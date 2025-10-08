Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Discussion about this post

Brian Boru
5dEdited

Well said Avigail 👍💚. Excellent references to the context-free zone peddled by Israel and its enablers and media cheerleaders. Just shows the contempt they have for everyone, the intelligence-insulting f*****s 🤨

Scott Horne
5d

Well done, Avigail, as always.

I'm disappointed that the heading says «Jewish activist» when you have repeatedly disassociated yourself from any Jewish identity. Some people think that anti-Zionism is more compelling when expressed by a Jew, and I don't blame any Jew for pointing her Jewishness out when denouncing Zionism (some may indeed draw inspiration from aspects of Jewish tradition or thinking); but I join you in maintaining that all humans are sisters and brothers, as an old song that I have translated from Yiddish puts it. Logically, of course, the identity of the speaker has nothing to do with the validity of the argument: a position on Zionism is just as strong or weak whether the speaker be Palestinian, Jewish, or anything else.

_Settler-colonialism_ is exactly the right word, and we need to use it all the time in reference to the very existence of the Zionist entity. I too am dismayed by the half-ass opposition to the current Zionist genocide in the Gaza Strip, without reference to the Nakba under way for more than a century—originally under British, now under Yankkkee auspices. Genocide is part and parcel of Zionism, an indispensable element. Time was, as late as the 1930s, when the odious Zionist leadership (opposed by the vast majority of Ashkenazi Jews in Europe, incidentally) hoped to drive all Palestinians out of Palestine rather than killing them off; but that, too, is genocide. Now the mainstream settler-colonial public occupying Palestine is overwhelmingly quite vicious in its desire for a Final Solution to the Palestinian «problem». Anyone who does not see that should study the history of Palestine under Zionist settler-colonial occupation.

© 2025 Avigail Abarbanel
