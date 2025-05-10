Gathering at the centre of town

The fabulous and dedicated volunteers at Highland Palestine and Highland Hearts for Palestine organised today’s march to their usual high standard and with meticulous attention to detail. They thought of everything to ensure that everyone felt welcome and comfortable.

It was a peaceful march with no disruptions, and Inverness police were very helpful and supportive. Hundreds of people turned up, and there were plenty of babies in prams, toddlers and children of all ages. On the way to Bught Park we stopped at the Ness Bridge for a minute silence. There were plenty of open expressions of support from onlookers.

It would have been an uplifting community event if it wasn’t for the grim reason that brought us together today. Everyone I spoke to expressed unbearable pain at what the Palestinian people are suffering. The suffering of children in Gaza is beyond comprehension. Many expressed their outrage and dismay at our governments’ and media collusion with Israel’s settler-colonialism and genocide. I was privileged to be one of the speakers when we arrived at Bught Park in Inverness. The text of the speech is below the videos.

I am so grateful and proud of our Highlands & Islands and Moray communities for standing in solidarity with the Palestinian people. The pain and trauma of the Highland Clearances, a historical injustice committed in the context of British colonialism in Scotland still reverberates through the Scottish Highlands. It is not difficult for people here to identify with the Palestinians. Many who are alive today are descendants of survivors of the Clearances, and other injustices and atrocities inflicted on the Scottish people by brutal British colonialism.

Thank you Highland Palestine & Highland Hearts for Palestine for doing such a wonderful job today and thank you to everyone who attended.

My wee speech:

Dear friends and fellow activists,

We do not support the Palestinians because they are Palestinians.

We do not oppose Israel because it is Israel.

As I have repeated many times before, it doesn’t matter what justifications or excuses criminals offer for their crimes, or how loud they shout. A crime is a crime. When human beings commit crimes against human beings we stand with the victims.

As someone who was born and raised in Israel, served in the military and eventually renounced my Israeli citizenship in protest, I can confirm to you that the genocide you see is real.

I can also confirm that if Israel is not stopped, it will attempt to complete the original Zionist plan, which is to remove all the Palestinians from historic Palestine—by any means—and replace them with what Israel defines as ‘Jews’.

Settler-colonialism is a crime against humanity. It is illegal to remove people from their land, to harm their children, to bomb them, and to starve them. But Israel has a long track record of ignoring International Law.

The UN’s decision to recognise Israel as an independent state was immoral, and based on colonial principles. The world supports colonialism even now, despite the horrendous harm it has caused and the trauma it has inflicted.

What we see in Gaza now is the continuation of the Nakba. It is not a by-product of war or an ‘instrument of war’ as the shameless Guardian called it the other day. It is not a ‘conflict’ or a ‘war’. The words ‘conflict’ and ‘war’ are used intentionally to conceal the reality of settler-colonialism that the Palestinians have been forced to live with since the start of Zionism in the late 19th century, and certainly since the Nakba, almost seventy seven years ago.

In recent months, respected international organisations including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Doctors Without Borders, and the European Centre for Constitutional and Human Rights have all reached the same conclusion: Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

Israeli scholars like Ilan Pappé and Avi Shlaim have been speaking for decades about Israel’s settler-colonialism and warning about Israel’s direction and intentions. Not long after October 7th, genocide scholars such as Raz Segal, Omer Bartov, and Amos Goldberg, all from Israel, have labelled what Israel is doing in Gaza a genocide.

An internationally recognised Israeli historian, Lee Mordechai, an associate professor at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, has concluded that his country is committing genocide in Gaza. He has compiled a vast, methodical report documenting a long list of war crimes committed since Israel’s indiscriminate and devastating assault on Gaza.

Israeli human rights organisations like B’Tselm have been reporting on Israel’s settler-colonialism for years, offering ample evidence of genocide. ‘Breaking the Silence’ continue to collate firsthand testimonies of Israeli soldiers and officers who blow the whistle on the military’s agenda and policies in Gaza, andon what they witnessed their units do.

If the goal were truly to understand and act on the truth, wouldn’t politicians and media seek out voices like ours? We have firsthand knowledge—we speak Hebrew, served in the military, know the inside workings of Israeli society. Yet our direct testimonies are ignored and dismissed while support for Israel continues unabated. This proves that truth is not the priority. The real drivers behind the support for Israel are lust for money and power, political opportunism, and the cowardice, inhumanity, and selfishness of those in charge.

There is nothing ‘complicated’ about what Israel is doing. Settler-colonialism and its associated crimes, including genocide have long been recognised as crimes against humanity. Yet our governments are laughing in the face of International Law and are aiding and abetting Israel’s genocide.

As Ilan Pappé says in his recent article on ‘moral panic’ in the Palestine Chronicle, “Ignoring the genocide in the Gaza Strip and the ethnic cleansing in the West Bank can only be described as intentional and not out of ignorance. Both the Israelis’ actions and the discourse that accompanies them are too visible to be ignored, unless politicians, academics, and journalists choose to do so”.

The late Desmond Tutu said: “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.” But our governments and media are not even pretending to be neutral. They openly flaunt their shameless, criminal support for Israel, the perpetrator of a systematic and deliberate genocide.

We may not have control over the media, but we did not vote politicians into power to enable genocide and break International Law.

Demonstrations and marches like this enable us to show solidarity with Israel’s victims and with one another in a hostile world. They also let our leaders and media know that large segments of our population are fed-up with decades of silence, collusion and indifference to the suffering of the Palestinian people.

In addition to demonstrations and marches, the International BDS movement is also calling upon us to stage massive walkouts. In their Nakba 77 call for action, they ask: “If you can, tell your employer, university, school, etc. why and stage mass walkouts at a specified time. If you cannot, then ‘call in sick’ (sick of the horrible complicity that enables the genocide!) or leave early to join mobilizations”.

Ilan Pappé reminds us that “The Palestinians do not have the luxury for Western moral panic to have its say or impact. Not caving in to this panic is one small but important step in building a global Palestine network that is urgently needed—firstly to stop the destruction of Palestine and its people, and second, to create the conditions for a decolonized [sic] and liberated Palestine in the future”.

Thank you all for being on the right side of history.

Enough is enough!

