Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

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Brian Boru's avatar
Brian Boru
5dEdited

Brilliant article which shines a harsh light upon the origins of an important Jewish ritual and the references to vengeance and / or celebrating violence against others, enshrined within mantras, which becomes normalised with repetition. As a baptised ex- Irish Catholic kid, I remember the astonishing inconsistencies between the emphasis upon love and forgiveness in the New Testament and the contents of the Old Testament which appeared to have way too much in the way of hate and vengeance. I really admire your honesty and bravery Avigail. Fantastic writing 👍💚

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The Reflective Current's avatar
The Reflective Current
5d

This piece points to something real and uncomfortable: a story told as liberation can become dangerous when it is read from a position of power.

But I don’t think the only answer is to abandon the story.

Archaeology does not support the idea that the Exodus story is literal history and many scholars believe early Israel mostly emerged from within Canaan. So the better way to read Exodus is not as a factual origin story, but as a survival story shaped by people living through domination, exile, and loss.

Seen that way, it becomes a way for a wounded community to preserve dignity, hold itself together, and imagine that its condition was not permanent.

The problem begins when a story born from powerlessness is carried into sovereignty without being re-read.

A liberation story for the oppressed can become dangerous when the once-oppressed become powerful and start reading it as entitlement.

That is where I think the moral turn has to happen.

Exodus should not be read as, “We were chosen to rule.” It should be read as, “We must never become Pharaoh.”

That is also the thread I explore in my piece, When Power Changes Hands: the ethics of powerlessness cannot govern the ethics of sovereignty.

Ancient stories and laws may have helped Jews survive under empire, but once Jews hold power over others, those same texts must be re-read through responsibility, not fear.

The answer may not be abandonment.

It may be transformation.

https://khaelimat.substack.com/p/when-power-changes-hands

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