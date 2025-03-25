Image source: https://www.aljazeera.com/gallery/2024/4/19/gaza-genocide-and-the-worlds-most-heinous-crime

For a crime you need three players: A perpetrator, a victim, and a bystander. The bystander isn’t passive. Standing by is an active choice to enable the continuation of a crime; of injustice and abuse. It is a cowardly position that I can almost empathise with because on the face of it, it prioritises the bystander’s self-preservation. Who hasn’t—at least on one occasion in their life—placed their own safety or self-preservation ahead of truth or justice?

However, I believe that many bystanders do not operate entirely out of self-preservation. Some, I’m convinced, secretly harbour contempt for victims and admiration for perpetrators. Many people don’t have the stomach, criminality, or temperament to harm another human being directly, no matter how much they despise them. So the next best choice is to do nothing, and enable someone else to inflict the harm.



Bystanders are not just frightened, or opportunistic people minding their own business. They bear significant responsibility for the cruelty in our world, and for allowing evil to repeatedly triumph and dictate the rules by which we are all forced to live. Among the bystanders are many people in positions of power who can do a great deal to sabotage, even stop the genocide that Israel is committing right now, against the entire Palestinian population all across historic Palestine.

Growing up in Israel, I was taught about the bystanders—those who stood by and said or did nothing when the Nazis came for victims. Bystanders worry me far more than the identified ‘bad guys’. You know what bad guys can do, but bystanders hide in plain sight among the ‘nicest’, quietest, and most respected members of society. The bystander group includes our colleagues, parents, siblings, neighbours, friends, and also many bureaucrats and politicians.

When people can recognise and own the humanity they share with victims, they are already on the right track to avoid becoming bystanders. It’s not education, or knowledge of history or politics that determine where people stand when an injustice or evil is perpetrated. It is basic empathy for our fellow human beings who for no fault of their own became victims, that motivates people to take the next step from just feeling and thinking, to doing something, no matter how small. There are many ways to be an activist, but only one way to be a bystander.

In ‘The Hollow Men’ T.S. Eliot appeals to each person’s soul, and places a mirror in front of us. Eliot laments:

“Those who have crossed

With direct eyes, to death’s other Kingdom

Remember us—if at all—not as lost

Violent souls, but only

As the hollow men”

Those who survive Israel’s genocide will remember both the bystanders—those who stood by and said or did nothing—and those who actively supported their annihilators. They will carry the memory that a vast portion of humanity despised them, or did not care about them, and that those in power either remained passive or actively aided the perpetrators. It is precisely why Israel will do its utmost to ensure no one survives. Without a body, you cannot prove a murder. Without memory, there is no crime, and no guilt. Israel’s ambitions and malevolence must not be underestimated. Our inability to trust our own kind will remain our species’ most destructive and shameful legacy.

The bystanders are quiet. Their violence is internal. This is why Eliot says:

“This is the way the world ends

This is the way the world ends

This is the way the world ends

Not with a bang but a whimper.”

The world ends not through explosive violence, but through the collective and cowardly whimper of those who witness injustice and choose silence.

The Hollow Men

T. S. Eliot (1888 –1965)

A penny for the Old Guy

We are the hollow men

We are the stuffed men

Leaning together

Headpiece filled with straw. Alas!

Our dried voices, when

We whisper together

Are quiet and meaningless

As wind in dry grass

Or rats’ feet over broken glass

In our dry cellar

Shape without form, shade without colour.

Paralysed force, gesture without motion;

Those who have crossed

With direct eyes, to death’s other Kingdom

Remember us—if at all—not as lost

Violent souls, but only

As the hollow men

II

Eyes I dare not meet in dreams

In death’s dream kingdom

These do not appear:

There, the eyes are

Sunlight on a broken column

There, is a tree swinging

And voices are

In the wind’s singing

More distant and more solemn

Than a fading star.

Let me be no nearer

In death’s dream kingdom

Let me also wear

Such deliberate disguises

Rat’s coat, crowskin, crossed staves

In a field

Behaving as the wind behaves

No nearer—

Not that final meeting

In the twilight kingdom

III

This is the dead land

This is cactus land

Here the stone images

Are raised, here they receive

The supplication of a dead man’s hand

Under the twinkle of a fading star.

Is it like this

In death’s other kingdom

Waking alone

At the hour when we are

Trembling with tenderness

Lips that would kiss

Form prayers to broken stone.

IV

The eyes are not here

There are no eyes here

In this valley of dying stars

In this hollow valley

This broken jaw of our lost kingdoms

In this last of meeting places

We grope together

And avoid speech

Gathered on this beach of the tumid river

Sightless, unless

The eyes reappear

As the perpetual star

Multifoliate rose

Of death’s twilight kingdom

The hope only

Of empty men.

V

Here we go round the prickly pear

Prickly pear prickly pear

Here we go round the prickly pear

At five o’clock in the morning.

Between the idea

And the reality

Between the motion

And the act

Falls the Shadow

For Thine is the Kingdom

Between the conception

And the creation

Between the emotion

And the response

Falls the Shadow

Life is very long

Between the desire

And the spasm

Between the potency

And the existence

Between the essence

And the descent

Falls the Shadow

For Thine is the Kingdom

For Thine is

Life is

For Thine is the

This is the way the world ends

This is the way the world ends

This is the way the world ends

Not with a bang but a whimper.

(This poem is in the public domain. Published in Poem-a-Day on July 20, 2024, by the Academy of American Poets).

