(If you’ve received this article by email, please click on the title to read the latest version. I often continue to edit and correct typos after publishing the first version).

Since returning from Sweden and writing my last piece, I have found myself struggling with words. There are brilliant writers already saying everything that needs to be said, faithfully documenting the horror of what Israel is inflicting upon the Palestinians and commenting on it (see for example, here, here, here, here or here).

The genocide Israel is built on and has always planned — settler-colonialism is, by definition, genocide — has now accelerated to levels many considered unimaginable, despite repeated warnings from myself and others. While completing the extermination of Gaza without any meaningful official opposition, Israel is moving rapidly towards the full colonisation of the West Bank. The people there whose existence is becoming more precarious by the day, face a fate similar to that of the people of Gaza. Maintaining the same Western neo-colonial policies that have defined the past seventy-seven years in Palestine, our morally bankrupt politicians continue to support and enable Israel’s systematic extermination of the Palestinian people.

How does one exist in a world where a diagnosable narcissist and aspiring despot — an ignorant, pathological liar and gaslighter, fame-glutton, sexual predator with an insatiable lust for glory and carnal pleasures — receives undeserved honours from our elected government and privileged tax-funded aristocracy? How do these people sleep at night? How do we function when those with the power to effect meaningful change—police, journalists, elected officials—demonstrate incomprehensible levels of cowardice and moral bankruptcy?

All my clients say they feel worried and unsafe. Witnessing humanity’s alarming decline, they’re not sure how to be in the world anymore. I tell them we must each continue to focus on growing towards our innate potential so the world doesn’t break us, and so we can turn back to face it and make the difference we can each make.

My clients are the finest, most courageous and moral people I know. They are the antithesis of cowards; each embodies what human beings should aspire to become. They agree that we’re each doing what we can, but living with the knowledge that none of us can halt Gaza’s carnage, or the West Bank’s colonisation weighs heavily. None of us can stand before Israeli tanks, bulldozers, Apache helicopters, and machine guns. None of us can stand in the way of Israeli war criminals to stop them from harming our fellow human beings — yet stopping it is what we all desperately desire, not in a few days, weeks or months, but right now. It is unconscionable that our countries behave as if ongoing suffering is acceptable. Every moment, every hour, every day mired in suffering is unacceptable. None of us here could imagine going through what the survivors in Gaza are going through right now, and yet instead of putting boots on the ground to stand between Israel and its victims, our countries enable Israel.

I and others have written about Israel’s psychopathy — the correct term here. Israel is caught in a bloody, devastating, murderous frenzy it appears to take pleasure in. It maligns and harms those who support Palestinians. It interferes with our countries’ internal politics, attempting to curtail our civic right to protest and express our pain and empathy with Israel’s victims. Israel continues its campaign of killing, maiming, starving, and destroying while maintaining its nauseating and fraudulent ‘little David’ victim narrative.

Psychopaths hate those who try to help their victims, and react viciously towards anyone who stands between them and their prey. During my career as a psychotherapist I have been on the receiving end of this more than once in cases of domestic and child abuse. As any mental health professional, victims’ support worker, or police officer damn well knows: you don’t negotiate with psychopaths. You rescue their victims and eliminate their capacity for harm. Yet psychopathy is not only tolerated in our world, it seems to be enabled, even honoured and glorified, while victims are dehumanised and abandoned.

As many rightly say, Israel will never come back from this. The Israeli state is on its last legs, but its people will never recover from the hell they’re unleashing upon fellow human beings. Will we come back from this? How do we continue living in societies that stubbornly supported Israel until meaningful intervention became impossible? If, perish the thought, Israel succeeds, what happens next?

We exist within systems that learned nothing from our not-so-distant past. Right now our countries are ‘debating’ how to treat fellow humans seeking our help—not because they’ve done anything wrong, but because of what our countries have inflicted upon their countries and upon the planet. The toxic, inhumane, shameful attitude towards immigrants and asylum seekers is particularly galling when it comes from Israel’s supporters. A few Saturdays ago, a woman standing at the ‘Highland Friends of Israel’ stall in Inverness High Street snapped at me: “Why don’t you worry about the immigrants?” I might have mentioned that I am not only an immigrant myself, but twice over. The cruel irony wasn’t lost on me — those cheering ethnic cleansing abroad simultaneously demonise those seeking refuge here. As I explored in a previous essay, this isn’t coincidence but ideology. The same supremacist thinking that dehumanises Palestinians also rejects asylum seekers at our borders.

I wake each morning with profound disappointment. I don’t fear extinction. I fear regression: humanity surrendering to fear, hatred, cruelty, greed, division, murder, and barbarism. We have enormous brains, ingenuity and an endless capacity to learn all through life. We have empathy, self-awareness, a conscience, and knowledge of right and wrong. Yet so many of us, including our elected officials, choose to surrender to our most primitive, destructive impulses instead of embracing our potential. For all that we are capable of, is this really the best we can do?

A comment on paid subscriptions

Substack encourages writers to activate paid subscriptions. They take a small cut to enable them to provide this, otherwise free-to-use platform. I do not want to turn my writing into an obligation, but even more importantly, I don’t believe in a tiered system where those who can pay get preferential treatment over those who can’t, such as the right to comment, or privileged content. This hierarchy of ‘worthiness’, especially based on such an arbitrary principle like how much money people have, couldn’t be further away from my values.

I am grateful to the readers who have pledged money for monthly or yearly subscriptions, but I have no intention of monetising my work. If you feel moved to support my writing, see the ‘buy me a coffee’ button below. If you haven’t seen it before, it is a way of offering a donation to freelance writers. Payments are processed securely by Stripe on the ‘Buy Me A Coffee’ site. I believe people can keep donations anonymous if they wish. This is entirely voluntary. Everyone is and always will be welcome to read my work free of charge.



Thank you so much for reading my work!

Buy me a coffee 🙏🏼