It's Saturday 28th February 2026. The US and Israel have begun a coordinated, unprovoked attack on Iran and have been striking multiple locations across Iran, including Tehran. According to OPB, ”At least 57 people were reported killed at a girls’ school in southern Iran in the Israeli-U.S. strikes, and dozens others were wounded, according to Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency”. Writing for Chatham House, Bronwen Maddox and Dr Sanam Vakil argue that “…there was no indication of an imminent armed attack against Israel that might have triggered the claim to ‘pre-emptive’ action in self-defence advanced by Israel”. An article on Israel’s Government Kan News website, entitled ‘Without sanitising it: this time Israel and the US want to finish the job’ cites an Israeli source claiming that whilst last June Israel’s goals were to eliminate the Iranian nuclear and ballistic missile threats, this time Israel’s intent is to topple Iran’s regime. Iran has retaliated with missiles aimed at northern Israel and US military bases across the Middle East.



As befitting two murderous cult states, the two partners in crime chose disgusting names for their unprovoked attack on a sovereign country and its people. The US calls its part of the assault ‘Operation Epic Fury’, while Israel named its part, ‘Roaring Lion’. I don’t think I need to explain the significance of using words like ‘epic’ or ‘fury’, or invoking the imagery of a ‘roaring lion’. The English translation ‘roaring lion’ of the Hebrew ‘שאגת הארי’ (Sha’agat Ha’ari) doesn’t even begin to do justice to how this phrase comes across in Hebrew. In Hebrew these words are designed to make the chest swell, to stir something deep, emotive, almost spiritual, that’s central to Israel’s cult identity. It’s a title that is meant to be intoxicating, induce a feeling of stupefied euphoria and it does work on most Israelis. They never learn.



Israel’s media are filled with pride and triumphalism. They destroy and murder indiscriminately in cold blood and feel so good about themselves as they’re doing it. Not even the retaliatory attacks on Israel seem to dampen their blood-curdling glee. Their headlines use the phrasing ‘the United States and Israel’ attacked Iran. The emphasis is on the two countries side by side. Israel has finally managed to get the US to fight alongside it, openly, and Israel cannot resist this image of equality. Israel has always looked up to the United States, culturally, militarily, economically and psychologically. The US has not only been Israel’s greatest benefactor, but also its greatest role model. Everything American was good and desirable when I was a child, and migrating there was a mark of success. To stand beside the US now as an equal partner in open war is not just strategic. For the Israeli national psyche it is a crowning moment. But history has a word for moments like this: hubris. Napoleon had his Austerlitz. America had its “Mission Accomplished” in 2003, Israel had 1967, and then 1973. Crowning moments in history have a way of preceding the fall.



A 19:19 (Israel’s time) Kan News newsflash reports: “A foreign source familiar with the matter told Kan News: the countries of the joint defence coalition are assisting in the defence of Israel”. [my translation from Hebrew]. The ‘joint defence coalition’ refers to the informal grouping that intercept Iranian retaliatory missiles: Qatar, Jordan, the UAE and Kuwait, all of whom engaged air defences to intercept Iranian missile fire. These are the same Arab Gulf states that participated in defending Israeli airspace during the previous attack on Iran last year. The word ‘coalition’ is euphemistic Israeli framing for what is really a quiet, deniable Arab-Israeli-American air defence network, but Israel’s media joyfully report that these countries are actively defending Israel. These governments have quietly buried Arab and Muslim solidarity under decades of American-aligned pragmatism. Their gagged and silenced populations grieve Gaza and Tehran, but have no say whilst their countries’ air defences protect Israel.

There’s an old anecdote told in many versions, but most commonly attributed to philosopher and mathematician Bertrand Russell. The story goes that a scientist gave a lecture on astronomy explaining that the Earth orbits the Sun, which is part of a galaxy that exists among many galaxies in a big universe. An elderly woman in the audience objected, insisting that the Earth is flat and sits on the back of a giant turtle. When the scientist politely asked her what the giant turtle rested on, the old lady replied ‘On another turtle, of course’. The scientist then asked, ‘But what does the second turtle stand on’, to which the old lady smugly replied, ‘It’s turtles all the way down’.

The turtle story exposes the absurdity of infinite regress in cosmology, but this latest evil folly of an attack against the people of a sovereign country exposes the absurdity of infinite human regression. Netanyahu and Trump use the machinery of their states and militaries and ancient religious narratives to justify the mugging of a sovereign state. But at the bottom is just one man who doesn’t want to go to prison, and another who wants to look like a conquering king. And both are attempting to deflect attention away from their dictatorial takeover of their respective countries. Strip away the flags and the rhetoric about freedom and nuclear threats, and it’s humans all the way down. Broken, misshapen, predatory ones at the top, and suffering ones at the bottom. Our institutions and identities are fictions we constructed to convince ourselves we are something more than we are. What they cover up is the deaths of girls in a school in southern Iran during Ramadan, the devastation still being inflicted on Gaza’s survivors, and the acceleration of the ethnic cleansing of the population of the colonised West Bank.

For thousands of years, ordinary human beings have made themselves into murderers, sacrificed their lives, health, sanity — their very humanity — fighting senseless wars for what? For the rich and powerful who exist only for themselves, who lie, deceive, manipulate and steal in the pursuit of their own interests and ambitions. We have had every opportunity to choose otherwise. We have produced philosophy, science, art, the capacity for extraordinary tenderness. We know what we are doing. This is not a failure to evolve — it is active and wilful regression. The veneer of civilisation has always been thin. Scratch it anywhere, at any point in history, and you find the same thing underneath. Strip away the flags, the religions, the operation names, the alliances, the negotiations that were never serious, the freedom that was never the point — and what do you find? It’s humans all the way down. And if we don’t choose to change course, it’s on us.

