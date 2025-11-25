Please sign this new Avaaz Petition demanding the release of Dr Abu Safiya from Israel’s dangerous and illegal custody.

Israel is keeping Dr Hussam Abu Safiya in prison in inhumane conditions without any charges and for no obvious cause. They’re hoping for, or likely planning his death, which wouldn’t be unusual given Israel’s track record of murdering so many Palestinians in (illegal) custody. The only thing that might prevent Israel from assassinating him directly is their fear that they would create a martyr. So they’re keeping him indefinitely in inhumane conditions, hoping he would die ‘naturally’, or be broken to make him sign some coerced bullshit statement to promise he wouldn’t testify against them. My money is on murder. There is no limit to Israel’s criminal insanity. However bad you think Israel is, it’s much worse. All you need to do is speak to Palestinians and listen to their testimonies. Their stories are not just ‘stories’ they are in effect testimonies.

Although it appears Israel is holding Dr Abu Safiya for no reason, if you know Israel, you’d know they do in fact have a reason for keeping him imprisoned. (Everything Israel does always has a reason, and it’s all to do with enabling the continuation and completion of the settler-colonial project in Palestine).

Dr Abu Safiya is a heroic physician, an intelligent, highly educated, dignified human being, and it’s precisely his dignity and humanity that Israel is hoping to extinguish. Dr Abu Safiya embodies the humanity of Gaza and the Palestinian people too much for Israel’s comfort. Like all psychopathic, colonial and settler-colonial, regimes Israel has been doing everything in its power to dehumanise its victims.

But Dr Abu Safiya poses an even bigger problem for Israel. Given his high profile position, presence and credibility—when he testifies about what Israel has been doing in Gaza, people and the courts will listen. Israel will do everything and anything to prevent any chance he could ever testify against them.

Dr Abu Safiya walked straight into the clutches of the invading genocidal forces who have been bombing his hospital, indiscriminately murdering patients, staff, disabled people, newborn babies in the most horrific way possible. Dr Abu Safiya’s only error was his hope that he could reason with those war criminals; that he could find, or maybe awaken in them some sliver of humanity, or compassion. But there were none—there are none. As soon as those soldiers reported to their commanders who they had, they were instructed to capture him. The Israeli regime saw a golden opportunity to remove a well-known, high profile, credible, respected Palestinian witness. The good doctor underestimated how inhumane some humans can be, which tells you a lot about the kind of person he is.

All those infuriating people out there who think it’s only a matter of getting the ‘two sides’ to sit together, discuss their ‘misunderstandings’ and sing Kumbaya, need to pay attention to the story of Dr Abu Safiya. Anyone who still thinks there are ‘two sides’, that it’s a ‘religious problem’, or that it’s a ‘conflict’, does not understand what Israel is, and what it is doing. There are no ‘two sides’ here. There never were. There is no ‘conflict’. There is a vicious, entitled (in its own mind) settler-colonial society, and its victims. As long as people continue to ignore this, we are not even close to helping the Palestinian people.

The Israeli forces captured Dr Abu Safiya without formal cause. Once again they’ve proven their inhumanity, which has been splashed all over our screens for years, and that the Palestinians have lived with for seventy-seven long, torturous years of settler-colonial expansion. No one should underestimate the peril that Dr Abu Safiya (and all Palestinians) are facing, and Israel couldn’t care less what we think about it. That’s why the time for talking—which never really existed—is over and it’s time for real decisive action.

Given the world’s incredible double-standard, revealed so spectacularly in the response to Trump’s recent unhinged Ukraine ‘deal’, I’m not holding my breath for any real action either to free Dr Safiya or to stop the Israel’s genocide of the Palestinian people. The British Government has made it very clear that it has no intention of helping Dr Abu Safiya, or any Palestinian for that matter.

We must hold our politicians accountable, because trying to reason with them gets us exactly as far as it gets us with Israel itself. Our disgraced elected officials are trying to deflate the spirit of the pro-Palestine liberation movement and we cannot allow that!

If—and that’s a big ‘if’—Netanyahu ever leaves office, someone far worse is coming. If the world doesn’t act now, millions of Palestinians face extermination in our lifetime. We cannot allow that!

Israel must never be allowed to complete its genocidal settler-colonial project, or to come back from seventy-seven years of criminality. Israel is far worse than white Sout Africa ever was, and it won’t change from within. The abominable white South African regime failed with Nelson Mandela, and we must ensure that Israel fails with Dr Abu Safiya, and with Palestine in general.

Please sign this petition and any others you can find. Please use your voice and the groups you are a part of to pressure our elected officials. Incredibly, the Amnesty International petition calling for Dr Abu Safiya’s release has only just over 17,000 signatures. It’s more than when I mentioned it in a previous essay, but still, that’s hardly anything. Anyone who supports the Palestinian cause—and everyone should—needs to sign this and all other petitions.

