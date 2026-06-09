Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
4d

It's not irrational, its sociopathic.

Reply
Share
7 replies by Avigail Abarbanel and others
Sam Bahour's avatar
Sam Bahour
4d

Spot on!

Reply
Share
33 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Avigail Abarbanel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture