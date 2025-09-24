Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
1d

The sociopaths who rule over us are unimpressed by our cleverness, our oh-so-precious word games, our cute memes, our tightly reasoned arguments and close readings of texts, unmoved by facts, logic, evidence or morality, as long as they have force on their side, as long as the cops and army will shoot when ordered to do so.

It's like trying to reason with a schoolyard bully. He doesn't care about your witty repartee, as long as he can smash your face in whenever he feels like it.

Truly, this never grows old:

"A WOLF, meeting with a lamb astray from the fold, resolved not to lay violent hands on him, but to find some plea, which should justify to the lamb himself, his right to eat him.

He then addressed him: Sirrah, last year you grossly insulted me.

Indeed, bleated the lamb in a mournful tone of voice: I was not then born.

Then said the wolf: You feed in my pasture.

No, good sir, replied the lamb: I have not yet tasted grass.

Again said the wolf: You drink of my well.

No, exclaimed the lamb: I never yet drank water, for as yet my mother's milk is both food and drink to me.

Upon which the wolf seized him and ate him up, saying: Well! I won't remain supper-less, even though you refute every one of my imputations.

Moral: The tyrant will always find a pretext for his tyranny, and it is useless for the innocent to try by reasoning to get justice, when the oppressor intends to be unjust."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies by Avigail Abarbanel and others
Panjandrum's avatar
Panjandrum
18h

There is overwhelmingly much which is indisputable in what you write. Not to be pedantic, (and it sure will sound like that), but with a little rephrasing some statements could be ubiquitous and more accurate. For ex: "All my clients say they feel worried and unsafe. Witnessing humanity’s alarming decline, they’re not sure how to be in the world anymore." ==> it could just be "Almost everyone I know say they feel worried...."

Again, "How do these people sleep at night? How do we function when those with the power to effect meaningful change—police, journalists, elected officials—demonstrate incomprehensible levels of cowardice and moral bankruptcy?" ==> implies vaguely that these folks got to where they are by opting for cowardice and deliberately bankrupting themselves of previously held morals. I'd say they were 'selected' by the powers for demonstrating preferred toxic traits -- journalists for being intrinsically establishment compliant stenographer-like, elected officials for being amoral and hence blackmail-ready. They all sleep very soundly at night, I'd guess.

Also, "It interferes with our countries’ internal politics, attempting to curtail our civic right to protest and express our pain and empathy with Israel’s victims." ==> Very true. The israeli ambassador to the country I reside in, with narely any jewish presence, seems to be always on our TV channels, claiming speciously, vigorously and ".....maintaining its nauseating and fraudulent ‘little David’ victim narrative." It's beyond puke-worthy.

All that said, the main question for intellectuals is not " is this really the best we can do?" rather " is this really the smartest we can go about it?". What I mean is this: Italians for instance, just in the past week, have gone all out by striking country-wide, even getting their government to provide a bit of naval cover to the flotilla. The flotilla itself is courageous, no doubt. The two Australians female doctors volunteering in Gaza* are humbling to the rest of us and are surely making a finite difference. Yet much of the opposition over the past two years -- the street protests in NYC and other western nations, the post-sermon (jumma) Friday rallies in Yemen, and Bangladesh, the University encampments in NYC, the growth of consistent anti-genocide commentators with millions of followers on SM (you linked a few of them but also on X/IG/TT, etc), direct action against Elbit, the UN, ICC pronouncements and warrants, NGOs all calling our genocide, Palestinian journalists doing their job, - and more have moved the public opinion needle positively BUT it's also simultaneously obvious that israel supported by its western and Arab and 3rd world government backers (such as India) can and will continue doing what they are doing, ignoring such '51%+ public opposition' like water off a duck's back, TILL such time that israel unilaterally decides to wind their shit down. Simple as that. You said so yourself "..and yet instead of putting boots on the ground to stand between Israel and its victims, our countries enable Israel."

We saw a similar playbook during the run-up to Iraq war, millions of people on the streets, made no difference. So the question really is how do we create a new Theory of Change - one that is actually effective. How do we figure out an effective way to have governments of the day respond?. Even when people-power shows up (Nepal) it's of dubious origin - orchestrated by NED and the CIA. https://substack.com/home/post/p-173242217

Great writing as always.

*

https://substack.com/@storysstories/note/p-174141720?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=1dyh0l

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Avigail Abarbanel
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture