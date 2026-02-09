(If you have received this by email, please click on the title to read the latest version. I often correct typos and continue to edit my essays after publishing the first version).

When I first started to speak publicly about Palestine and had a few opinion pieces published, I became the target of harassment—continuous faxes to my office using up entire fax rolls, phone calls in the middle of the night with whispered nastiness, and death threats. The Australian police handled the latter swiftly and deftly.

I cringe when I recall what a gigantic blind spot I had—like a black hole in my consciousness. At the time I was shocked that Jews, Zionists and Jewish Israelis treated me this way. Looking back, my shock revealed how profoundly Israeli indoctrination still affected me—albeit unconsciously. These were the very people who were doing far worse to Palestinians. The harassment I experienced was merely a taste of the nastiness the Palestinian people faced daily from Israel and its supporters. Why would that surprise or shock me?



How could I not know how nasty Israeli Jews and Zionists really were? Simple. I never spoke to a Palestinian person until I moved to Australia. Israeli society is deeply segregated. Sophisticated and highly effective societal and state mechanisms ensured I never had a chance to meet a Palestinian as an equal—not as a child, a teenager or as an adult. Palestinians are routinely and deeply dehumanised in Israel, and I absorbed that dehumanisation completely. They weren't real human beings to me; I saw them only through the lens Israeli society demanded I use. For example, any news about events in the West Bank was filtered through Israel’s perspective, always presenting Israel as defending itself against a primitive people in the grip of inexplicable antisemitic hatred and aggression. Even funerals and people’s grief were edited and narrated deliberately to portray Palestinians in a negative light. This dehumanisation is so complete that even Israelis who consider themselves progressive and sympathetic cannot bring themselves to use the word ‘Palestinian’. They speak instead of ‘Arab society’ or ‘Israeli Arabs’—anything to avoid acknowledging Palestinians as a distinct people with their own identity and national rights.

I was shocked and outraged when I started to encounter death threats and harassment from the very people with whom I was supposed to identify, and naturally, I wanted to fight back. But I was already a psychotherapist with a firm value system that was incompatible with fighting and aggressive behaviour. I knew that if I lashed out the way my limbic brain wanted to, I wouldn’t just be behaving like those who attacked me—I’d be behaving exactly as Israel had conditioned me to behave. I’d be proving that the Israeli training and indoctrination had worked: see everything as a battle, fight all the time, be aggressive. I’d left that culture and I didn’t want to continue being a product of it.

I was sufficiently developed and self-aware by then to see that acting out of my outrage would not only violate my value system, but also weaken me in the eyes of the enemy (people who harass you and threaten your life are by definition your enemy). They could easily throw at me, ‘You see? You’re not all that different from us after all’. Bullies and domestic abusers routinely do this to their victims. They push them to the edge, and when victims who can only take so much finally explode and retaliate, they sneer in satisfaction. They’ve won because they’ve managed to bring their victim down to their own level. They can now claim it’s always been a level playing field, or that they’re in fact the ones being abused. This pattern is devastatingly common.



I knew I didn’t want to be like those who harassed and threatened me, but I was outraged. My feelings were overwhelming and my choices were either to act on those feelings—react—or to validate how I felt internally and then choose actions that were congruent with my values. It’s normal to feel anger when someone harasses and threatens you, but I didn’t just feel anger. I felt overwhelming rage. I recognised from my work that when feelings are overwhelming they’re likely to be 90% rooted in the past. This meant I had a lot of work to do. What might appear on the surface as a political issue or cause, turned out to be a very personal one. It required me to look at my own character and my history, and continue to develop. I knew there were no shortcuts, and I had to integrate whatever unfinished business I carried from my history in my family of origin and as a former Israeli citizen.

I began to realise that the battle for the Palestinian cause was going to be a long one, and I wanted to ensure that whatever I did was sustainable. I didn’t want to have psychological trigger buttons that others could too easily press to manipulate my behaviour. If I burnt out under the emotional effort of trying to keep my own emotional baggage and behaviour under control, I would become paralysed and ineffective. I also knew that if I fought back with the same tools and attitudes used against me, I would offer nothing useful to the world. I’d simply be operating within the existing paradigm of fighting, dog-eat-dog competition, one-upmanship and war. To change the world I needed to be different not just act differently. And I had to find a non-adversarial approach to being an activist.



Many before me had recognised that an eye for an eye leaves everyone blind, or that fighting fire with fire only creates a bigger fire. I was discovering this for myself through my own soul-searching. That was a significant period in my personal development. There were strong and difficult feelings to integrate, a lot of triggers to face. This work had to be done if I wanted to make even a small difference. The alternative was to shield myself from my feelings by staying away from activism altogether. One of the messages harassers sent me repeatedly was ‘Put up or shut up’. If I shut up to avoid my difficult feelings, they would have silenced yet another voice advocating for Palestinian human rights and exposing Israel’s crimes.

It was then that I developed my own understanding of the kind of activist I wanted to be. I realised there are as many ways to do activism as there are people. In activism, as in any domain of life, ‘one size fits all’ doesn’t work. We each have our particular talents, abilities and strengths, and we need to find ways to use them for the causes we engage with. There’s no point trying to be something we’re not. Yes, we can expand our skills—I certainly have—but effective activism requires us to work from who we actually are, not from some idealised template.

What I’m good at, I believe, is sharing knowledge and supporting people to develop towards their potential. It’s essentially what I do in my work. So as an activist, I write and speak and support other activists to develop and sustain their activism without burning out or being damaged by the very thing they’re trying to change. As a result, I get many requests for advice, especially from people whose instinct told them to support the Palestinians but who then encountered hostility from those closest to them. As sad as it might be, people usually cope with losing friends, but what do you do when your dearest and nearest support Israel?



Ignorance or something else?

Israel’s hasbara, adopted hook, line and sinker by Western powers like Germany, the US and the UK, has been immensely successful. It managed to impart a false version of history—what Ilan Pappé rightly calls ‘fraudulent mythology’. People tell me about close relatives who repeat myths about Israel and Palestine taken straight from the hasbara manual: ‘The UN approved of Israel therefore Israel is legitimate’, ‘The Palestinians didn’t accept the partition plan so they shouldn’t complain now’, ‘They got Oslo’, or ‘Israel has no partner for peace’.

The hasbara has been so successful because it appeals to people’s need to see reality in simplistic terms. How can anyone who considers themselves decent argue that a persecuted people didn’t deserve a home of their own to feel safe? What kind of person would say that it’s wrong for a people to seek safety? This worked especially well after the holocaust, and whilst Israel was clever at hiding what it was actually doing.

What is conveniently omitted is that those persecuted people launched a settler-colonial project long before the Second World War to invade, displace, erase, and replace the people of a fully populated land. Another glaring omission is the devastating impact this had on the Palestinians. And just in case these omissions weren’t entirely effective, Israel’s narrative insisted that Palestinians didn’t exist, that if they did they weren’t indigenous, and that either way they were a bad and primitive people who deserved what they got. I don’t know how many Israel apologists and supporters realise it, but neither the Zionists nor Israel invented anything new. Their psychopathic narrative comes straight from the colonial and settler-colonial playbook.

Ignorance simply means not knowing the facts—accepting whatever narrative you’re given because it sounds plausible. I was ignorant once. I remember exactly how I saw things, so I understand how it happens. The solution to ignorance is straightforward: learn. When people encounter Israel apologists in their lives, education seems like the obvious first step. But I always recommend pointing people towards authoritative texts rather than trying to educate them yourself. Emotions run high in these conversations. What might begin as an attempt to share information can quickly become a sparring match—which helps no one and just perpetuates the very combativeness we’re trying to move beyond.

When I first encountered information that contradicted what I thought I knew, I felt intensely uncomfortable. My ego was bruised. I realised I’d been tricked, and the realisation brought deep confusion. How could I have been so wrong? How had the people I grew up with conned me so successfully? How could an entire education system be built on lies, and why would it deliberately deceive us? Like everyone else, I wanted to hold on to something solid in the world. I wanted to believe that those in charge knew what they were doing. And I desperately didn’t want to accept that my teachers—people who had saved my life and my sanity—were Zionists who had knowingly lied to me and my entire generation.

Trying to educate people whose position on Palestine is based on ignorance isn’t as simple as it sounds. When you present new information to people, especially those close to you, you need to be ready for what comes next. People with reasonable emotional resilience—what we’d call good vertical integration between prefrontal functions and the limbic system—will feel their discomfort, but their intellectual honesty and values will win out. They’ll find a way to integrate the new information and shift their position accordingly.

