Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Baz
4d

I was just having this same discussion with a friend who said he had hope for the ceasefire and that it felt different this time. I argued that Israel does not have a good record regarding ceasefires. But yes a ceasefire how ever fragile is a good thing, ‘Peace’ though in the region is virtually impossible surely without the dissolution of the Israeli state and Zionism.

For peace, Israelis would have to accept living in a single secular state (possibly called Palestine) where all citizens have true equality.

Do you see that ever happening?

Hint: they have a nuclear WMD capability.

Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
4d

Of course. Basically, the US and Israel want to keep their powder dry for another attack on Iran.

