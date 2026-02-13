This was just published as a Substack note by Mosab Abu Toha



“Today, Hatem Rayyan, a Palestinian paramedic who was abducted from Kamal Odwan Hospital on December 27, 2024, died in an Israeli prison.

Rayyan was abducted from the same hospital and on the same day as Dr. Hussam Abu Safiyya”.



Hatem Rayyan

My reply to Mosab Abu Toha’s note:



“They are killing them deliberately. Rayyan was part of a group of credible witnesses to Israel’s atrocities, and Israel has no intention of ever releasing them. These people have committed no crime, but witnessed Israel’s crimes. Israel holds them illegally in appalling, torturous conditions deliberately calculated to break and ultimately kills them. Dr Hussam Abu Safiya is facing the same horrible fate.”



Dr Hussam Abu Saffiya...

Israel is doing what every murderous dictatorial regime has always done: capture those they consider enemies, which includes witnesses to their crimes, summarily execute them with a bullet to the back of the head, or if that’s too obvious, keep them detained indefinitely and without due process in conditions intentionally designed to cause their death.



When will the world stand up to Israel and call it out? How many more Palestinians and supporters of Palestinians will be traumatised, detained tortured and murdered before anyone does anything?



Israel’s prisons and concentration camps must be stormed by an international armed force, and all Palestinians detainees including hundreds of children must be freed. When world governments are too terrified of Israel to intervene, that tells you everything you need to know. No one fears good people or societies—only those that have already proven how deadly they are.

I share again one of my essays about Dr Abu Saffiya for those who haven’t seen it.

A comment on paid subscriptions

Substack encourages writers to activate paid subscriptions. They take a small cut to enable them to provide this, otherwise free-to-use platform. I am grateful to the readers who have pledged money for monthly or yearly subscriptions, but I have no intention of monetising my work.

I do not want to turn my writing into an obligation, but even more importantly, I don’t believe in a tiered system where those who can pay get preferential treatment over those who can’t, such as the right to comment, or privileged content. This hierarchy of ‘worthiness’, especially based on such an arbitrary principle like how much money people have, couldn’t be further away from my values.

If you do feel moved to make a contribution to support my writing, see the ‘buy me a coffee’ button below. If you haven’t seen it before, it is a way of offering a donation to freelance writers. Payments are processed securely by Stripe on the ‘Buy Me A Coffee’ site. I believe people can keep donations anonymous if they wish. This is entirely voluntary. Everyone is and always will be welcome to read my work free of charge.



Thank you so much for reading my work!

Buy me a coffee 🙏🏼







