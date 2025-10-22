(If you’ve received this article by email, please click on the title to read the latest version. I often continue to edit and correct typos after publishing the first version).



The village of Burin is in a valley trapped between the colonies Yitzhar (top) and Har Bracha not shown. Photo taken by an international activist last month (Sept. 2025)

The photo above shows damaged and destroyed olive groves between the village of Burin (bottom) and the illegal colony of Yitzhar to the south, built on the hill above it. To the north lies the colony of Har Bracha. Yitzhar was built on stolen agricultural land belonging to Burin residents, after Israel cleared every olive grove from it. The Israeli state enables colonists to establish outposts near Palestinian villages (red circles), then provides infrastructure to service them. What begins as temporary dwellings becomes permanent construction. Once an outpost exists, the army confiscates surrounding land for ‘security purposes’. This is how Israel steals Palestinian land: incrementally, systematically, relentlessly, en route to complete Jewish colonisation of the West Bank. The road visible in the photo is exclusively for colonisers, with rare temporary exceptions for emergency vehicles like ambulances or fire engines—withdrawn arbitrarily, without explanation or warning. Israel’s aim is to ethnically cleanse the entire West Bank and replace its inhabitants with those it defines as Jews. The people of Burin, like residents of every remaining Palestinian village, town and city, are hanging on by their fingernails. Without decisive intervention, the colonisation of the West Bank will reach completion, meaning the elimination of the entire Palestinian population—around three million—through ethnic cleansing and murder.

Israeli soldiers have just invaded three private homes at the centre of Burin, a village in the colonised West Bank. The genocidal army has closed the village—no one can enter or leave. They’ve set up checkpoints inside the village and soldiers are patrolling between houses. This is what the Nazis did in the ghettos: seal off an area and trap its inhabitants inside in readiness for extermination or expulsion. Burin is a hub of non-violent resistance in the West Bank, which is why it’s being targeted. Yesterday the Israeli army closed Madama, about a kilometre from Burin. Below is a voice message from Burin recorded today, with all identifying details removed for obvious reasons.



0:00 -0:45

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.



This home invasion—a crime in the country I live in—is preparation for ethnic cleansing of the village and the surrounding area, which will expand to engulf the rest of the West Bank. I fear for the residents of villages like Burin because, unlike in Gaza, the Israeli military cannot use aerial bombardment to massacre them en masse. But just as the Nazis did in the ghettos, they can commit direct massacres of trapped populations, or orchestrate massacres carried out by armed colonists—all supported, protected and directed by Israel’s military under orders from their government.

Ordinary people like you and me have just been kicked out of their family homes. War criminals—members of the Israeli genocidal army—have taken them over. They’re going to wreck these families’ properties, break and steal things, and defile those homes as they always do. These war criminals, working in service of Israel’s relentless settler-colonial machine, don’t give a damn about the damage they cause. They’ve been told that the places they’re now occupying are marked for removal—that these families will not return to their homes or their everyday lives. We must stop this. The ethnic cleansing of the entire West Bank is underway.

Israel has kept the people of the colonised West Bank under military law for decades in violation of international law, which permits this only for short periods. It means that Palestinian residents of the West Bank are not protected by any state’s legal system. They are effectively stateless. Although a Palestinian state has been recognised, it exists only as an idea. It has no reality.

I know we’re ‘ordinary’ people, but there must be something we can do. We need to think creatively about what resources and contacts we have among us.

Is anyone reading this positioned somewhere with influence—legal or otherwise?

Here are some immediate actions we can take:

Contact B’Tselem (Israeli human rights org) — they specialise in documenting West Bank violations:

Reach out to Al-Haq and Addameer — Palestinian human rights organisations

Alert international journalists who cover the West Bank.

Tag UN Special Rapporteur on Palestine (Francesca Albanese) on social media.

Legal pressure:

Contact the International Criminal Court - home invasions and forcible transfer are war crimes under Rome Statute

Reach out to human rights lawyers who work on ICC cases — I don’t know anyone personally. If any reader does please share in the comments.

Contact Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch with specific details

Political pressure:

If people in your network have connections to parliamentarians/politicians, urge them to publicly condemn this and call for sanctions

Contact your own government representatives demanding they speak out and take action

Pressure media outlets to cover this specific incident with names and faces

General actions — boycotts, sanctions & cooperation with existing Palestine solidarity groups

Identify if any companies are involved in the occupation infrastructure around Burin

Organise targeted boycotts

Pressure pension funds and institutions to divest

Connect with International Solidarity Movement and other groups doing protective presence work

Raise funds for legal defense and documentation

