pioneers in my field of mental health. They understood that good mental health is not a luxury but a fundamental necessity, because our psychological state shapes everything we do. When our psychology is ‘sick’—survival-focused and fear-based—we create environments that perpetuate fear and survivalism. When our psychology is ‘healthy—growth-focused—we naturally create environments that support everyone’s development,

We survived so far because we cooperated. But we must ask ourselves what we are cooperating for. Why have we not been able to use our incredible capacity for cooperation to bring about world peace, so that everyone can grow to their potential? There are good reasons for this.

As I have shared many times before, our brain is not well put together, and no one knows why. We do know that our ethical, inclusive, regulatory, relational prefrontal cortex (PFC) was very late to develop, and that it is not naturally well connected to our much older, fear-based, survivalist limbic system. The moment our limbic system senses a threat, it shuts down our PFC. Everything that makes us fully human—empathy, the ability to regulate ourselves, inclusiveness, self-awareness, the ability to think clearly and make thoughtful choices—disappears, reducing us to instinctual, unthinking beings focused on immediate short-term physical survival. What we call the ‘human condition’ is a direct result of this biological reality common to all human beings.

According to Dan Siegel, we all have a ‘window of tolerance’. The bigger it is, the longer it takes for the limbic brain to shut down our PFC. The smaller it is, the quicker this shutdown occurs. People who live permanently with a sense of threat, such as people with trauma, typically have a smaller window of tolerance compared with people who are trauma-free. But all human beings exist somewhere on the ‘window of tolerance’ spectrum.

These neurological patterns are scientifically well-established. While it explains why we are the way we are, science also shows us a way forward: we can integrate these two systems to increase our window of tolerance and ultimately prevent the limbic system from shutting down our PFC. This integration should be the central focus of psychotherapy. The goal of therapy should not be merely to help people ‘cope better’ with stresses and threats; it is to support their growth toward their full potential.

It is our fault that we ignore the science and fail to support young human beings to integrate. The outcome is that generation after generation is doomed to suffer because we remain unnecessarily at the mercy of primitive patterns. Worse still, we accept this as ‘normal’ and inevitable.



I am not so worried about our extinction; I am worried about our regression, and mostly about missing the incredible opportunity we have to evolve into what we are capable of becoming. We can better integrate the new and old brains, enabling the newer regulatory brain to take its intended role in charge of our bodies and our psychology. The impact of this extends far beyond individual psychology—it has the power to transform our world. Better integrated people will naturally create a gentler, more peaceful world.

People don’t know that emotions are just information from the limbic system about whether we are safe or unsafe. This information must reach our PFC, if we want to be, and act as safe and capable adults who make thoughtful, kind, ethical decisions for our own and everyone’s benefit. Integration is the process that creates better connectivity to enable this to happen.

The more integrated our two brain systems are, the harder it is for the limbic system to weaken or shut down the PFC. Increased integration leads to fundamental change in us, which is always associated with good, robust mental health and an expansion of ourselves rather than contraction. Validation of our own and others’ feelings is the key to integration, and it has always stared us in the face. Yet few people validate their own or others’ emotions because we are simply not in the habit of doing so. When emotions are ignored or dismissed, whether by others or ourselves, poor integration is the inevitable result. What most people don’t realise is that with better integration, it’s possible to live entirely free from anxiety.

I have spoken and written about this countless times: the solution to the ‘human condition’ is to integrate the two brain systems. We know how to do it, and this is the focus of my therapeutic work. Even before we had the science, experience showed us that when others validate our inner experience, we feel safe and secure. We feel loved when our feelings are validated, and unloved and alone when they are not.

Why are people not interested?

Many psychotherapists and psychologists between the 1940s and 1980s lamented the sorry state of both modern psychology and the world. I am convinced that if these pioneers were alive today, they would struggle to find publishers for their ‘radical’ ideas.

I am puzzled that my own profession shows so little interest in updating the practice of psychotherapy to bring it in line with what we know. Do psychologists and psychotherapists not want people to be healthier? Most, I believe, do. But the profession as a whole has such low aspirations, that the prevailing mindset is merely to help people ‘cope’. Most people cope anyway, but coping is not living. My profession needs to return to Rogers’ and Maslow’s principles and adopt our new framework of integration.



In their 1993 book, We’ve Had A Hundred Years of Psychotherapy And The World Is Getting Worse, Hillman and Ventura criticised psychoanalysis for leading people to become self-absorbed and self-centred. They argued that it fostered in people an obsession with inner workings at the expense of engagement with the world. Understanding ourselves, which is what psychoanalysis aims for, does not integrate the two brains, and does not result in good development. Like many approaches to therapy, psychoanalysis catches the wrong end of the stick—understanding ourselves better is simply a by-product of brain integration.

The explanation for the widespread disinterest in doing therapy better, may also lie in our neurology. Our limbic system tells us that only what we have already experienced is real. It has no imagination beyond its experience, which is why ‘idealism’ is dismissed. We ‘aspire’ and ‘hope’ for better, but we do not believe better is possible. We are so steeped in this, that we fail to take into account even the knowledge we already have. Any suggestion that things can be different is teated as nothing more than fantasy.

Humans of the world, we need to unite!

We do not have to wait until everyone is integrated for things to change. Though it may take generations before integration becomes the norm and humans develop differently, we can act now. In fact, what we do now will facilitate the direction in which subsequent generations develop—whether they will grow to their potential, or continue to suffer. There are enough of us who recognise that the current state of affairs is unacceptable. We worry not only for ourselves but for people everywhere who suffer from horrific injustices and human brutality. We can see that this brutality, exploitation and abuse stem from the greed and self-interest of a few in power, and is perpetuated by the silence and collusion of unintegrated, fear-driven humans.



We need a global movement that places every human’s growth towards their innate potential at the centre of human existence. A movement focused on realising our potential is the most powerful opposition to the fear-based survivalist mentality that currently imprisons us.

Our innate need to grow towards our potential is what we share with all human beings. It transcends the artificial boundaries we have created—national, ethnic, religious and social-class divisions. Once we place every person’s growth at the centre of our existence, the abolition of war and weapons development becomes inevitable. I reject any leader, regardless of political affiliation, who claims that other humans are our enemy. We are one species, and while we all want to survive, we also want and need to grow to our potential. We have no real enemies, we just think we do.

Does the idea of changing the world feel daunting? I am sure it does. Our limbic brain insists it is ‘impossible’, that we are each too insignificant to make a difference, that brute force and exploitation will always prevail, and that all we can hope for is a life of perpetual struggle. We need to validate those feelings in ourselves and in others, so that we can be free to think from our more creative and inclusive, advanced human brain.



I don’t know about you, but I find our defeatist mindset both boring and an insult to human potential. I am not scared. I’m fed up.

I am not a good organiser, but there are many who are.

Who is with me?

