(If you’ve received this article by email, please click on the title to read the latest version. I often continue to edit and correct typos after publishing the first version).

Dedicated to the current leaders of the world

Whether we like it or not, humans are interdependent, but our recorded history is filled with senseless tribalism, war and competition. Instead of cooperating for everyone’s benefit we keep squabbling mindlessly like children. It’s time to grow up.

A reader recently commented that tribalism is inevitable. I responded that there is nothing wrong with culture, cuisine, customs that are unique to groups in different parts of the world. But does it have to involve conquest, colonialism, theft and killing?

I have no illusion that it will take time for humanity to mature enough to choose leaders who can take us towards cooperation and healthy interdependence. But even whilst we are waiting to mature enough to choose the right leaders, there are a few fundamental principles that all of humanity can agree on.

I know this is possible from my work as a relationship therapist. When two people start relationship therapy they’re often in a state of war with each other. In order to move forward in a constructive way towards improving the relationship, it is essential to cease immediately all behaviours that cause further harm. There is no point working on improving a relationship whilst the partners still behave in ways that damage the relationship, and that compromises trust and safety.

The other crucial principle that partners agree on right from the start is cooperation for the purpose of building a safe, growing and healthy relationship. Two people who want to continue to spar or gain territory in their relationship seek solicitors, not relationship therapists. When people present for relationship therapy it’s because they are tired of fighting, of feeling unsafe and of competing over psychological and relational space, control or resources.

Partners must agree to both principles. If only one of them does and the other continues to fight to gain territory and advantage over the other nothing will change.



Making war strange

When traumatised people start therapy, they are wired to expect other people to treat them poorly. This wiring is there because they were treated poorly at some point in their history or throughout, which is what caused their psychological trauma. As people recover, the wiring changes. The expectation to be treated badly is replaced by the expectation of being treated decently. As people recover they begin to find it strange that anyone would treat them poorly.

The media are beating the war drums right now and I’m baffled. Where are the articles reminding readers that war is bad for us? War harms people and destroys our physical environment. Those it doesn’t kill, it leaves with trauma that reverberates through generations. We need to make sure that behaviours like competition outside the sports arena, and war become strange, and that peace, respect, empathy and kindness become our default.

This does not mean that conflict disappears. When I studied relationship and family therapy under the late Dr David Jansen, I learned that conflict simply means the recognition of difference—in preferences, needs, beliefs, likes or dislikes. It’s how conflict is handled that makes all the difference in relationships. In relationship therapy we remove warfare as a mechanism to resolve conflict. Over time differences begin to be seen as an asset, or are otherwise negotiated, accepted or accommodated. We need the same shift at a species level. War and ruthless competition must become strange. Peace and cooperation must become our default.

At the moment we are all expected to believe that ruthless competition and absence of kindness and empathy are making us strong. We are still teaching about war, conquest and colonialism without critiquing the devastating impact they have on ordinary people, society and the environment. According to some sources Israel dropped 70,000 tonnes of bombs on Gaza since October 2023. But even without an accurate number we can all see the horrendous devastation these relentless bombings have caused. I was amazed that no one has called Israel out on its CO2 emissions just from the bombing of Gaza and on the damage it inflicted on animals and the natural environment. But if there is so little concern about the people or newborns in Gaza, then who cares about the impact on non-human animals and the environment?

We are making choices all the time, but the wrong ones. We then try to justify them by talking about war and fighting as if they are a matter of self-defence, honour and loyalty to one’s group or country. Societies, groups and countries are made-up concepts. Humanity as a species is real. There is nothing glorious about war. War means humans killing other humans, raping and pillaging, and as our technology advances we do this ever more efficiently than our ancestors did.

In Israel On The Brink, Ilan Pappé says: “There is no real future for humanity without imagining a better life, hoping for it and, most importantly, working for it.” But I believe we already know what works. What we’ve been able to achieve inside our societies should provide the blueprint for the relationship between them. In most societies, violence, rape, corruption, exploitation and theft are illegal. People can pay a heavy price if they break the law. But we don’t even blink when our societies enable Israel’s settler-colonial genocide, or demand that otherwise law-abiding citizens transform into murderers and torturers in the name of made-up nationalist ideals.

The cost of refusing to grow

Every day babies are born whose entire being is open not just to survive but to develop. Our perpetual cycles of fear, insecurity and competition do not enable most children to grow into adults who can fulfil their potential. As Maslow lamented:

“All the evidence that we have … indicates that … in practically every human being and certainly in almost every newborn baby, there is an active will toward health, an impulse toward growth, or toward the actualisation of human potentialities. But at once we are confronted with the very saddening realisation that so few people make it. Only a small proportion of the human population gets to the point of identity, of selfhood, full humanness, self-actualisation, etc., even in a society like ours which is relatively one of the most fortunate on the face of the earth. This is our great paradox. We have the impulse towards full development of humanness. Then why is it that it doesn’t happen more often? What blocks it?”— Maslow, A. (1971) The Farther Reaches of Human Nature. Penguin (pp.24-25)

Most people are perfectly healthy and most of the psychological difficulties people bring to therapy can be traced back to obstacles that prevented them from developing towards their potential. Whether clients articulate this clearly at the start of therapy or not, they know it instinctively. Every human being who doesn’t develop to their innate potential is a loss to us all.

We can choose differently

When I look around I don’t see the kind of leadership that can take us to maturity and cooperation. I see self-serving, immature, reactive leaders whose legacy is of more fighting, more competition and more misery. It is tempting to blame our leaders, but we choose them and put them where they are and this is true even in non-democratic societies.

It’s time we consider the simple truths that we are one species, that we are 99.9% genetically identical, and that we all want more than just survival. We need leaders who recognise this and don’t just reflect and perpetuate our most primitive instincts. Our interdependence is not something we can negotiate away and we need each other not just to survive, but also to grow towards our potential.

People who come to relationship therapy realise that the atmosphere they create together has an impact on others, especially children and young people. The decision to invest in the relationship is often motivated by the desire to offer something better to the next generation. Things take time to improve in relationship or family therapy, and for real change to happen people need to integrate and grow. But we know how to create the initial conditions by disengaging from harmful behaviours and by agreeing on our mutual goals. We need all the leaders of the world to get together and agree that warfare is no longer acceptable, that conflicts are real but that they need to be handled differently, and that we all share the same goals. Certain wrongs are just wrong. Colonialism, settler-colonialism, genocide, rape, torture, slavery, exploitation, scapegoating, discrimination, child abuse, domestic abuse and war don’t need debating or discussing. They cause suffering and this should be enough for us to ban them everywhere.

We can continue with our never-ending cycles of suffering and destruction as we have always done. Or we can decide that our existence as a species is an adventure, something worth exploring. We don’t have to stay the way we are, any more than a couple does. We must recognise that the shape of the world we create together impacts on subsequent generations. Those who don’t care about this should not be allowed to hold power.

A comment on paid subscriptions

Substack encourages writers to activate paid subscriptions. They take a small cut to enable them to provide this, otherwise free-to-use platform. I am grateful to the readers who have pledged money for monthly or yearly subscriptions, but I have no intention of monetising my work.

I do not want to turn my writing into an obligation, but even more importantly, I don’t believe in a tiered system where those who can pay get preferential treatment over those who can’t, such as the right to comment, or privileged content. This hierarchy of ‘worthiness’, especially based on such an arbitrary principle like how much money people have, couldn’t be further away from my values.

If you do feel moved to make a contribution to support my writing, see the ‘buy me a coffee’ button below. If you haven’t seen it before, it is a way of offering a donation to freelance writers. Payments are processed securely by Stripe on the ‘Buy Me A Coffee’ site. I believe people can keep donations anonymous if they wish. This is entirely voluntary. Everyone is and always will be welcome to read my work free of charge.



Thank you so much for reading my work!

Buy me a coffee 🙏🏼