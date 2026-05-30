Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

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Howard
7d

Brilliant and laser sharp.

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1 reply by Avigail Abarbanel
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TS
7d

‘We shall try to spirit the penniless across the border by procuring employment for it in the transit countries, while denying it any employment in our country … '

Is this a translation error, or did Herzl deliberately refer to poor Palestinians as "it" rather than human beings?

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