Others, less emotionally resilient, will surrender to their discomfort. Those with very poor resilience will avoid the new information altogether, rejecting what you offer outright. They’ll attack the credibility of authors and speakers, casting doubt on their motives. Some might attempt to engage with the material but ultimately reject it when uncomfortable feelings inevitably surface. People with poor emotional resilience may even attack you for presenting the information, seeing you as the cause of their distress.

Either way, these conversations move quickly from factual discussion to emotional dynamics and relationship psychology—in other words, away from facts entirely.



What people’s preferred version of history reveals about them

When someone tells me their loved ones repeat the usual tropes about Israel but won’t engage with facts, I suspect this reveals something important about their character, values and psychological development.

Zionist settler-colonialism didn’t appear in a vacuum. The idea that a group of people have the right to walk into someone else’s country, take it from under them and replace them sits squarely on the shoulders of 19th-century colonialism and settler-colonialism, and the racism and entitlement that enabled them. These sentiments haven’t disappeared. Imperialism and colonialism are still very much with us. They are simple, crude crimes with no moral or ethical justification. Whoever commits such crimes, whatever rationale or excuse they offer, the perpetrators are criminals. That’s the simple fact.



Israel apologists and supporters owe us all an explanation for why they condone crimes against humanity. Those who stand with victims owe no one an explanation and have no reason to justify themselves. There is no ‘them’, only us—human beings everywhere, on all sides. But when some bully, mug, bomb, steal, dehumanise, use, abuse, rape and kill others, it’s the victims who need our help, not the perpetrators. When someone is in trouble, we help. It’s actually that simple. I’m immediately suspicious of anyone who claims that supporting victims is ‘complicated’.

You can’t convince people with facts when their position is rooted in unexamined, unconscious emotion. The real question is: what kind of emotion? The only people who continue to support the unsupportable are frightened people whose primitive, fear-based psychology compels them to side with the ‘stronger’ party in every situation. This position reveals their character and level of development.

For those in relationship with such people, this is deeply difficult. If unconscious fear drives someone to believe fiction and support perpetrators, that fear will manifest elsewhere in their lives too. This isn’t just about Palestine—it’s their entire value system that’s in question, and the choices they’ll make under moral or ethical pressure. Frightened people act out of self-preservation. They throw victims under the bus.

The prevalence of betrayal and victim-blaming, the ubiquitous enablement of perpetrators—even when the facts are plainly visible to everyone—tells us how common this is. Real activists, those who are intellectually honest and insist on acting according to their values and principles even under pressure, are in fact a minority in humanity. The state of our world provides all the evidence we need.



Beware of people who lack empathy

The carnage in Gaza and the West Bank should elicit empathy in healthy people with a functioning conscience. How can anyone entertain ‘justifications’ or ‘political realism’ in the face of such suffering? Real empathy is unconditional and indiscriminate. Saying ‘I empathise, that’s terrible, but...’ isn’t empathy at all. If Israel apologists and supporters were in Gaza, would they simply accept being bombed to the stone age and forced to experience unimaginable horrors because ‘the UN approved Israel in 1948 therefore Israel is legal’, or because the historical persecution of their perpetrator’s group somehow justifies inflicting the horrors of genocide on them?

Those who encounter Israel apologists and supporters in their personal lives have a bigger problem than a disagreement about Palestine. They need to look more closely at those people and at the relationship itself. Selective empathy signals that something fundamental is wrong.

In the early years of my activism, when I was still unsure of myself and plagued with fear, shame and guilt, I had the opportunity to meet the great Tanya Reinhart. She was far ahead of me as an activist, so I asked her in Hebrew if it was hard to speak out. Her response was short and clear: ‘It’s harder not to.’ In time I came to understand this statement and live it.

Reinhart was saying that living a life incongruent with your values and principles is ultimately unsustainable—it corrodes you from within. Living congruently with your values may be the harder path in the moment, but as Tanya Reinhart knew, it’s the only sustainable one. The alternative—silencing yourself to maintain relationships with people who support atrocities—will hollow you out from the inside.

If you are an activist—whatever shape your activism takes—you are doing the right thing. It’s those who support crimes and their perpetrators who owe justification for their choices. You have nothing to explain or justify. A crime is a crime, and our moral duty is to support the victims, whoever they are. And if you find yourself in moral conflict with people close to you, you may need to rethink those relationships.

